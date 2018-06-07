On The Lookout

Summer Events Worth Getting Into A Routine For
Sometimes the things that make summer summer—like longer days and rising temperatures—are also the things that make it hard to get through. But luckily for us locals, there are tons of routine-worthy events worth getting out of the house for.
And we know the word routine doesn’t exactly scream summer fun, but we think it can, especially when the routine in question involves things like seeing a ballgame or taking in live music with a Gulf view. That’s why we are encouraging you to get into a routine this summer—a routine centered around some of the regularly scheduled events that are easy to take for granted or forget about because they happen so often.
—Musical Nights—
Whether it’s a date night or a family outing, these two live music series create the perfect opportunity for a relaxing summer routine.
Beach Vibes
Pensacola Beach’s popular outdoor concert series Bands on the Beach is already in full swing this season, with a full roster of music every Tuesday evening all summer long and well into the fall too.
Located at the Gulfside Pavilion, the series features regional artists performing weekly through the last week of October.
Bands on the Beach Remaining 2018 Schedule
June 12 Elvis Remembered
June 19 Moderate Chop
June 26 Category 4
July 3 Johnny Earthquake
July 10 Reunion Band
July 17 Bay Bridge Band
July 24 The Rowdies
July 31 Mr. Big and The Rhythm Sisters
Aug. 7 Emerald Gold
Aug. 14 Déjà vu
Aug. 21 The Astronauts
Aug. 28 ClassX
Sept. 4 John Hart Project
Sept. 11 Chloe Channell
Sept. 18 Dr. Breeze
Sept. 25 Touch of Gray
Oct. 2 Bring On The Benjamins
Oct. 16 Holly Shelton
Oct. 23 Southern Breeze Band
Oct. 30 Emerald Coast Blue Brothers
BANDS ON THE BEACH
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through Oct. 30
WHERE: Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, 735 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
COST: Free
DETAILS: visitpensacolabeach.com
True Blues
Outdoor music isn’t just a beach thing here in Pensacola. Thanks to the City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department and Blues Angel Music, you can enjoy live music on the mainland too at the Blues on the Bay series. The view alone—from the amphitheater around back at the Community Maritime Park—makes these concerts worth checking out.
Blues on the Bay Remaining 2018 Schedule
June 10 Bay Bridge Band
June 24 Paxton Norris Band and Nick and the Ovorols
July 15 The Astronauts
Aug. 19 The Truth featuring Cat Rhodes and Crosstown
Sept. 16 The Mulligans
Sept. 23 The Modern Eldorados
Oct. 21 Love Gun
BLUES ON THE BAY
WHEN: 6 p.m. Select Sundays, through Oct. 21
WHERE: Hunter Amphitheater at the Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St.
COST: Free
DETAILS: facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola
—Have A Ball—
Blue Wahoos games aren’t exactly on a set weekly schedule, but the daily promotions are. So all you have to do to make a summer routine for yourself is pick a favorite day and mark your calendar for the remaining home games that fall on it. Our vote is Tuesday—because who doesn’t love tacos?
Day By Day
Here’s a basic rundown of this season’s regular promotions:
Military Monday
Active and retired military get $1 off tickets every Monday. The Wahoos have also teamed up with First Command Financial Services for special military recognitions, American flag presentation and on-field activities throughout the season.
Tap and Taco Tuesday
In addition to beer and taco pairings, Tuesday night games will feature acoustic music and local artwork. The “Fat Tuesday” all-you-can-eat buffet promo will be back, too—on the Winn Dixie party deck in partnership with Moe’s Southwest Grill.
Wahoo Wednesday
Wednesdays are all about theme nights at the ballpark, so be on the lookout for fun announcements throughout the season, like Star Wars night. The Wahoos will also be putting on a weekly Wednesday fireworks.
Thirsty Thursday
Because the only thing better than a ballgame is a ballgame with drink specials.
Fantastic Friday
Be one of the first 2,000 fans at the ballpark on Fridays to get special edition Wahoos giveaway items.
Fireworks Saturday
Win or lose, the Wahoos celebrate every Saturday night with post-game fireworks.
Family Sunday
McDonald’s is once again sponsoring Family Sundays at the ballpark, which includes base running for kids and family toss every week.
*All giveaways, promotions and event dates are subject to change
Blue Wahoos Remaining 2018 Home Game Schedule
June
Wednesday, June 13 vs. Mobile Baybears
Thursday, June 14 vs. Mobile Baybears
Friday, June 15 vs. Mobile Baybears
Saturday, June 16 vs. Mobile Baybears
Sunday, June 17 vs. Mobile Baybears*
Thursday, June 28 vs. Mississippi Braves
Friday, June 29 vs. Mississippi Braves
Saturday, June 30 vs. Mississippi Braves
July
Sunday, July 1 vs. Mississippi Braves
Monday, July 2 vs. Mississippi Braves
Tuesday, July 3 vs. Mississippi Braves
Sunday, July 8 vs. Mobile Baybears
Monday, July 9 vs. Mobile Baybears
Tuesday, July 10 vs. Mobile Baybears
Wednesday, July 11 vs. Mobile Baybears
Wednesday, July 18 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Thursday, July 19 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Friday, July 20 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Saturday, July 21 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Sunday, July 22 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Saturday, July 28 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Sunday, July 29 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Monday, July 30 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Tuesday, July 31 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
August
Wednesday, Aug. 1 vs. Biloxi Shuckers
Thursday, Aug. 2 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Friday, Aug. 3 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Saturday, Aug. 4 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Sunday, Aug. 5 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Monday, Aug. 6 vs. Montgomery Biscuits
Tuesday, Aug. 14 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Wednesday, Aug. 15 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Thursday, Aug. 16 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Friday, Aug. 17 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Saturday, Aug. 18 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
Friday, Aug. 24 vs. Mobile Baybears
Saturday, Aug. 25 vs. Mobile Baybears
Sunday, Aug. 26 vs. Mobile Baybears
Monday, Aug. 27 vs. Mobile Baybears
Tuesday, Aug. 28 vs. Mobile Baybears
BLUE WAHOOS HOME GAMES
WHEN: 6:35 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 5:05 p.m. Sundays (*except the Sunday, June 17 game, which starts at 1:05 p.m.)
WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.
COST: Tickets start at $8.50
DETAILS: bluewahoos.com