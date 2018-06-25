Stick It Out

By Joani, Jennie, Sammi and Toria

Because hot temperatures call for cool distractions, here’s a roundup of things to read, watch and listen to this summer.

—TV—

Series Regulars

Summer is the time to get outside and enjoy the sunshine, but sometimes that’s hard to do when the highs are in the 90s or we’re having another Florida thunderstorm. When it’s just too hot to do anything other than lay on the couch in the AC, here are some shows you can watch while you hide out.

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City

Looking to laugh a little? John Mulaney has got ya covered. In this new special, Mulaney recounts childhood tales, discusses the importance (or lack thereof) of a college education and grieves about adulthood as he knows it.

Currently streaming on Netflix

American Woman

Alicia Silverstone, Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels star in “American Woman,” which is based on the childhood of Kyle Richards of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame. It’s full-on ‘70s glamour with a healthy dose of female empowerment.

Currently airing on the Paramount Network

Fahrenheit 451

Adapted from Ray Bradbury’s classic novel, Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon star in a futuristic world where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books.

Currently airing on HBO

Younger

Five seasons in and the premise of this show—40-something pretends to be 20-something to land her dream job—is still holding strong. That’s probably because anyone who’s ever fibbed about their age finds Liza a little endearing. But even if you don’t, Hillary Duff’s cool, girl boss character makes this show one of the best guilty pleasures around in our book.

Currently airing on TV Land

Cloak and Dagger

Marvel just added a new genre to pull you in even further to their universe. Their newest series is about two teenagers from very different backgrounds who eventually team up and turn into Cloak and Dagger.

Currently airing on Freeform

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Back again for its fourth season, Kimmy Schmidt is still adjusting to the 21st-century lifestyle while learning more and more about who she is with the help of her eclectic friend group. The first half of this season is streaming now on Netflix, and the other half will premiere later in 2018.

Currently streaming on Netflix

Claws

The manicurists at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon are back for a second season. Desna (played by Niecy Nash), the owner of the salon, launders money as a way to take care of her autistic brother. In season one, we saw the ladies struggle to keep their business afloat. Season two is bound to bring more drama, and laughs, along with it.

Currently airing on TNT

Queer Eye

The boys are back and ready to make more transformations for the stylistically challenged. The new Fab Five take on their boldest battles yet and bring a message of encouragement to uplift eight new heroes in season two.

Currently streaming on Netflix

The Bold Type

It would be easy to write this show off as just another rom-com about cool girls with even cooler jobs. But “The Bold Type” really is bold and worth watching, especially if you’re a cool girl yourself. We are deeply invested in Kat and Adena’s budding relationship, which so far has been handled with a realness not always shown to or by same-sex couples on network shows.

Currently airing on Freeform

A Very English Scandal

Set in the late 1960s, when homosexuality is still considered to be taboo as it has only just been decriminalized, this miniseries stars Hugh Grant as the leader of the Liberal Party, who has a huge secret he is desperate to hide.

Currently streaming on Amazon

Pose

New York City in the 1980s was all about culture. With a thriving social and literary scene, New Jersey couple Stan (Evan Peters) and Patty (Kate Mara) get sucked into the glamorous lifestyle and drama.

Currently airing on FX

American Ninja Warrior

The show might be on its seventh season, but watching these ninjas battle it out never gets old. Tune in to see which contestant completes the obstacles at hand and takes the title as the next American Ninja Warrior.

Currently airing on NBC

Sharp Objects

Based on the novel by Gillian Flynn, this miniseries follows reporter Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) as she returns to her hometown of Wind Gap, Pa., to uncover the murders of two young girls.

Premieres July 8 on HBO

Insecure

Everyone’s favorite BFFs Issa and Molly are coming back for season three later this summer, and we are dying to find out a few things—like are Molly and Dro still a thing? Are Issa and Lawrence ever going to get back together? And how much does Issa love “Nice for What?”

Premieres Aug. 12 on HBO

—MOVIES—

(Big) Screen Time

What’s summer with a summer blockbuster (or 12)?

June 22

THE CATCHER WAS A SPY

A not-so-classic sports movie about a major league baseball catcher who leads a double life as a WWII spy. It stars Paul Rudd, Jeff Daniels, Mark Strong and Sienna Miller.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM

No surprises here—just another dino movie starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, B.D. Wong and Justice Smith. Long story short, dinosaurs take over after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park.

UNDER THE SILVER LAKE

A strange sort of love story about a boy who meets a beautiful woman only to discover she has totally disappeared the following morning. The boy, Sam, sets out to uncover the reasoning for her vanishing. Starring Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough and Topher Grace, this movie is a summer must-see in our book.

