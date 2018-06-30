Midterm Meet & Greet: Dr. Jennifer Zimmerman

In anticipation of the August primary and November general election, Inweekly has created this series to introduce you to the candidates who will be on your ballots. We’ll mostly focus on local stuff, but statewide races and Congress will also be on our radar.

This week we talked to Dr. Jennifer Zimmerman—who’s running to represent our district in Washington.

———————————————————————————————



The Doctor Is In

By Sammi Sontag

In the race for Florida’s First Congressional District, Dr. Jennifer Zimmerman, 53, a local pediatrician, has come forward as one of the two Democratic candidates. There are four others pining for the seat, but Zimmerman says she is prepared to put up a fight.

“First and foremost, I am a female,” Zimmerman said. “If I get elected, I will be the first female in the ‘good ole boys’ club. I am also a person of color; I’m of Asian decent. I’m going to rattle as many cages as possible, but this place needs it.”

Born in the city of Manila in the Philippines, Dr. Z, as she’s commonly called, is the oldest of six children. Her father, James, was the son of a fisherman, who became a guerrilla fighter against the Japanese occupation during World War II.

Her mother, Corazon, was a home caretaker. She watched the kids, cooked and cleaned. It was not culturally appropriate for women to attend school in her mother’s generation, but Corazon felt education was paramount, so she went to school when Zimmerman was in the first grade.

“I remember having to help teach my mother English,” Zimmerman said. “I would sit down with her when she was in school and help her because my English was better. My mother did go on to get a college education, which set a standard in my house that education was important. It became a big part of my life.”

Zimmerman, inspired by her mother’s hard work, received a full scholarship to the University of the Philippines. She majored in Zoology and went on to earn her medical degree at the University of the East, also in the Philippines. Then, she immigrated to the United States.

“25 years ago, I came to America,” she said. “My port of entry was San Francisco, and I cried the whole time. You don’t understand what pushes people to leave the only country they know to make a change and come here. It’s hard, and if you can’t walk in those shoes, you cannot render judgment.”

She continued, “I came here as an adult, and I still cried when I was coming here because I knew I was leaving behind my family. I came by myself. It was scary and exciting, but mostly sad because you know your life is going to change, even if it’s for the better.”

She completed her residency training in Pediatrics at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York. She then moved to Florida in 1997. She practiced medicine in Palatka, Crestview and Fort Walton Beach and later opened her own practice in Milton, where she’s worked for 17 years.

“People see you’re a doctor and just think you came in with the whole package, saying, ‘It’s easy for you,’ but it’s not,” she said. “I want people to hear my story so they can get inspired or motivated.”

Zimmerman married her husband, Jay, 23 years ago, and together they have three children—two sons and a daughter. Growing up, her family was faith-based and believed in the power of prayer, which she brought into her own blended family.

“I like to call my kids ‘cashews’—you know, for Christian-Jews,” she said. “We practice both religions in my house and attend temple and church. But when I was younger, we were just Christian. There were always people in our house, and I would wonder how many cousins I really had because every stranger and person my mother welcomed to our house was a ‘cousin.’”

She continued, “I was taught you must feed the hungry. You must open your door and welcome a stranger. You must help others.”

That foundation from her childhood has seeped into her campaign for Congress. She has lived in the Pensacola area for over 20 years and is ready for a change in local representation.

“My very, very big passion is health care,” she said. “Being a pediatrician really puts me in the middle of all these families. and my concern is how health care is being treated because a lot of my patients rely on Medicaid. What really pushed me to run was that they want to decimate the Affordable Care Act but not put up a replacement.”

If elected, Zimmerman wants to be for the people.

“One thing to note is how multi-dimensional my life has been,” she said. “I present something so different, but so representative, of other people’s experiences.”

As campaign season charges forward, Zimmerman has planned rallies and events. She’s also showing up at local events, like the rally to protest the inhumane separation of undocumented children from their parents that happened last week (on Wednesday, June 20).

“Obviously, as an immigrant and a mother, this thing at the border is killing me,” she said. “I cannot believe that the country I immigrated to is going back in time 100 years. It’s almost like when they rounded up all the Japanese-Americans (during WWII) and put them in camps. We’re better than this.”

She also organized her own rally called “Fight Like A Mother: Keep Families Together,” regarding the same issue that was held Sunday, June 24.

“If I feel something needs to be done, I don’t wait around for someone else to do it,” Zimmerman said.

For more information about Dr. Zimmerman and her campaign:

Website: jenniferzimmermanmd.com

Facebook: facebook.com/drzforcongressdemfl01

Twitter: DrZ4Congress

Instagram: DrZ4Congress

YouTube: Z TV