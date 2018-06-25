The Buzz 6/21/18

Questions About Our Water Linger A recent Inweekly article has resurfaced concerns over the area’s drinking water. Ann Hill, who is running for City Council, District 6, held a town hall meeting to discuss the issue on June 13 at the E.S. Cobb Resource Center.

ECUA declined an invitation to participate in this panel discussion because of pending litigation regarding chemicals in the drinking water. However, Dr. Larry Walker, ECUA Board Member for District 5, did attend.

“Anytime the quality of water is talked about, ECUA needs to be represented,” Walker said.

Pensacola has 28 sand-and-gravel aquifers, which release eight billion gallons of water a year, Walker said. The ECUA serves about 91,500 residents and about 8,800 commercial businesses.

“ECUA carefully monitors all of its water from each of its wells,” he said. “And we ourselves think that the water quality testing serves a very important function and a very important responsibility, and we conduct far more water quality tests than is required.”

Walker spent time explaining how many aquifers the area has and how the water is tested regularly. He said ECUA conducts over 25,000 tests each year, which is much higher than most areas, while the water contamination levels are very low for the area.

Inweekly reporter Joe Baucum participated in the town hall panel discussion via Skype. He said the tricky part about testing water is there are harmful chemicals floating around that are not considered illegal by federal or state standards, such as PFCs (Perfluorochemicals), which were discussed in his article (Inweekly, “Pensacola’s Drinking Water Questioned Again,” May 31).

PFCs are chemicals found in household and industrial products such as stain repellents, lubricants, firefighting foam and pesticides. PFCs, when consumed in surplus, can be harmful to people.

“I first heard concerns about these contaminates about 10 years ago,” Walker said. “And I immediately discussed the matter with my executive director to see what the staff was doing about it. ECUA began testing for PFCs in 2006, three years before the first time we were required to test for it by EPA.”

He continued, “Our most recent testing was in 2016, and we tested all of our active wells, which was 28 at that time, and we found detectable levels of PFCs in three wells. All three of these wells were near airfields. We strongly suspect that the culprit was the firefighting foam that contained an ingredient that produced PFC.”

Walker offered no strong solutions to fix the chemical problem in the water, but he insisted the contaminate levels were consistently low. However, ECUA has recently filed a lawsuit to recover costs related to treatment and removal of such chemical compounds.

Dr. Enid Sisskin, a UWF professor of Environmental Health, challenged the problems officials refuse to discuss. She also proposed questions, which are still floundering for answers.

Sisskin confirmed that the city does have low levels of contaminants in the water. However, this does not shield it from chemical byproducts.

“What are the effects of all of these ‘well below regulatory amounts of chemicals?’” she asked. “For example, ECUA does not test for pharmaceuticals in the water. What are the effects of these low-level chemicals if we continue to drink them? We don’t know.”

The speakers encouraged the community to get involved. Sisskin said, “Bottom line: what we don’t know now is way more concerning than what we do know.”

Garden District Cottages ParsCo, LLC and its development entity, Encore Investment Company, LLC (Encore), have completed the closing on the former Blount School property with the City of Pensacola on May 25, nearly one year after the Pensacola City Council approved selling the site to ParsCo.

The project has been renamed “Garden District Cottages” and is currently completing the final permit drawings/designs for construction.

The project will be completed in three phases and will include six homes that will be specifically set aside for the city’s affordable housing incentive program with a sales price not to exceed $189,000.

The corner lots have been combined into double lots, so the total count of new homes will be 26 with 20 of the new homes sold at market rate. Four different floor plans with six exterior designs will be offered.

Encore is also finalizing site utility design considerations that include relocation of existing AT&T fiber/overhead service and working to accommodate ECUA requests to existing infrastructure surrounding the city block. Once the front-end design work and utility considerations are completed, Encore and Voyage Real Estate will begin marketing and completing the sales for Phase 1. Additionally, a new model corner lot home will be constructed to serve as an on-site sales center.

The Escambia County School District closed the Blount Middle School in 1982. There was an attempt to convert one of the buildings into low-cost apartments for the elderly, but that went nowhere. In August 2011, Mayor Hayward announced that the city would buy and demolish the school. To help fund the demolition, Escambia County contributed $200,000 in Community Development Block Grant dollars toward the project’s total cost of $466,700. It has sat dormant since the demolition was completed in late 2012.

Triumph Board Awards More Grants Last week, Triumph Gulf Coast’s board of directors unanimously voted on final approval of a $10 million grant agreement with the Port of Panama City for a major expansion of port capacity at the new East Terminal facility. The project will support over 140 direct high-wage jobs at the port and more than 250 additional port-dependent manufacturing and distribution jobs.

“We are honored to be the first recipient of funding from Triumph Gulf Coast and are committed to delivering significant economic benefits to the region with our port expansion project,” said Wayne Stubbs, executive director of the Panama City Port Authority.

The Board also agreed to move to the contract phase with Escambia and Wakulla School Districts. In the Escambia School District, 1,145 high school and college students are projected to earn industry certifications and be prepared for high-paying jobs in the IT/Cybersecurity, Advanced Manufacturing, and Aviation/Aerospace industries by 2024 using a $3 million Triumph grant.

The contract will include a “clawback” provision, as required under the Triumph legislation, to set performance benchmarks the grant must meet or else it would have to be paid back. Dr. Rick Harper, Triumph staff economist, admitted to the board that such clauses are rare for school districts, but he felt an agreement with the district, University of West Florida, Pensacola State College and FloridaWest could be worked out.

The Triumph Board also agreed to move forward a proposal from Tom P. Haney Technical Center in Bay County to modernize its 40-year-old HVAC training program. The Triumph Board added a pilot program to the project requiring Haney to offer skills upgrade training to graduates using the new equipment and certification programs. The grant request is for $615,000.