June 29

LEAVE NO TRACE

An interesting story about a father-daughter duo that lived in Forest Park near Portland, Oregon, until one day they are discovered by the authorities and are forced to find a new place to call home.

SICARIO: DAY OF THE SOLDADO

The best things about the first “Sicario”—Emily Blunt and the director Denis Villeneuve—are gone. But Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro still make this worth seeing.

WOMAN WALKS AHEAD

Finally, something about Native Americans on the big screen! The film follows a painter who becomes a Native American activist after completing a portrait of Sitting Bull and how she has to defend the rights of the Native Americans against an Army officer.

July 4

THE FIRST PURGE

Similar to other “Purges,” but it’s not another sequel. It’s a prequel—meaning it tells the story of the very beginning, how it all started and what happened that initial go around.

July 6

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU

Boots Riley’s writing-directing debut stars “Get Out” breakout Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson, and we are dying to see it, mostly because of Stanfield but also because it looks straight-up crazy (in a good way).

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

Paul Rudd strikes again, in what is sure to be another action packed movie that will inevitably lead him to battle some enemy to save him and the ones he loves. Throw in Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, and you’ve got another Marvel mega hit just waiting to rule the summer.

BLEEDING STEEL

Jackie Chan is back and is playing a cop? OK, that sounds fun. So does Chan blowing up houses, shooting bad guys and making Hong Kong a safer place—all of which you get in “Bleeding Steel.”

July 7

HEART BEATS LOUD

The latest from filmmaker (and Pensacola native) Brett Haley is finally set to open locally and we’re pretty damn excited. But how can you not be excited about a movie starting Nick Offerman and made by a hometown boy?

July 13

DON’T WORRY, HE WON’T GET FAR ON FOOT

Another of our must-see picks, this movie is based on the memoir of cartoonist and quadriplegic John Callahan. It features an all-star cast—Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and Jonah Hill—and is directed by the brilliant Gus Van Sant.

EIGHTH GRADE

So apparently Bo Burnham isn’t just a comedian/actor; he’s also a writer/director. He created this film about a girl who creates internet videos to survive middle school, and it’s already being praised as the next “Lady Bird.”

SKYSCRAPER

In this action movie, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson plays a former F.B.I. officer who now assesses security footage for skyscrapers. He’s out on a mission when the tallest skyscraper in China is set ablaze, and Johnson must figure out who did it and save his family.

SHOCK AND AWE

Woody Harrelson and James Marsden play journalists who question the Bush administration’s reasons for going to war with Saddam Hussein.

July 20

MAMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN

Meryl Streep is back for the true blockbuster of the summer (in our completely biased opinion). If you still haven’t seen the first one, get on it. This sequel continues the themes of Greece, music and comedy, while adding Lily James and Cher to the mix.

BLINDSPOTTING

Just like “Sorry to Bother You,” this movie is set in Oakland and uses satire to deal with heavy race related topics. In it, Daveed Diggs (of “Hamilton” fame) plays a guy who sees a white cop shoot a black civilian.

July 27

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE-FALLOUT

Because nothing says summer like a Tom Cruise thriller about trying to beat the clock.

TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES

The Cartoon Network series makes the leap to the big screen with Will Arnett and Kristen Bell lending their voices.

Aug. 3

CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

If you haven’t seen the trailer for this movie yet, go do that right now. Seriously, right now. It’s a tearjerker for sure, and we can’t wait to see the classic Winnie-the-Pooh characters come together to help an adult Christopher Robin.

THE DARKEST MINDS

Remember that one episode of “Stranger Things” when Eleven finds that girl who also has mind powers? Yeah, this is basically a movie version of that episode, meaning fans will either love it or think it’s a total rip-off.

THE MISEDUCATION OF CAMERON POST

Chloë Grace Moretz plays a teenager sent to a center for gay conversion therapy. Already racking up good reviews and acclaim, this movie won the top United States dramatic competition prize at Sundance earlier this year.

SEARCHING

John Cho playing a dad might make you feel old. But you’ll probably forget about that once you get caught up in the mystery of his daughter’s disappearance and how he uses social media to find clues.

THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME

Thankfully, female led comedies are becoming more and more common. We just hope this one, staring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, is better than McKinnon’s last (“Rough Night”).

Aug. 10

BLACKKKLANSMAN

This is film co-written and directed by Spike Lee and is about an African-American detective who infiltrated the KKK. It’s based on the book “Black Klansman” by Ron Stallworth.

Aug. 17

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

A movie about Asians, staring Asians, directed by an Asian. See Hollywood, that really wasn’t that difficult, was it?

