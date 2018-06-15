Calendar 6/14/18

THURSDAY 6.14
NATIONAL ADOPT A SHELTER CAT MONTH Through the month of June. All cat and kitten adoptions are $20. Escambia County Animal Shelter, 200 W. Fairfield Drive. myescambia.com
BILL HARGREAVES FISHING RODEO All day. Through June 17. $40 to enter; free for 12 and under. Grand Lagoon Yacht Club, 10653 Gulf Beach Highway. billhargreavesfishingrodeo.com
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
FATHER’S DAY WHISKEY DINNER 6 p.m. $55 per person. South Market, 232 E. Main St. facebook.com/eatsouthmarket
MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
THE ODD COUPLE 7:30 p.m. $16. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
FRIDAY 6.15
GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. Music, food, fine art, handmade crafts and street performances all evening long. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org
PRINT YOUR OWN SHIRT WITH BARE HAND COLLECTIVE 6:30-9:30 p.m. $10. Bring your own T-shirt. Palafox Post Office. facebook.com/barehandco
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
HOPJACKS PRESENTS WILLY BOB AND HIS PEACHY HEFE 6 p.m. Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen and Taproom, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION: TRIBUTE TO GUNS N’ ROSES 7 p.m. $10-$12. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
THE ODD COUPLE 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
TEAM GAWG PRESENTS JAMAL STEELE: THE GREATEST WEAPON 8 p.m.-12 a.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
THE KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS 9:30 p.m. $17-$40. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Road. flounderschowderhouse.com
SATURDAY 6.16
PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
DOGGIE BATHE-IN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $8-$11. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St. pensacolahumane.org
DOLL, BEAR AND TOY EXTRAVAGANZA 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $1-$3 admission. Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 726 Valley Grand Road.
LEAPS 9:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.
EMOTIONAL AROMATHERAPY 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION 12-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com
‘BOMBSHELL: THE HEDY LAMARR STORY’ SCREENING 1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com
WISDOM OF MYTH 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St.
FISH HOUSE CRAFT BEER FEST 3-6 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:05 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
LIFE’S A DANCE 6:30 p.m. $20-$100. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
THE ODD COUPLE 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SETSCO PRESENTS: TOO MUCH LIGHT MAKES THE BABY GO BLIND 9:17 p.m. $10-$15. Swan Neck Meadery, 121 S. Palafox, Ste. B. setsco.org
SUNDAY 6.17
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FATHER’S DAY AT SKOPELO’S 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com
FATHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT SEVILLE QUARTER 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $28.95, adults. $12.95 for kids 12 and under. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FATHER’S DAY AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
FATHER’S DAY AT FISH HOUSE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
BIERGARTEN BEER AND YOGA 11 a.m. $10. Gary’s Home Brew Supply, 3403 Gulf Beach Highway. facebook.com/diskolemonade
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 1:05 p.m. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
THE ODD COUPLE 3 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 37 W. Garden St. everman.org
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
MONDAY 6.18
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
END OF THE LINE COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com
SEAFOOD STUFFED FLOUNDER HANDS-ON COOKING 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango, and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 6.19
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org
PENSACOLA M.E.S.S HALL SUMMER WORKSHOP: BEEKEEPING 2-3 p.m. $8 adults and kids 3 and older. Pensacola M.E.S.S. Hall, 116 N. Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
‘VERTIGO’ SCREENING 7 p.m. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. $5 (cash only). pensacolacinemaart.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Moderate Chop. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).
WEDNESDAY 6.20
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HOMEMADE RAVIOLI HANDS-ON COOKING 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 7-10 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
UWF DOWNTOWN LECTURE SERIES: MURALS AND CITY SPACE PAST AND PRESENT 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, June 14. Free. Museum of Commerce 201 E. Zaragoza St. uwf.edu
ARTEL GALLERY NEW EXHIBITS RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 15. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
BOOK CLUB: WUTHERING HEIGHTS 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 15. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
PAPER CUTS: THE ART AND HISTORY OF PAPER-MAKING AND CUT PAPER ART On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
CUT UP/CUT OUT On view through June 17. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
VERNACULAR PHOTOGRAPHY On view through June 17. Projected exhibition by UWF photography students. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
NATURE OF ART On view through June 30. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
GALLERY 1060 JURIED SHOW On view June 13 through July 13. Gallery 1060, First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
HUSTLE: MUSEUM OF SPECTACLE WITH MATTY JANKOWSKI, JIMBO EASTER AND JULIA GORTON On view through Aug. 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
GALLERY 1060 SHOW On view through July 13, First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.or
THE ART OF BROKEN THINGS On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
AUTRY DYE: VARIETY IN EIGHT BY TEN On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
NEW WORKS FROM KATHY SHEPPARD On view through July 16. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com
ARTEL GALLERY 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW On view through July 18. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
GALLERY DAYS 12-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops are held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for artists
Main Street Milton Seeks Entries for Florida Main Street Photo Contest Florida Main Street is holding a photo competition for the Main Street program with the best photograph of their downtown. The state entity is looking for professional photographs that highlight the best parts of Main Street Milton (MSM) and capture the true essence of our downtown. Main Street Milton will select up to three photos to submit to the statewide competition. Submit photos by Monday, July 2, no later than 5 p.m. Photo(s) must be sent as a high-resolution digital file. All photos must be in .jpeg or .jpg format. Photos must be from 2018, and at least one photo must include a street scene or event involving people. Please remove watermarks. Email submissions to espears@miltonfl.org.
Call for films
STAMPED SUBMISSIONS Stamped LGBT Film Festival is returning for its seventh year, and film submissions are open through Sunday, July 1. Filmmakers have the opportunity to win monetary prizes in the following categories: Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Short. For those interested in submitting a film, visit filmfreeway.com/stampedpensacolalgbt. To learn more about the film festival and to get involved, visit stampedfilmfest.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-12 a.m. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 6.14
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
THE FLAVORS 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
GRAPE DRINK 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 6.15
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
BEN PARSONS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
REGGIE STARRET 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN WHEELER 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
BLENDERS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PANZACOLA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
STARZ 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 6.16
REGGIE STARRET 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
SHAZAM 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
STARZ 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 6.17
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com
TIM SPENCER 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
MIA BORDERS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CODY COLLINS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 6.18
TIM SPENCER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MIA BORDERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. Tribute to Chick Corea. Zack Zoesch on piano, Chuck Schwartz on sax, Sean Peterson on bass and Fred Domulot on drums. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 6.19
MIA BORDERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
MIKE VANESS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 6.20
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
THE PRESTIGE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
WILL AND GREG 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com