Calendar 6/28/18

THURSDAY 6.28

NATIONAL ADOPT A SHELTER CAT MONTH Through the month of June. All cat and kitten adoptions are $20. Escambia County Animal Shelter, 200 W. Fairfield Drive. myescambia.com

2018 NATIONALS REVOLUTION TALENT COMPETITION Time TBA. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St.

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

DINNER WITH STRINGS ATTACHED 5 and 7:30 p.m. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

MEDITATION FOR PLANETARY PEACE 6 p.m. Free. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

FRIDAY 6.29

PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St.

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

SPIDERDOG PRESENTS: FAUX/FOX, STRANGE HER, HELLO CRESCENDO, CRYSTAL COAST 7 p.m. $5. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY 6.30

PENSACOLA INTERNATIONAL BILLFISH TOURNAMENT Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St.

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE FIRECRACKER 5K 7:30 a.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

BULL MOOSE PARTY BEER RELEASE 8:45 a.m.- until. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEANUPS 9-10 a.m. Simpson River Recreational Area, 3122 Highway 90. Payne Bridge, Stanley Ave and E. Strong St. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

CACTUS CUPCAKE DECORATING CLASS 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $95. Each attendee will receive 12 cupcakes ($60 value) in their choice of vanilla or chocolate to decorate with their newly learned skills. All ingredients and tools will be provided. Bluejay’s Bakery, 11 S. Palafox, Ste. E. bluejaysbakery.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

HOW TO MEDITATE 2-3 p.m. Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway.

YOGA REHAB 2-4 p.m. $35-$40. Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center, 505 Adams St. facebook.com/breatheyogastudio

PENSACOLA MAYORAL CANDIDATE FORUM 4:30 p.m. Hosted by Bike Pensacola. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St.

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 6 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St.

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

CHRIS THOMAS KING 7 p.m. $10-$35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE: BRITISH ISLES 8 p.m. $28-$38. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SUNDAY 7.1

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

JAZZ FILM SERIES 1:30 p.m. Free. “The Benny Goodman Story.” Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. jazzpensacola.com

YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 5:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MONDAY 7.2

CAT’S SEED TO TABLE COOKING 11:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE GREAT AMERICAN READ DISCUSSION 6 p.m. Douglas Adams’ “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and Frank Herbert’s “Dune.” Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 7.3

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VEGAN DINNER 6:30 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

HELLZAPOPPIN CIRCUS SIDESHOW REVUE 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

THE MOLLY RINGWALDS 8:30 p.m. $20-$25. Phineas Phogg’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 7.4

THE SHARK ADVENTURE RUN 8-11 a.m. Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 7-10 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

HUSTLE: MUSEUM OF SPECTACLE AND ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER RECEPTIONS 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 29. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

NATURE OF ART On view through June 30. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

GALLERY 1060 JURIED SHOW On view through July 13. Gallery 1060, First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

HUSTLE: MUSEUM OF SPECTACLE WITH MATTY JANKOWSKI, JIMBO EASTER AND JULIA GORTON On view through Aug. 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

GALLERY 1060 SHOW On view through July 13, First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

THE ART OF BROKEN THINGS On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

AUTRY DYE: VARIETY IN EIGHT BY TEN On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

NEW WORKS FROM KATHY SHEPPARD On view through July 16. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

ARTEL GALLERY 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW On view through July 18. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

A COLLECTION OF CREATIVITY On view July 1 through August 4. Tammy Caspersen and Suzanne Tuzzeo. Blue Morning Gallery, 221 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER On view June 29 through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Main Street Milton Seeks Entries for Florida Main Street Photo Contest Florida Main Street is holding a photo competition for the Main Street program with the best photograph of their downtown. The State entity is looking for professional photographs that highlight the best parts of Main Street Milton (MSM) and capture the true essence of our downtown. Main Street Milton will select up to three photos to submit to the statewide competition. Submit photos by Monday, July 2, no later than 5 p.m. Photo(s) must be sent as a high-resolution digital file. All photos must be in .jpeg or .jpg format. Photos must be from 2018, and at least one photo must include a street scene or event involving people. Please remove watermarks. Email submissions to espears@miltonfl.org.

Call for films

STAMPED SUBMISSIONS Stamped LGBT Film Festival is returning for its seventh year, and film submissions are open through Sunday, July 1. Filmmakers have the opportunity to win monetary prizes in the following categories: Best Narrative, Best Documentary and Best Short. For those interested in submitting a film, visit filmfreeway.com/stampedpensacolalgbt. To learn more about the film festival and to get involved, visit stampedfilmfest.com.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 6.28

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

CHAUNCY CRANDALL 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

PAUL KILLOUGH BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

GRAPE DRINK 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 6.29

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

RICHARD MADDEN Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks.

DASH DIP ROCK 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

REGGIE STARRET 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

SIMPLY D’VYNE AND THE EDMO PROJECT 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

STARZ 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 6.30

REGGIE STARRET Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DASH DIP ROCK 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 7.1

JOE OCCHIPINTI 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

NOBIUS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 7.2

JAZZ JAM 6:30 p.m. Roger Villines on trumpet, Steve Gilmore on bass, Gino Rosaria on keys and Jimmy Roebuck on drums. The Vineyard Restaurant, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com TUESDAY 7.3

TYLER MAC 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 7.4

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com