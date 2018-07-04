Best of The Coast 2018 Ballot

Just like we have every summer for the last 18 years, we’re opening the polls for Best of the Coast the entire month of July.

That means all of your most important opinions—like who really makes the best pizza in town—are finally going to be heard.

And don’t worry if you can’t get through the full ballot in one try. Voting is open through July 31, so you can take it one category at a time. Or even fill out a paper version if that’s more your style—we’re printing it in all of our July issues, starting with this Thursdays. Just don’t forget to mail it in when you’re done.

Community

Media/Music

Services

Retail

Weddings

Restaurants

Food

Bars, Drinks & Nightlife