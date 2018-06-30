Fourth of July Events 2018

FOURTH OF JULY BENEFIT CLASS 10 a.m. Breathe Yoga and Wellness Studio, 505 Adams St. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. facebook.com/breatheyogastudio

SERTOMA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION 11 a.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Seville Square. pensacolafireworks.com

ALL-AMERICAN BBQ PARTY AND MISS FIRECRACKER BIKINI CONTEST 3-4 p.m. Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com

WE ARE US BAND 4:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION AT OAR HOUSE 5-9 p.m. Oar House, 1000 N. Pace Blvd. facebook.com/oarhouse

FOURTH OF JULY WINE DINNER AT FISH HOUSE 7 p.m. $100 per person. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

SYMPHONY SPARKS & STARS 7:30 p.m. Free. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. pensacolasymphony.com

PENSACOLA BEACH FIREWORKS 8:30 p.m. Casino Beach, 7 Casino Beach Blvd. visitpensacolabeach.com