The board was impressed with the City of Pensacola’s $130 million application to help fund the construction of a $200 million aircraft maintenance campus at the Pensacola International Airport. Harper said the project has the potential to bring up to 4,000 aircraft maintenance jobs.

The city was told to come back with more investors to reduce the request from Triumph.

The proposed new sports arena didn’t fare as well. Few board members appeared to be inclined to spend Triumph dollars on sports complexes. However, the board voted to form sub-groups for sports and other industries that will hold hearings and develop criteria to evaluate the applications.

Under the terms of Florida’s settlement with BP, the oil company has already deposited $300 million in Triumph Gulf Coast. Further payments of approximately $80 million a year will be made from 2019 through 2033, amounting to a total of $1.5 billion.

Triumph Gulf Coast’s board of directors is appointed by the governor, chief financial officer, attorney general and presiding officers of the Legislature. The appointees to the Triumph Board are Allan Bense, Stan Connally, Jr, Dr. Pam Dana, Chair Don Gaetz, Ben Lee, Stephen Riggs, IV and Jason Shoaf. All meetings of the board are public.

Bay Cruises Start Friday The National Park Service and Gulf Coast Maritime Services, Inc. have signed a contract for the operation of Pensacola Bay Cruises. The two double-decker catamaran ferry boats will begin service on Friday, June 22.

“We’re excited to start working with Gulf Coast Maritime Services, Inc. and begin the Pensacola Bay Cruises service,” said Superintendent Dan Brown.

All-day, hop-on, hop-off ferry tickets will cost $20 for adults and will include admission to the Gulf Islands National Seashore, which normally costs between $10 and $20 itself. Children’s tickets will be $13, with discounted tickets for active duty military and seniors offered for $18.50. Children under 2 will ride free.

In 1978, Gulf Islands National Seashore’s original General Management Plan called for the establishment of a ferry service in Pensacola Bay. With help from the City of Pensacola and Escambia County and through numerous local, state and federal funding sources, including damages paid by BP, infrastructure and vessels were secured over the last six years.

Morse Resigns On June 12, Downtown Improvement Board (DIB) Executive Director Curt Morse announced his resignation. Morse took over the DIB in November 2016.

He took on several unpopular issues while he held the position, including panhandling and the reorganizing of downtown parking. Morse will be best remembered for the DIB ambassadors program that he launched with Pathways for Change last year. The ambassadors keep downtown sidewalks and streets clean on a daily basis.

In a letter to the DIB, Morse thanked the board of the opportunity. He said, “I have enjoyed working for the agency and serving the businesses and property owners of downtown and appreciate the support provided me during my tenure with the organization.”

Following the board meeting, an offer was extended to Lissa Dees, who served the DIB from 2014 to April 2018, for the position of interim executive director beginning June 18.

In Top 10 for Jobs With Florida’s economy expected to hit $1 trillion this year and its unemployment rate at 3.9 percent, the personal finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst Cities in Florida for Jobs in 2018. The report compares more than 135 Florida cities based on 16 metrics ranging from the number of job openings per unemployed people to the share of employers providing benefits and the length of the average workday.

The Pensacola area job market ranked in the top 10 for Job Opportunities (#4) and Employment Growth (#8), which is a nice testament to the efforts of FloridaWest. However, Median Starting Salary (#87) and Housing Costs (#117) are still issues.

Overall, Pensacola ranked #21 among the 135 Florida cities—Overall Job Market #19 and Socioeconomic Environment #70.

Spencer Won’t Seek Another Term Pensacola City Councilman Brian Spencer last week announced that he would not seek a third term on the council.

“I remain grateful for the voters, financial supporters, campaign volunteers and friends that endorsed my pledge to represent them for the past eight years,” said Spencer in a written statement sent to the newspaper.

He asked those seeking to serve District 6, his district, “to recognize the unique characteristics of our downtown, the nearby vibrant and diverse neighborhoods and the valuable qualities of our historic city’s edge where land meets sea.”

Spencer promised to stay active after he leaves office.

“I will remain a tireless advocate for the preservation and renaissance of the City of Pensacola’s historic districts, neighborhoods, streetscapes and buildings,” he said. “I will continue to strongly promote the importance of sound urban planning principles that recognize a vibrant downtown as an essential ingredient for a sustainable city and its surrounding metro area. “

IP Grants Offered The International Paper Pensacola Mill will award $85,000 in grants in 2018. The deadline for all 2018 grant applications is Sunday, July 1.

International Paper Pensacola Mill gives out grants through the IP Foundation, which makes sustainable investments to address critical needs in the communities where IP employees live and work. Grants support projects or programs focused on signature causes.

Signature causes are education, priority given to literacy programs from birth through third grade; hunger, community programs that provide access to food for those in need or provide solutions to alleviate hunger; health and wellness, programs that promote basic health and human needs; and disaster relief, programs that reduce suffering or save lives as a result of a natural disaster.

To apply online, visit ipgiving.com.

Mark Your Calendar The annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Firecracker 5K run/walk will be held 7 a.m. Saturday, June 30 at Seville Quarter. This family-friendly 5K includes a free Kid’s Fun Run immediately following the race. Registration is available online at rmhc-nwfl.org for $30 through midnight on Wednesday, June 27.

The Pensacola Children’s Chorus will host a Musical Theater Academy July 2-6. This one-week intensive course is offered to high school students who have an interest in perusing a career in vocal music. Registration is $185 per student with limited spots available. Academy hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, except for July 4, and will be located at the PCC offices, 46 E. Chase St. Register online at pensacolachildrenschorus.com.