THE HAPPYTIME MURDERS

Brian Henson is into puppets, just like his dad Jim, but in a slightly darker, more dramatic, way. In his movie, the puppets get murdered, and we have to figure out who would do such a terrible thing.

JULIET, NAKED

Nick Hornby. Ethan Hawke. Rose Byrne. Chris O’Dowd. Yeah, we are totally in for this for this one.

Aug. 24

THE BOOKSHOP

Calling all bibliophiles, this one is for you. It’s about a widow who opens a bookstore in 1959 and quickly learns not everybody is ready for “intense” reads.

SLENDER MAN

A horror movie inspired by the character Slender Man, who was actually supposed to be funny at first.

—PODCASTS—

Pod Save Your Vacation

Doing some traveling this summer? Make sure you take a few podcasts with you. They fit in just about any suitcase, after all.

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls

It’s women’s history for the young and young at heart. Based on “Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls,” the global best-selling book series by Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo, this podcast is all about the iconic women who have helped shape the world, such as Harriet Tubman and Ada Lovelace.

Caliphate

In the first serialized podcast from the New York Times, Times correspondent Rukmini Callimachi and Radiolab alum Andy Mills dig into the hot button topic of terrorism and try to answer questions such as “how does someone become radicalized” or “who they are really fighting.”

Making Obama

If you haven’t yet listened to the six-episode series “Making Obama” by Jenn White, do yourself a favor and just dive in headfirst. The series follows Obama’s early political career in Chicago. When you’re done, move on to White’s “Making Oprah” series.

Disgraceland

Fans of true-crime podcasts might like Disgraceland from writer Jake Brennan. Each episode shares the odd and twisted stories of icons in the music industry—such as the life and death of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes or Sid Vicious getting his final and fatal dose of heroin from his mother.

The Habitat

In 2015, six scientists went to Mars via a simulated dome at the foot of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano. They lived there for eight months, undergoing experiments as if they were on the red planet. With the real audio diaries from the scientists, Gimlet Media created the narrative podcast, The Habitat.

Late Night Whenever

From the producers of 2 Dope Queens and Sooo Many White Guys, this is basically a late night talk show in podcast form. With comedian and host Michelle Buteau, a house band and lots of laughs, it’s the perfect pick-me-up, especially if your typical podcasts are about true crime and politics.

—BOOKS—

Summer Stacks

If your nightstand looks anything like ours, chances are there might be a book or two (or more) from last year’s reading list that’s still waiting to be cracked open. That’s OK. You still have the whole summer ahead of you. Here’s a few new picks to add to the top of the pile.

—Out now—

Calypso

By David Sedaris

The short story king is back and we couldn’t be more thrilled, especially since this collection is being billed as a “beach read for people who detest beaches.”

Choose Your Own Disaster

By Dana Schwartz

Part-memoir, part personality quiz, this book is pretty much Dana Schwartz’s Twitter account fleshed out. And given that we laugh at her tweets daily, we think that sounds like more than enough reason to read it.

Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist

By Franchesca Ramsey

You might know Franchesca Ramsey from MTV’s “Decoded” or her YouTube hit “What White Girls Say…to Black Girls,” but if you don’t, please allow us (and this collection of essays) to introduce you to one our favorite online activists. In the book, she talks about the highs and lows of internet “fame” and shares lessons she learned along the way.

Raw: My Journey Into the Wu-Tang

By Lamont “U-God” Hawkins

U-God has been with Wu-Tang since the beginning, so this book tells the full story of the iconic group and, really, hip-hop in general. It’s a must-read for anyone who considers themselves a fan on any level.

The Ensemble

By Aja Gabel

Gabel’s debut novel explores the lives and relationships of four friends navigating the world of classical music and it’s already gotten some praise and been described as “pitch-perfect.”

The Awkward Age

By Francesca Segal

How do adults handle falling in love when they have teenage kids? It’s complicated. “The Awkward Age” follows the story of the new kind of modern family and all of the good and bad things in between.

Do This For Me

By Eliza Kennedy

When a high-powered attorney with a picture-perfect life starts spinning out of control, she had to do some soul searching. Through it all, the protagonist, Raney Moore, finds herself “on a quest to understand sex, fight workplace inequality and solve the mystery of herself.”

Rich People Problems

By Kevin Kwan

Kevin Kwan, bestselling author of “Crazy Rich Asians,” is back with a new novel about a family driven by money, a jealous ex-wife and the heir to one of Asia’s greatest fortunes locked out of his inheritance. And don’t forget to catch Kwan’s “Crazy Rich Asians” on the big screen Aug. 15.

