The Buzz 6/28/18

History Honored At its regular meeting on Thursday, June 21, the Escambia County Commission recognized the 1955 Pensacola Jaycees Baseball Team for their contribution to the civil rights movement.

This group of 12-year-old boys and their families risked social, physical and economic repercussions when they played the first game of integrated Little League baseball in the South against the all-white team the Orlando Kiwanis. Shortstop Admiral LeRoy, second baseman Rev. Freddie Augustine and family representatives of Clyde Charley, Richard Morris and Phillip Stewart attended the commission meeting.

The Pensacola Jaycees became the Northwest Florida regional champions not just for their skill, but because the all-white teams in the area refused to play the Jaycees. By local teams forfeiting the regional games, the Pensacola Jaycees advanced to the state championship in Orlando. While the Orlando Kiwanis beat the Jaycees 5-0, the game went down in history for breaking barriers. The all-black team is the subject of a new documentary film, “Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story.”

Shaking Up Mayor’s Race Councilman Brian Spencer shook up the Pensacola mayor’s race when he qualified to run at the last minute on Friday, June 22.

“Pensacola has always been my home,” said Spencer, who was first elected to the council in November 2010. “My decision to seek the office of mayor reflects my passion and dedication to our city and my steadfast commitment to the citizens and diverse neighborhoods of Pensacola.”

An Inweekly/Political Matrix poll conducted on June 14 and June 15 found Escambia County Commissioner Grover Robinson had a commanding lead in the race but still fell short of winning the office without a runoff.

Robinson garnered 41.8 percent of the respondents, followed by David Mayo with 12.6 percent of the vote and Drew Buchanan with 10.5 percent. With the August primary 10 weeks away, 19.2 percent of the voters don’t know the candidates, and another 6.8 percent are undecided.

Mayor Ashton Hayward and his sidekick, District 4 Councilman Larry Johnson, decided not to seek re-election.

According to an Inweekly/Political Matrix poll of 226 likely Pensacola District 4 voters, Jared Moore holds a lead with 18.6 percent of the vote, followed by Christopher Phillips with 11.1 percent of the vote and Peter Gaddy, III, with 8 percent. In this race, we see there is still great uncertainty, with the vote of the respondents who are unaware of whom these candidates are at 57.5 percent, while 4.9 percent say they are undecided in this race.

District voters were called using an interactive voice response system during the hours of 2-8 p.m., June 15-16. The phone numbers called were provided by the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections office. The margin of error for this study is +/- 6.5 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.

George Stone Now A College During its June meeting, the Escambia County School Board approved changing the name of the George Stone Area Vocational–Technical Center to George Stone Technical College.

According to a district announcement, officials hope the new name will better identify its mission so that more parents of high school graduates will realize the opportunities the institution provides for career preparation after high school. Based on its name, some parents often do not seriously consider GSTC a valuable post-secondary option for their high school graduates. Many people don’t realize the facility is an attractive opportunity for students who may not want the traditional college education.

The facility offers 22 career and technical programs, from cybersecurity and firefighter/EMT to culinary arts and cosmetology. Officials believe that in order to boost awareness and enrollment at GSTC, a name change was needed.

The name change coincides with a statewide movement. Escambia County is the 40th of the 48 Florida school districts that offer adult education and training centers to add “technical college” to its name.

“These technical colleges saw a 5 to 15 percent enrollment increase in the first year after changing their names,” said TJ Rollins, GSTC principal. The facility, located at 2400 Longleaf Drive, is currently enrolling students for summer and fall terms.

“The change will improve visibility, recognition and acceptability of the school as a viable post-secondary option for high school graduates and for other citizens of the Escambia County region,” according to the district’s Workforce Education Director, Michelle Taylor.

Commission Races Tight Robert Bender has the lead in the GOP primary to replace County Commissioner Grover Robinson with 13.8 percent of the likely voters, according to an Inweekly/Political Matrix poll of 419 likely Republican voters in Escambia County District 4. However, Boyce White (9.1 percent), Greg Litton (8.6 percent) and Terry Strickland (8.4 percent) are within the poll’s margin of error (+/- 4.5 percent). And with 47.2 percent of the voters uncertain who will get their votes, Bill Fetke (6.7 percent) and Kendrick Doidge (6.2 percent) are still very much in the race.

Challenger Alan McMillan has a slight lead over incumbent Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill in the GOP primary for District 2, but the lead is within the 4.5 percent margin of error, according to a recent poll conducted by the Political Matrix. As in other local races, a large percentage of the respondents didn’t know the candidates (32.3 percent) or were undecided (9.1 percent).

Sources inside the county have told Inweekly that Underhill’s campaign has conducted its own survey that has him with a double-digit lead over McMillan.

Moultrie Bows Out Longtime Escambia County School Board member Linda Moultrie failed to qualify for her District 3 post. She had resigned in August 2017 so she could begin to collect her retirement. Gov. Rick Scott appointed Lee Hansen to replace her.

An Inweekly/Political Matrix done earlier this month showed Moultrie led the race with 20 percent of the vote. The rest of the candidates were bundled together—Hansen with 4.6 percent, Walker Wilson with 3.8 percent, Larry Williams, Sr., with 3.6 percent and Laura Elder with 1.7 percent. Nearly two-thirds of the respondents either didn’t know the candidates or were undecided.

Tentative Police Union Agreement Last Friday, Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward announced he had reached tentative agreements with the police officer, sergeant, and lieutenant bargaining units represented by the Fraternal Order of Police. He offered no details of what was in the agreements or what were the next steps in the approval process. Inweekly has requested copies of the tentative agreements.

