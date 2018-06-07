On The Lookout

Summer Events Worth Getting Into A Routine For

Sometimes the things that make summer summer—like longer days and rising temperatures—are also the things that make it hard to get through. But luckily for us locals, there are tons of routine-worthy events worth getting out of the house for.

And we know the word routine doesn’t exactly scream summer fun, but we think it can, especially when the routine in question involves things like seeing a ballgame or taking in live music with a Gulf view. That’s why we are encouraging you to get into a routine this summer—a routine centered around some of the regularly scheduled events that are easy to take for granted or forget about because they happen so often.

—Musical Nights—

Whether it’s a date night or a family outing, these two live music series create the perfect opportunity for a relaxing summer routine.

Beach Vibes

Pensacola Beach’s popular outdoor concert series Bands on the Beach is already in full swing this season, with a full roster of music every Tuesday evening all summer long and well into the fall too.

Located at the Gulfside Pavilion, the series features regional artists performing weekly through the last week of October.

Bands on the Beach Remaining 2018 Schedule

June 12 Elvis Remembered

June 19 Moderate Chop

June 26 Category 4

July 3 Johnny Earthquake

July 10 Reunion Band

July 17 Bay Bridge Band

July 24 The Rowdies

July 31 Mr. Big and The Rhythm Sisters

Aug. 7 Emerald Gold

Aug. 14 Déjà vu

Aug. 21 The Astronauts

Aug. 28 ClassX

Sept. 4 John Hart Project

Sept. 11 Chloe Channell

Sept. 18 Dr. Breeze

Sept. 25 Touch of Gray

Oct. 2 Bring On The Benjamins

Oct. 16 Holly Shelton

Oct. 23 Southern Breeze Band

Oct. 30 Emerald Coast Blue Brothers

BANDS ON THE BEACH

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 30

WHERE: Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, 735 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

COST: Free

DETAILS: visitpensacolabeach.com

True Blues

Outdoor music isn’t just a beach thing here in Pensacola. Thanks to the City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department and Blues Angel Music, you can enjoy live music on the mainland too at the Blues on the Bay series. The view alone—from the amphitheater around back at the Community Maritime Park—makes these concerts worth checking out.

Blues on the Bay Remaining 2018 Schedule

June 10 Bay Bridge Band

June 24 Paxton Norris Band and Nick and the Ovorols

July 15 The Astronauts

Aug. 19 The Truth featuring Cat Rhodes and Crosstown

Sept. 16 The Mulligans

Sept. 23 The Modern Eldorados

Oct. 21 Love Gun

BLUES ON THE BAY

WHEN: 6 p.m. Select Sundays, through Oct. 21

WHERE: Hunter Amphitheater at the Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St.

COST: Free

DETAILS: facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola

—Have A Ball—

Blue Wahoos games aren’t exactly on a set weekly schedule, but the daily promotions are. So all you have to do to make a summer routine for yourself is pick a favorite day and mark your calendar for the remaining home games that fall on it. Our vote is Tuesday—because who doesn’t love tacos?

Day By Day

Here’s a basic rundown of this season’s regular promotions:

Military Monday

Active and retired military get $1 off tickets every Monday. The Wahoos have also teamed up with First Command Financial Services for special military recognitions, American flag presentation and on-field activities throughout the season.

Tap and Taco Tuesday

In addition to beer and taco pairings, Tuesday night games will feature acoustic music and local artwork. The “Fat Tuesday” all-you-can-eat buffet promo will be back, too—on the Winn Dixie party deck in partnership with Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Wahoo Wednesday

Wednesdays are all about theme nights at the ballpark, so be on the lookout for fun announcements throughout the season, like Star Wars night. The Wahoos will also be putting on a weekly Wednesday fireworks.

Thirsty Thursday

Because the only thing better than a ballgame is a ballgame with drink specials.

Fantastic Friday

Be one of the first 2,000 fans at the ballpark on Fridays to get special edition Wahoos giveaway items.

Fireworks Saturday

Win or lose, the Wahoos celebrate every Saturday night with post-game fireworks.

Family Sunday

McDonald’s is once again sponsoring Family Sundays at the ballpark, which includes base running for kids and family toss every week.

*All giveaways, promotions and event dates are subject to change

Blue Wahoos Remaining 2018 Home Game Schedule

June

Wednesday, June 13 vs. Mobile Baybears

Thursday, June 14 vs. Mobile Baybears

Friday, June 15 vs. Mobile Baybears

Saturday, June 16 vs. Mobile Baybears

Sunday, June 17 vs. Mobile Baybears*

Thursday, June 28 vs. Mississippi Braves

Friday, June 29 vs. Mississippi Braves

Saturday, June 30 vs. Mississippi Braves

July

Sunday, July 1 vs. Mississippi Braves

Monday, July 2 vs. Mississippi Braves

Tuesday, July 3 vs. Mississippi Braves

Sunday, July 8 vs. Mobile Baybears

Monday, July 9 vs. Mobile Baybears

Tuesday, July 10 vs. Mobile Baybears

Wednesday, July 11 vs. Mobile Baybears

Wednesday, July 18 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Thursday, July 19 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Friday, July 20 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Saturday, July 21 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Sunday, July 22 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Saturday, July 28 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Sunday, July 29 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Monday, July 30 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Tuesday, July 31 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

August

Wednesday, Aug. 1 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Thursday, Aug. 2 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Friday, Aug. 3 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Saturday, Aug. 4 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Sunday, Aug. 5 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Monday, Aug. 6 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Tuesday, Aug. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Wednesday, Aug. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Thursday, Aug. 16 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Friday, Aug. 17 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Saturday, Aug. 18 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Mobile Baybears

Saturday, Aug. 25 vs. Mobile Baybears

Sunday, Aug. 26 vs. Mobile Baybears

Monday, Aug. 27 vs. Mobile Baybears

Tuesday, Aug. 28 vs. Mobile Baybears

BLUE WAHOOS HOME GAMES

WHEN: 6:35 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 5:05 p.m. Sundays (*except the Sunday, June 17 game, which starts at 1:05 p.m.)

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

COST: Tickets start at $8.50

DETAILS: bluewahoos.com