The World as It Is

By Ben Rhodes

Ben Rhodes, aide to President Barack Obama, shares his account of working in the White House and gives a record of Obama’s worldview and presidency, including some key moments of the 2016 election.

Meaty

By Samantha Irby

Most are familiar with Samantha Irby’s hilarious essays from last year’s “We Are Never Meeting in Real Life.” But you may have forgotten her first book, which is why it was re-released recently, much to the delight of her new fans.

Like Brothers

By Mark and Jay Duplass

Brothers and filmmakers Mark and Jay Duplass have been a part of tons of TV and movie projects that have made you laugh or cry (or both). In this memoir, they share their secrets to success and advice they’ve had to learn the hard way.

Mother American Night

By John Perry Barlow and Robert Greenfield

“Mother American Night” follows the true-life story of Grateful Dead lyricist John Perry Barlow, who died earlier this year. Born into a powerful political family, Barlow was part rock star and part political consultant, working on both sides of the aisle before he became an internet guru and co-founded Electronic Frontier Foundation.

My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie

By Todd Fisher

December 2016, the world lost two iconic women—Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. In this touching tribute, Carrie’s brother and Debbie’s son, Todd Fisher, shares memories of the two women and pays homage to their legacies.

Florida

By Lauren Groff

In this collection of stories, Florida is the centerpiece, from weather events to the state’s native flora and fauna. The characters matter, but more so does the setting. And it’s not always postcard worthy.

—Coming Soon—

Just in case those books don’t keep you busy, here are a few more upcoming releases worth pre-ordering on Amazon.

All We Ever Wanted By Emily Giffin (June 26)

My Plain Jane By Cynthia Hand, Jodi Meadows and Brodi Ashton (June 26)

The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela Edited by Sahm Venter (July 10)

The New Inheritors By Kent Wascom (July 10)

My Year of Rest and Relaxation By Ottessa Moshfegh (July 10)

The Incendiaries By R.O. Kwon (July 31)

Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History By Keith O’Brien (Aug. 7)

Baby, You’re Gonna Be Mine: Stories By Kevin Wilson (Aug. 7)

Certain American States: Stories By Catherine Lacey (Aug. 7)

—Read It Before the Movie—

On Chesil Beach

By Ian McEwan

Set in England in the early 1960s, a young couple celebrates their wedding. But as the night continues, the pressures of the euphemistic wedding night become more apparent and ultimately change the characters forever. The movie, starring Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle, was released in select theaters in May.

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot: The Autobiography of a Dangerous Man

By John Callahan

Gus Van Sant is making a movie about Callahan, who was involved in a car crash that left him paralyzed. Instead of giving up, he became a cartoonist. In theaters July 13.

Black Klansman

By Ron Stallworth

In this amazing true story set in the 1970s, Ron Stallworth becomes the first African-American detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. The task he gives himself? Take down the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars John David Washington and Adam Driver and is directed by Spike Lee. In theaters Aug. 10.

Juliet, Naked

By Nick Hornby

Another Nick Hornby tale about music and relationships is about to become a movie, and we are pretty sure it’s going to be good. But we all need to read the book first just to make sure. In theaters Aug. 17.

First Man

By James R. Hansen

The life of Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, is surely an interesting one. Ryan Gosling is set to play him in the movie adaptation. In theaters Oct. 12.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

By Maria Sample

Richard Linklater is directing the movie based on this quirky book. “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” follows a 15-year-old searching for her mother after she disappears. Cate Blanchett is set to play Bernadette, so obviously it’s going to be amazing. In theaters Oct. 19.

The Girl in the Spider Web

By David Lagercrantz

Lisbeth Salander is not finished with her work as she investigates an organization called the Spider Society. In theaters Oct. 19.

—MUSIC—

Summer Spins

It’s hard to imagine any other record coming out this summer and topping the magic that is “Everything Is Love.” But Drake is going to try and we’re going be there for it (even though we’ll still be obsessing over the Carters and how they shut down at the Louvre).

June 22

Kamasi Washington “Heaven and Earth”

Teyana Taylor TBA

Dawes “Passwords”

June 29

Drake “Scorpion”

Florence + The Machine “High As Hope”

Gorillaz “The Now Now”

Let’s Eat Grandma “I’m All Ears”

July 7

Iggy Azalea “STS (Surviving the Summer)”

July 8

Jaden Smith “SYRE: The Electric Album”

July 13

Dirty Projectors “Lamp Lit Prose”

Wiz Khalifa “Rolling Papers 2”

July 20

Ariana Grande “Sweetener”

Ty Segall and White Fence “Joy”

Aug. 3

Lucero “Among the Ghosts”

Aug. 10

Nicki Minaj “Queen”

Lola Kirke “Heart Head West”

Aug. 17

Death Cab for Cutie “Thank You for Today”

Aug. 24

Rubblebucket “Sun Machine”

White Denim “Performance”

Aug. 31

Troye Sivan “BLOOM”

Rumor Mill

Who needs an official release date when you have a tweet that says “coming soon”?