Hayward said in the written announcement, “As Mayor, I have always valued and prioritized our men and women in public safety. These agreements confirm my commitment to have the premier law enforcement agency in Northwest Florida. Public safety will continue to remain a top priority of my administration.”

We have since learned from Councilwoman Sherri Myers that the police union originally requested 8 percent for three years to deal with its retention problem. Robert Larkin, the attorney representing the Hayward administration, countered with three consecutive 1 percent increases and claimed the city was broke.

Sources in the union have shared that the mayor offered 10 percent, 3 percent, 3 percent yesterday—which is still less than what the union requested.

Council Executive Don Kraher is trying to set up a “shade meeting” for the city council to get an update on the police union negotiations. He has tentatively scheduled it for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 28.

Officer Pat Burns, the local FOP president, issued this statement, “The negotiating body for the Pensacola Police Officers, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 71, is pleased to announce that we have tentatively agreed to a strong three-year contract with the City of Pensacola. Our officers would like to show their gratitude to Chief Tommi Lyter, Mayor Ashton Hayward and the Pensacola City Council for their support and confidence. This contract shows once again that Pensacola is a great place to live and work and puts PPD at the forefront of agencies in this region.”

District 2: Tax Powerhouse Escambia County Property Appraiser Chris Jones provided Inweekly with the 2017 City of Pensacola, Certified Roll values by city council district. District 2, which is represented by Sherri Myers, has the highest taxable value, $1.11 billion, and produces those property taxes, $2.97 million. District 6, represented by Brian Spencer, is second with $2.89 million. And District 4, represented by Larry Johnson, is third with $2.19 million.

During the debate over whether District 4 should have a $9.6 million community center, some argued that District 4 paid more property taxes than the rest of the districts. The facts don’t support that argument.

“District 2 gets very little in return for all of the property taxes, communication taxes, franchise fees, businesses taxes, LOST, etc., that we generate,” Myers told Inweekly. “Parks and Rec, one of our largest departments, provides few resources to District 2 because we don’t have community centers or athletic centers. Out of the 90-plus parks in the city, over 20 of them are in District 6 alone. There are only eight parks in District 2.”

Symphony Sparks & Stars This 4th of July, please join the Levin Papantonio law firm and the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra for a free outdoor concert on the Hunter Amphitheater lawn behind the Blue Wahoos Stadium. Bring your chairs and blankets, and come celebrate our country, military and community with this exciting, family-friendly show.

The Symphony Sparks & Stars performance is brought to you by Peter J. Mougey, with the Levin Papantonio Law Firm in Pensacola.

“This event highlights all the great assets of our city—our military, waterfront and rich culture,” says Mougey. “We expect a tremendous turnout downtown for a first-rate event.”

The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. when the United States Marine Corps will present the colors, followed by the national anthem. At the conclusion of the national anthem, the United States Navy will send fighter jets screaming over the bay for a fantastic fly-over. Then the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra will begin a musical, patriotic performance that includes the battle hymns for each branch of military service to recognize those who have served our country. The orchestra will play until 9 p.m. when the Pensacola Sertoma Fireworks begin with synchronized music from Cat Country 98.7 FM.

What Sidewalks? In the 2017 Pensacola Resident Satisfaction Survey, city sidewalks received the second worst grade, slightly above city stormwater infrastructure.

Mayor Ashton Hayward was going to change that. At the final hearing on the FY 2018 budget, City Administrator Eric Olson told the Pensacola City Council that the administration was working on a prioritized list for sidewalks.

“I think it’s reasonable to say that we’ll have that at the beginning of the new year,” said Olson. “What we are trying to do is de-politicize the process so that everybody has an open, fair, transparent way of identifying what the city’s needs are, and then we can address how much money you want to put towards it.”

Olson explained the process that would create the two sidewalk lists.

“The first step in that in the planning division is creating a series of criteria based on the American Planning Association’s best industry and best practices,” said Olson. “So we’ll have two lists. One is, ‘Here are our existing maintenance needs,’ and the second list is, ‘This is our new construction needs.’ And then the plan was to take whatever funding the council appropriates on an annual basis, and we just attack both of those lists.”

The city administrator has yet to present either list to the council, according to the council minutes.

Mark Your Calendars Women for Responsible Legislation will hold their monthly meeting 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, June 28, at Pensacola City Hall. This month, WRL will host a political forum with candidates running for City Council (Districts 2 & 4), ECUA (District 2) and Escambia Soil & Water Conservation (Dist. Group 2). The meetings are open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Phil Ehr, Democratic Candidate for Florida’s First Congressional District, will team up with Pensacola Osteopaths to host a hurricane supply drive. A tent will be set up beginning at 10 a.m., June 29, at 1720 W. Fairfield Drive in the parking lot of Town & Country Plaza. The first 50 families will receive a kit that contains two glow sticks, a large emergency Mylar blanket and two gallons of water.

Bike Pensacola is hosting a mayoral candidates’ forum at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, at the West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St.

Jared Moore, candidate for Pensacola City Council District 4, is hosting an Independence Day Family Parade at Dunwoody Park at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 3. Decorate your strollers, golf carts, bikes, wagons, scooters and hoverboards and come join Moore and his supporters for a fun, patriotic parade. Free pizza will be provided. RSVP on the Facebook Event Page or drop an email to jmoorefor4@gmail.com.

The July meeting of the Escambia County Republican Party will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 9, at the West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St. The majority of the meeting will be devoted to the 2018 Republican Candidate Forum for County Commission, District 2.