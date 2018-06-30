Winners & Losers 6/28/18

Winners

Dan Brown

Last week, the Gulf Islands National Seashore officially launched Pensacola Bay Cruises to connect downtown Pensacola to Pensacola Beach and Fort Pickens. Park Superintendent Dan Brown made it a priority when he took over the park in 2010. The park service had received $2.8 million in Transit in Parks funding for the permitting, engineering, design and construction of the ferry landing at Fort Pickens. Brown leveraged that grant to expand the project after the BP oil disaster. The National Park Service funded the purchase of the boats through money the agency received in restitution from BP.

Upward Intuition

Pensacola resident Jon Shell and his organization Upward Intuition are one of two $100,000 grant recipients out of more than 500 submissions for the Gannett Foundation’s “A Community Thrives” grants for 2018. The money will go toward building the Blake Doyle Community Park in downtown Pensacola in the name of Shell’s late friend, Blake Doyle.

The Grand Marlin

OpenTable recently unveiled its annual listing of the top 100 Al Fresco Dining Restaurants in America for 2018, and The Grand Marlin on Pensacola Beach was the only restaurant in Northwest Florida to receive the award. Reviews were collected between May 1, 2017, and April 30, 2018. All restaurants with a minimum overall score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Those that qualified were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which outdoor dining was selected as a special feature.

Losers

Matt Gaetz

When the other members of Congress began to question the Trump administration policy of separating children from parents arrested for allegedly entering the country illegally along the Mexican border, Rep. Gaetz was uncharacteristically silent until Trump issued an executive order rescinding the policy. Gaetz then called separating families “a sad consequence of decades of bad immigration policy” and blamed Congress for the “border crisis.” We guess there are times that cheerleaders have to sit on their pompoms.

Mayor’s Office

Butch Hansen, the council’s budget analyst, embarrassed Mayor Ashton Hayward when his review of the budget increases for a community center uncovered the mayor had no intention of building a $6-million facility. Though Florida statutes didn’t prohibit him from running for the Council District 6 seat, the mayor’s office insisted he had to resign because it allegedly violated the city code of ethics. Somehow, Hansen analyzing next year’s budget was determined to be of personal benefit to him. This marked the first time the mayor’s office threatened to enforce the ethics code. What were they afraid Hansen would uncover?

Rick Scott

Gov. Rick Scott’s administration submitted in April a request to eliminate a long-standing policy that gives poor, disabled and elderly Floridians 90 days to qualify for the Medicaid program. If the Trump administration approves the change, the state would save an estimated $98 million in Medicaid spending this year. Other states have made similar requests, but Florida is the only state that has not expanded Medicaid eligibility to include able-bodied working adults.