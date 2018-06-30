Calendar 6/28/18

THURSDAY 6.28
NATIONAL ADOPT A SHELTER CAT MONTH Through the month of June. All cat and kitten adoptions are $20. Escambia County Animal Shelter, 200 W. Fairfield Drive. myescambia.com
2018 NATIONALS REVOLUTION TALENT COMPETITION Time TBA. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St.
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
DINNER WITH STRINGS ATTACHED 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
FRIDAY 6.29
PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St.
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
SPIDERDOG PRESENTS: FAUX/FOX, STRANGE HER, HELLO CRESCENDO, CRYSTAL COAST 7 p.m. $5. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SATURDAY 6.30
PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St.
RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE FIRECRACKER 5K 7:30 a.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
BULL MOOSE PARTY BEER RELEASE 8:45 a.m.- until. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
OCEAN HOUR CLEANUPS 9-10 a.m. Simpson River Recreational Area, 3122 Highway 90. Payne Bridge, Stanley Ave and E. Strong St. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.
CACTUS CUPCAKE DECORATING CLASS 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $95. Each attendee will receive 12 cupcakes ($60 value) in their choice of vanilla or chocolate to decorate with their newly learned skills. All ingredients and tools will be provided. Bluejay’s Bakery, 11 S. Palafox, Ste. E. bluejaysbakery.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com
HOW TO MEDITATE 2-3 p.m. Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway.
YOGA REHAB 2-4 p.m. $35-$40. Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center, 505 Adams St. facebook.com/breatheyogastudio
PENSACOLA MAYORAL CANDIDATE FORUM 4:30 p.m. Hosted by Bike Pensacola. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St.
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 6 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St.
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
CHRIS THOMAS KING 7 p.m. $10-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE: BRITISH ISLES 8 p.m. $28-$38. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
SUNDAY 7.1
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
JAZZ FILM SERIES 1:30 p.m. Free. “The Benny Goodman Story.” Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. jazzpensacola.com
YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 5:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
MONDAY 7.2
CAT’S SEED TO TABLE COOKING 11:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE GREAT AMERICAN READ DISCUSSION 6 p.m. Douglas Adams’ “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and Frank Herbert’s “Dune.” Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 7.3
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
VEGAN DINNER 6:30 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW REVUE 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).
THE MOLLY RINGWALDS 8:30 p.m. $20-$25. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 7.4
THE SHARK ADVENTURE RUN 8-11 a.m. Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 7-10 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
HUSTLE: MUSEUM OF SPECTACLE AND ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER RECEPTIONS 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 29. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
NATURE OF ART On view through June 30. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
GALLERY 1060 JURIED SHOW On view through July 13. Gallery 1060, First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
HUSTLE: MUSEUM OF SPECTACLE WITH MATTY JANKOWSKI, JIMBO EASTER AND JULIA GORTON On view through Aug. 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
GALLERY 1060 SHOW On view through July 13, First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
THE ART OF BROKEN THINGS On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
AUTRY DYE: VARIETY IN EIGHT BY TEN On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
NEW WORKS FROM KATHY SHEPPARD On view through July 16. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com
ARTEL GALLERY 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW On view through July 18. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
A COLLECTION OF CREATIVITY On view July 1 through August 4. Tammy Caspersen and Suzanne Tuzzeo. Blue Morning Gallery, 221 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER On view June 29 through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for artists
Main Street Milton Seeks Entries for Florida Main Street Photo Contest Florida Main Street is holding a photo competition for the Main Street program with the best photograph of their downtown. The State entity is looking for professional photographs that highlight the best parts of Main Street Milton (MSM) and capture the true essence of our downtown. Main Street Milton will select up to three photos to submit to the statewide competition. Submit photos by Monday, July 2, no later than 5 p.m. Photo(s) must be sent as a high-resolution digital file. All photos must be in .jpeg or .jpg format. Photos must be from 2018, and at least one photo must include a street scene or event involving people. Please remove watermarks. Email submissions to espears@miltonfl.org.
Call for films
STAMPED SUBMISSIONS Stamped LGBT Film Festival is returning for its seventh year, and film submissions are open through Sunday, July 1. Filmmakers have the opportunity to win monetary prizes in the following categories: Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Short. For those interested in submitting a film, visit filmfreeway.com/stampedpensacolalgbt. To learn more about the film festival and to get involved, visit stampedfilmfest.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 6.28
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
CHAUNCY CRANDALL 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
GRAPE DRINK 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 6.29
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
RICHARD MADDEN Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks.
DASH DIP ROCK 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
REGGIE STARRET 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
SIMPLY D’VYNE AND THE EDMO PROJECT 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
STARZ 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 6.30
REGGIE STARRET Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
DASH DIP ROCK 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 7.1
JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
NOBIUS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LIVE MUSIC 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 7.2
JAZZ JAM 6:30 p.m. Roger Villines on trumpet, Steve Gilmore on bass, Gino Rosaria on keys and Jimmy Roebuck on drums. The Vineyard Restaurant, 1010 N. 12th Ave.
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com TUESDAY 7.3
TYLER MAC 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 7.4
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com