Crystal Clear

By Sammi Sontag

Crystal Coast, a local indie/electronic rock band, will take the stage at Vinyl Music Hall this Friday, June 29. The show is part of a series called Spiderdog, which is being curated by Aaron Finlay of PRECUBED.

Cooper Dalrymple, 24, vocalist, songwriter and keyboardist, created Crystal Coast two and half years ago in Tampa, Fla. Over time, members were added, and Samantha Early, 21, bassist,; Lucky Wright, 23, guitarist; and Ian Be, 30, drummer are the members who finally stuck.

“This is the third version of the band,” Dalrymple said, “and the best version. I got the name for the band, though, when I was in South Florida for school. I wanted to have a band name that connected back to my roots, obviously Pensacola. I was playing around with the slogan ‘Emerald Coast’ and came up with it.”

Dalrymple grew up with music all around him. His dad was a musician, and his sister played the violin, so learning an instrument was second nature.

“My dad played in bands back in the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s,” he said. “He stopped because real life came into the picture. He doesn’t play much anymore. One time though, he jammed with us. It was cringy, but other than that, nothing. I am completely self-taught.”

By age 16, he began writing songs.

“I have come to realize I’m more of a composer than an instrumentalist,” he said. “I always knew I could kind of sing. I mean, my sister and I would sing and play music on the street at Gallery Night to make a little extra money for a soda pop, but I’d always been afraid of that role [singing]. I remember this one time, I was by myself, and there was this one note in a song that I thought I couldn’t hit. But I belted it and then I hit it.”

His original sound was folky with a dash of indie rock, and then he met Early and Wright. Each brought his or her groove to the mix, shifting the band to embody more of an electronic sound.

Early started off as a flautist in high school. She said she owes her musical talent to the school’s band. She loves the flute but recently put it down for the sake of the band and learned to play the bass.

“It’s still a little hard for me to read the sheet music for bass,” she said. “I’m not the best at it, but it’s been great.”

Wright has been playing guitar since he was six years old, and his skill and sound has evolved with time. His fondest memories are from his days playing with his high school band.

“Back then, my band I would play in random fields out in Navarre where 100 or more students would come out and get drunk, smoke some pot and listen to our band play,” Wright said. “It was crazy and it was a lot of fun.”

Each member represents a different sound within in the band and its songs. Dalrymple makes sure each person’s creative opinion is respected so everyone feels valued and understood.

“We have a ‘good boy gone bad, then good again’ sound,” Early said. “That’s really the only way I can think to describe us.”

When asked about their influences, the group praised Passion Pit, Sufjan Stevens and Radiohead. Their lyrics come from real emotion and passion, Dalrymple said.

While most of the shows they play are in Pensacola, you won’t catch them gigging every weekend like a cover band.

“The next time we have a show coming up, after Vinyl, is in September,” Dalrymple said. “We don’t like to overbook ourselves and become exhausted or tired of playing, and this is kind of a passion project for all of us. But we appreciate each chance we get to play live.”

“It’s hard today when you have to work a real job. You can’t just play music all the time, but that’s the dream. If money wasn’t a question, we’d just drive everywhere and play music,” guitarist Wright said.

The band is working on an EP, which they hope to release soon. They’re also excited to be part of the Spiderdog series and play at Vinyl Music Hall.

Early said that they had just talked about setting goals for the band’s future, and one of them was to play at that venue.

“I would like to stress how grateful we are for our good friend Aaron Finlay to be putting on this show and continuing to build the creative music community in Pensacola,” Dalrymple said. “It’s people like him that are able to keep the dream alive and keep creators moving forward.”

Though this is Dalrymple’s second time playing at the venue, this is the first time for Crystal Coast.

“We are looking forward to playing the Vinyl more in the future,” he said. “We see this is a great opportunity to put our foot in the door, but it’s more important to us that we use this opportunity build up the community’s trust in their local music scene.”

SPIDERDOG PRESENTS: 4 BANDS FOR $5

WHAT: Faux/Fox, Strange Her, Hello Crescendo and Crystal Coast

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 29

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $5

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com or facebook.com/crystalcoastfl