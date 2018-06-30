Pensacola, Florida
Saturday June 30th 2018

Fourth of July Events 2018

FOURTH OF JULY BENEFIT CLASS 10 a.m. Breathe Yoga and Wellness Studio, 505 Adams St. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. facebook.com/breatheyogastudio
SERTOMA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION 11 a.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Seville Square. pensacolafireworks.com
ALL-AMERICAN BBQ PARTY AND MISS FIRECRACKER BIKINI CONTEST 3-4 p.m. Flora-Bama, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com
WE ARE US BAND 4:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION AT OAR HOUSE 5-9 p.m. Oar House, 1000 N. Pace Blvd. facebook.com/oarhouse
FOURTH OF JULY WINE DINNER AT FISH HOUSE 7 p.m. $100 per person. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
SYMPHONY SPARKS & STARS 7:30 p.m. Free. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. pensacolasymphony.com
PENSACOLA BEACH FIREWORKS 8:30 p.m. Casino Beach, 7 Casino Beach Blvd. visitpensacolabeach.com

