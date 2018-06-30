Outtakes—Suffer Not the Children

By Rick Outzen

In May, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the U.S. would take a stricter stance on illegal crossings at the Mexican border that would result in parents and children being separated.

How serious a crime is it to enter the U.S. illegally? The first improper entry offense is considered a misdemeanor under federal law. The person can be fined or imprisoned for up to six months, or both. A subsequent offense, a re-entry or attempted re-entry after exclusion or deportation, is considered a low-level felony, and the person can be fined or imprisoned for up to two years, or both.

Does a misdemeanor warrant removing an infant from her mother and sending the baby thousands of miles to an unknown location? Prior administrations said no.

No federal laws or court precedents mandate the separation of parents and children. The 1997 Flores Settlement limits how long children can be detained and requires the government releases them to parents, guardians or licensed facilities as quickly as possible and houses them in the “least restrictive” setting possible if that cannot happen immediately.

Trump supporters have argued that some of the adults may be human traffickers. The federal has had a screening process in place for years. President George W. Bush signed in 2008 an anti-human trafficking law that requires the screening of unaccompanied minors for trafficking and, in most cases, refers them to the Office of Refugee Resettlement at least 72 hours after they are determined to be alone.

As more facts are revealed about how the Trump administration has handled these children, the more horrified I am about the inhumanity of the program.

I am not arguing that parents and their children should be allowed to enter this country without following our immigration laws. I believe in secure borders. However, I don’t support a “zero tolerance” policy that includes pulling children away from their parents.

I have a grandson that’s two years old. The one person who best understands what he is saying is his mother. I can’t imagine how he would react if he was separated from his mother in a foreign country and placed with adults that didn’t understand anything he was saying or know any special needs he might have. Without a sophisticated record system, how would he ever be reunited with his mother?

Forget all the political agendas. At the end of the “zero tolerance” policy are children, alone and frightened. We need them reunited with their parents, and we should make sure it never happens again.