‘New Name, New Sounds’

By Joshua Dylan Carroll

The first signs of summer trigger an annual metamorphosis in Pensacola’s DIY community. The influx of visitors fuel hectic workdays, with surges of success and stress for those behind the counter. When the sun sets, both patrons and workers seek relief, to drink and chat, in an ever-growing number of downtown establishments. By the time the season peaks, the lights on Palafox will burn late into the night at max capacity beer halls and slick cocktail hangs. Across Garden Street, the vegan haunt on Belmont has summer plans of its own.

On its way into a second summer, chizuko has established itself as a crucial component in Pensacola’s DIY community and as a welcome change to the downtown area’s prototypical (and increasingly predictable) nightlife. In the first months of 2018, it has hosted an impressive series of national acts: Screaming Females, Bike Thief and The HIRS Collective, among others. It has also proven itself instrumental in acting as a breeding ground for a new slew of Pensacola bands.

While helping to curate a space for higher profile touring artists in the above ground scene, it has honored the necessary role of collaborating with local artists and promoters to bring bands to the city. For Northwest Florida, the long-standing DIY and punk circuit of the Southeast is the wellspring that sustains the larger live music scene as a whole.

Austin Williamson is one of those promoters and is bringing the Philadelphia powerhouse Maddogg (formerly Mahatma X) to chizuko this week. Coming off the release of their newest album, “Social Capital,” Maddogg will play their sixth show on their appropriately titled Changing of the Guard tour in Pensacola. The night will also feature longtime friend of Pensacola, Big Lo, with support from Eterniti Everlasting and CxxxLxxx. Williamson will also be performing under the moniker Johnny Panic, which has been his main project for the past few years.

“The hip-hop scene here has always been small,” says Williamson. “Thanks to Lo and others, it has been able to gradually grow. I’m not especially active in the process, but I am planning to start booking rap shows semi-regularly in the later half of the year.”

Pensacola’s venues have traditionally thrived on the idea that allowing locals to autonomously book touring acts will foster a mutually beneficial scene. This creates an environment that allows a more intuitive approach to booking artists, without the prerequisites that bog down more straight-laced concert halls. Like the larger DIY circuit itself, Pensacola’s scene shifts rapidly, and artists can wind up in the city in unexpected ways.

“Last summer, we were touring the South and drove through Pensacola on our way to Baton Rouge,” says Jahred Scott, vocalist for Maddogg. “We were mad surprised at how many DIY artists, especially hip hop ones, were based in Central and North Florida. Seeing that made us want to come back.“

Maddogg began with the project of the artist MALK, a solo musician who created largely instrumental pieces before the formation of the band. Scott started collaborating on these original tracks, and the band was slowly formed into an ensemble, with MALK acting as producer. They now exist as a full group, with MALK’s twin brother Henry Becker on drums. The experimental trio creates lush, hypnotic tones, routinely interrupted by clashing noise. Songs are overlaid with Scott’s naturalistic low-toned vocals and move at an unpredictable pace, like a radio dial being run across old AM stations. The result is dreamlike, with images of a city come alive after dark. The band has a full life of it’s own in the records and videos but has other elements that are fully realized on stage.

“The DIY scene has treated us well on tour. Being from a bigger city, you don’t always expect much out of these smaller towns or cities we sometimes play,” Scott explains. “People have been mad supportive of each other and supportive of us as newcomers whenever we come through.”

The band recently released a video for the song “Function” after deciding to change their name from Mahatma X. The music videos they have released so far serve as more than just acting as visual accessories to the songs, which themselves are cut from larger conceptions.

“We always have a lot of music to work with. It’s just a matter of finalizing everything and putting together a cohesive album that sounds the best we can have it sound. Right now, that’s definitely the focus. With us changing our group name, it’s kind of a ‘new name, new sounds’ vibe and focus right now.”

MADDOGG

WHAT: Maddogg with Big Lo, Johnny Panic, Eterniti Everlasting and CxxxLxxx

WHEN: 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 13

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: $5

DETAILS: facebook.com/chizukopensacola