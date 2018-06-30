Escambia Evolves Sea Turtle Efforts

By Jeremy Morrison

As the morning sun casts an orange-dawn glow across the sands of Perdido Key, shorebirds study Escambia County Environmental Programs Manager Tim Day as he rolls by in an ATV with his mug of coffee. Day, in turn, studies the beach.

Slipping on a pair of sunglasses as the morning comes on bright, Day waves casually to fishermen casting their lines from the shore and beachcombers holding hands in the surf. He steers around tent frame skeletons and circumnavigates craters left over by yesterday’s sunbathers, all the while scanning the sand for the telltale signs of sea turtles.

“It’s actually pretty easy to see ’em,” Day says. “It looks like a bulldozer came up on the beach.”

Sea turtle tracks tend to look like otherworldly tire tread to the untrained eye. But soon enough, Day spots a trail stretching down the beach. It turns out that the track is associated with an already marked off nesting site.

“The egg clutch is about 30 inches down, so it’s pretty well protected,” Day says of the nest buried on the other side of the posted sign and pink ribbon.

Farther down the beach, Day waves to a passing ATV driven by Perdido Key State Park personnel doing their own sea turtle patrol along the park’s stretch of beach. For years, the state park has also tended to portions of the beach that lie outside park boundaries, but this year Escambia County is taking over those duties.

It’s a change county officials were expecting, though not this soon—“I was anticipating taking it over next year,” Day said—and one that will catalyze an evolution of Escambia’s sea turtle efforts.

As the county assumes responsibility for its roughly four-mile stretch of beach on Perdido Key, it also plans to launch an educational center to better acquaint visitors with the area’s environmental issues. And, according to Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill, officials will also need to address sea turtle monitoring practices that are out of line with state rules.

“The state has a very different idea about what safe nest sites look like,” Underhill said.

A Place to Learn

Sea turtle nesting season begins in May and runs through October. Locally, it’s usually a bit abbreviated.

“It’s real slow at the beginning,” Day explained. “And we’re usually done by September.”

Escambia beaches are home to four of the six species of sea turtles—loggerhead, green, leatherback and Kemp’s ridley—all of which are listed as threatened or endangered and are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

“Yesterday, we had our first loggerhead nests,” Day noted.

Female sea turtles typically return to the beach of their birth to lay eggs. They crawl from the surf onto the sand and bury their eggs—anywhere from 50 to 200 of them, depending on species—on the beach. Only a fraction of the hatchlings, an estimated one in 1,000, will survive to adulthood.

In order to accomplish this nesting process, a mother sea turtle and her hatchlings must overcome a number of manmade obstacles, like lawn chairs blocking passage on the beach or artificial lights from nearby condos disorienting emerging hatchings as they search for the brightest horizon—what should naturally be a celestial reflection upon the Gulf of Mexico—to guide them toward the water.

To improve sea turtles’ procreation prospects, measures are taken to ensure a smoother nesting season. Property owners are encouraged to limit artificial light sources and keep the beaches clear of obstacles, and nest sites are identified and monitored.

In Escambia County, most beaches are monitored by rangers with Gulf Islands National Seashore, except in Perdido, where the neighboring state park helped out until recently.

This year, Escambia County intends to contract with the Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center to monitor Perdido’s beach. In the future, it will enlist volunteers.

To better educate the public about the area’s sea turtle nesting season, the county also has plans to convert the Perdido Key Community Center into an environmental learning space. The concept—which county staff intends to broach during the July 5 county commission meeting—entails educational exhibits outlining the plight of sea turtles as well as other endangered Perdido Key inhabitants, such as the beach mouse, and ecological features, like dunes.

“It would be beach mice, sea turtles, shorebirds, things that are unique to Perdido Key,” Day said.

Day, describing Perdido Key’s aesthetic as a “hidden gem,” views this environmental educational component as an ideal addition to the island.

“It will help with continuing to brand the Key as an environmental destination,” he said. “It’s just another way to try to connect people to nature.”

Underhill agrees.

“It actually dovetails nicely with our image and branding for Perdido Key,” the commissioner said.

These changes on the Key, the turtle surveys and education center, come at a cost. Monitoring duties this year, for example, are expected to exceed $20,000. It’s unknown what the center and associated staffing needs will run.

To pay these additional costs, Escambia County will turn to its Perdido Key Beach Mouse Fund. The fund represents fees paid by developers to mitigate a project’s impact on critical beach mouse habitat. The fund currently stands at $723,540.

Sea Turtles and Purple Tutus

As Escambia County takes over sea turtle duties on Perdido Key, local officials will also be addressing the methods employed during nesting season.

“The goal when you’re working with endangered species,” Day explained as he steered his ATV across the sand, “you minimize the impact from people as much as you can.”

Such a low-to-no impact approach hasn’t always been observed, particularly in the Panhandle, where volunteers have been more hands-on.

“In the Panhandle, we’ve had these all-night nest sitters since the ‘90s,” Day said, describing the practice of volunteers tending to turtle nests throughout the night.

“We have always done nest sitting. We’ll have an individual actually sit there and camp overnight. The state is opposed to that. They say take the least invasive course and let nature take its course,” Underhill said, ticking off a list of local practices: “Nest sitting, straight-up capturing the turtles and releasing them in the water, these kinds of things.”

On this front, the Northwest Florida region has secured a reputation at the state level.

“I have seen that there is an attitude of being much more hands-on,” acknowledged Robbin Trindell, head of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Sea Turtle Management Program.

While recognizing that volunteers “only had the best interest of sea turtles at heart,” Trindell said that monitors must embrace a more hands-off approach. To do otherwise, she said, “assumes we know better than the female turtle.”

Over the years of monitoring sea turtle nesting sites, state and federal officials have established that the least impactful path is best. Nest sitting, it turns out, can be disturbing to the hatchlings, and physically relocating nests can affect things like temperature, which in turn determines the sex of the hatchling turtles.

“The management of sea turtles in Florida and around the country has really progressed as a result of learning how not to do it,” Trindell said.

Underhill suspects some local volunteers might bristle at such critique—“Some volunteers would say ‘that makes no sense at all. We should do whatever it takes to save the turtles.’”—and plans to schedule a community meeting to discuss the issue, followed by training sessions for volunteers.

The commissioner said that, ultimately, sea turtle monitors on Perdido Key as well as elsewhere on county beaches would need to adapt to the state’s low-impact philosophy.

“If they tell us that we’re wearing purple tutus when we do it,” Underhill said, “then we’re wearing purple tutus.”