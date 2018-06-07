Save the Date

By Jennie McKeon

Who doesn’t wish they could re-do their prom night?

Thanks to FemFest, that wish has come true.

Pensacola FemFest founder Kirsten Norris said the idea for a prom night fundraiser had been “rolling around” in her head for the past two years. On Saturday, June 9, people from all walks of life are invited to the inaugural FemFest prom. The theme: A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

For those unfamiliar, FemFest is a weeklong series of events celebrating intersectional feminism. As the organization plans for its third year in 2019, Norris said she felt it was time to start raising funds to make the event bigger and better.

“We operate on a pretty tight budget, and it can be extremely stressful,” she said.

Not only does it serve a cause, but also the event is chance for people to have the prom experience they may not have been afforded.

“I’ve thought a lot about the people who come to FemFest who didn’t get to experience high school as their authentic selves,” Norris said. “This is a safe space to celebrate together.”

There’s no dress code—in fact, people can come dressed to the nines or in character. Fairy crowns will be available for purchase. Like most proms, there will be a photo booth, dancing and food. As an added bonus, local theatre troupe Arrant Knavery will perform.

Unlike high school proms, you can imbibe without spiking the punch. Bottles of wine will be available to purchase for $10.

“I’m really excited about how it’s coming together,” Norris said. “I certainly wasn’t on prom committee in high school, but I did reach out to some high school students for planning tips.”

There will also be the announcement of prom royals. At FemFest prom, you can stuff the ballots by nominating your friend for a donation. And there’s no limit to the number of donations.

Prom night is not only a way to support FemFest while having fun. It’s also a chance to connect. Representatives from STRIVE, Black Women Empower Collective and Sunday’s Child will be on hand to take about their organizations and how you can help make Pensacola more inclusive for all.

“It’s going to be a really good time, a chance to get dressed up and drink wine with friends,” Norris said. “But it will also have some substance.”

FEMFEST PROM: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

WHEN: 7:30-11 p.m. Saturday, June 9

WHERE: Pensacola Opera, 75 S. Tarragona St.

COST: $12 per person, $20 per couple

DETAILS: facebook.com/femfestpcola