Outtakes—Words of Advice

By Rick Outzen

On Thursday, June 7, I will participate in the Greater Pensacola Chamber’s Campaign School, a program to help local candidates. The speakers include Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford, Andrew Wiggins, Senior Director of Campaigns and Elections for the Florida Chamber of Commerce, State Rep. Clay Ingram and me.

My topic is “Campaign Messaging and Working with the Media.” I will share the same message that I’ve given the dozens who have stopped by the Inweekly offices over the past 19 years. The message hasn’t changed much over the years, and it has been the same regardless of political party or ideology.

I have been fortunate to have interviewed candidates for president, Congress, governor and the Florida Legislature, as well as all of our local offices. I respect anyone will to their name up for political office so when a candidate visits and asks me questions about running how to answer them as frankly as possible.

The key to campaign messaging is knowing why you are running. A lot of people want to hold public office, but few are willing to do the work necessary to get elected—raising campaign funds, knock on doors, wave from street corners, and attend political forums. Having a clear picture of why you want to hold a particular office will help push to walk neighborhoods after a hard day’s work, to ring one more doorbell or wave a campaign sign in the rain.

It’s often the first question I ask a potential candidate. Most will stumble through a rambling reply and cover issues that aren’t part of the office they seek. I encourage them to get familiar with the duties and powers of the position and hone their reasons for running down to three or four key points.

What those points are is up to them. I recommend they talk with voters and help them refine their message based on what they hear.

As far as how to deal with the media, I tell them to do their research on the newspapers, radio and television stations in the market. Find out how each will cover the primary and general elections. Will they interview all the candidates? Will they do endorsements? If you are sent a question, complete and return it as soon as possible.

When confronted with thorny topics, answer questions truthfully. If you’re faced with an issue that you aren’t familiar with, ask for more time to research it, but let the reporter know when you will have an answer. If you don’ want to answer, a “no comment” will suffice, but understand the reporter will still write an article. What a candidate shouldn’t do is lie.

Some take my advice. Many don’t.