News of the Weird 6/28/18

By the Editors at Andrews McMeel

Undignified Death In the northeastern town of Teesside, England, last August, 22-year-old Jordan Easton of Thornaby was at the home of a friend, hanging out in the kitchen, when he boasted that his vest was “stab-proof.” To prove it, he “took hold a knife to demonstrate,” Karin Welsh, Teesside assistant coroner, testified, “and sadly realized it wasn’t the case.” Teesside Live reported Easton was rushed to the hospital, but doctors weren’t able to save him. Detective Superintendent Ted Butcher also testified at Easton’s inquest on June 16 that he found no evidence Easton intended to harm himself and died after “a boisterous act.” Welsh recorded a verdict of “misadventure.”

News You Can Use Louis Cote of Mascouche, Quebec, Canada, became suspicious last August of the DNA test results obtained from the samples he collected in his work for the Confederation of Aboriginal People of Canada, whose members use DNA testing to determine their native ancestry. So, CBC News reported on June 13, Cote launched his own experiment. He collected two samples using his own inner-cheek swabs, and a third from his girlfriend’s Chihuahua, Snoopy, and sent them off to Viaguard Accu-Metrics. The results indicated that all three samples had identical DNA, including 12 percent Abenaki and 8 percent Mohawk ancestry. “I thought it was a joke,” Cote said. “The company is fooling people … the tests are no good.”

Public Servants In Putnam County, Florida, the sheriff’s office provides a wide variety of services. So when Douglas Peter Kelly, 49, called the office on June 12 to complain that the methamphetamine he had been sold was fake, officers happily offered to test it for him. Kelly told detectives he had suffered a “violent reaction” after smoking the substance and wanted to sue the dealer if he had been sold the wrong drug. He arrived at the sheriff’s office and “handed detectives a clear, crystal-like substance wrapped in aluminum foil,” the office’s Facebook post explained, according to The Washington Post. It “field-tested positive for methamphetamine.” On the spot, Kelly was arrested and charged with possession of meth. The Facebook post continued: “Remember, our detectives are always ready to assist anyone who believes they were misled in their illegal drug purchase.”

What Is Art? As part of the Dark Mofo art festival, Australian performance artist Mike Parr, 73, entered a steel tomb below busy Macquarie Street in Hobart on June 14, where he meditated, drew and read as traffic flowed overhead for 72 hours until his release on June 17. Parr had water but no food, and oxygen was pumped into the box. His performance was promoted as a “response to 20th-century totalitarian violence,” according to The Guardian, but the piece didn’t speak to everyone. “I don’t take anything away from it at all,” said Carolyn Bowerman from Townsville. “I’m just amazed that someone would put themselves through this and go to this much effort.” In a previous performance art piece, Parr hacked at a prosthetic arm with an ax before a shocked audience.

•Over in Melbourne, Australia, customers of the Prahran neighborhood Woolworths store will have to park somewhere else on July 9, as renowned American photographer Spencer Tunick captures thousands of willing nudes in a group shot on the store’s rooftop parking lot. Reuters reported more than 11,000 people registered to disrobe for Tunick, who has done group nudes in other spots around the world. “It’s well and truly oversubscribed,” said John Lotton, director of the Provocare Festival of the Arts in Melbourne.

Smooth Reactions When Daryl Royal Riedel, 48, was pulled over for suspected drunk driving June 14 by Monroe County (Florida) Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Lopez, he first drove off, but thought better of it and stopped to face the music. Riedel, who claimed to be scared, then stepped out of his truck with an open can of beer and chugged the contents as Lopez watched. The Associated Press reported that Riedel has four prior DUI arrests and now faces felony DUI, fleeing from a deputy, driving with a suspended license and failure to submit to a breath test.

Fetishes In Auckland, New Zealand, an unnamed 28-year-old man appeared in court June 18 to answer charges of stealing two human toes from the Body Worlds Vital exhibition, a traveling display that features human corpses and organs preserved through plastination. The toes, valued at $5,500 each, have been returned to the exhibition, the New Zealand Herald reported. The toe thief is looking at seven years in prison and two years for interfering with a dead body.

O.M.G. Wa Tiba, 54, disappeared on June 14 while tending her vegetable garden on Muna Island in the Southeast Sulawesi province of Indonesia. Her family found only her sandals, a machete and a flashlight in the garden, but just 50 yards away, villagers located a 23-foot-long python with a severely bloated midsection. Fox News reported that when the snake’s belly was cut open, it revealed the woman’s fully intact body inside, still wearing all her clothes. Villager Ayu Kartika said, “Everyone cried and was in shock… It looked like a horror movie.”