Anderson .Paak “Oxnard Ventura”

Bryson Tiller “Serenity”

Gucci Mane, Migos & Lil Yachty “Glacier Boyz”

Travis Scott “AstroWorld”

Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign “MihTy”

Azealia Banks “Fantasea II: The Second Wave”

DJ Khaled “Father of Asahd”

Deerhunter “Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared?”

Noname “Room 25”

Vampire Weekend TBA

2 Chainz “Rap or Go to the League”

The 1975 “Music for Cars”

Festival Fever

In the mood for a weekend jam-packed with music, art and sweating with strangers? Here’s the best of what’s left of the summer festivals.

Summerfest

June 27-July 1, July 3-8, Milwaukee

Headliners: Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd

Details: summerfest.com

Essence Festival

July 5-8, New Orleans

Headliners: Janet Jackson, the Roots, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg

Details: festival.essence.com

Forecastle Festival

July 13-15, Louisville

Headliners: Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire, Modest Mouse Details: forecastlefest.com

Sloss Music and Arts Fest

July 14-15, Birmingham

Headliners: Chris Stapleton, Arcade Fire, 21 Savage

Details: slossfest.com

Pitchfork Music Festival

July 20-22, Chicago

Headliners: Tame Impala, Fleet Foxes, Lauryn Hill

Details: pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Panorama

July 27-29, Randall’s Island, New York

Headliners: The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, The Killers

Details: panorama.nyc

Mo Pop

July 28-29, Detroit

Headliners: Bon Iver, Vince Staples, Portugal. The Man

Details: mopopfestival.com

Lollapalooza

Aug. 2-5, Chicago

Headliners: The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott

Details: lollapalooza.com

Satchmo Summer Fest

Aug. 3-5, New Orleans

Headliners: Lineup TBA

Details: satchmosummerfest.org

Outside Lands

Aug. 10-12, San Francisco

Headliners: The Weeknd, Florence + the Machine, Janet Jackson

Details: sfoutsidelands.com

Hot 100 Fest

Aug. 18-19, Jones Beach (New York)

Headliners: DJ Snake, Future, Rae Sremmurd

Details: hot100fest.com

Bumbershoot

Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Seattle

Headliners: J. Cole, The Chainsmokers, Fleet Foxes

Details: bumbershoot.com

Made in America

Sept. 1-2, Philadelphia

Headliners: Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Diplo

Details: madeinamericafest.com

Playing TOURist

There are lots of reasons to plan a vacation. We just happen to think concerts should top that list. Seriously, there’s nothing better than sneaking away for a long weekend to see a show and eating way too many road snacks along the way.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Dates: July 25-Oct. 24

Closest Stop: Sept. 13 in New Orleans

Drake and Migos

Dates: July 26-Nov. 17

Closest Stop: Sept. 24 in New Orleans

Childish Gambino

Dates: Sept.6-Oct. 12

Closest Stop: Sept. 6 in Duluth

Death Cab for Cutie

Dates: Aug. 2-Oct. 23

Closest Stop: Oct. 20 in St. Augustine

Kenny Chesney

Dates: Now-Aug. 24

Closest Stop: Aug. 11 in Nashville

Dave Matthews Band

Dates: Now-Sept. 22

Closest Stop: July 29 in Orange Beach

G-Eazy

Dates: July 9-Sept. 8

Closets Stop: Sept. 5 in Atlanta

Bruno Mars with Cardi B

Dates: July 25-Nov. 10

Closest Stop: Oct. 7 and 8 in Nashville

Shakira

Dates: Aug. 3-Oct. 18

Closest Stop: Aug. 14 in Orlando

Ed Sheeran

Dates: Aug. 18-Nov. 10

Closest Stop: Oct. 31 in New Orleans

Taylor Swift

Dates: Now-Oct. 6

Closest Stop: Sept. 22 in New Orleans

Weezer and The Pixies

Dates: June 23-Aug. 12

Closest Stop: June 26 in New Orleans

Sugarland

Dates: Now-Sept. 9

Closest Stop: July 26 in Pensacola

David Byrne

Dates: July 31-Oct. 10

Closest Stop: Sept. 26 in Jacksonville