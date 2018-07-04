Winners & Losers 7/5/18

Winners

Doris Jean Kahn

The University of West Florida announced a $166,000 gift to establish the Doris Jean Kahn Music Scholarship Endowment. The endowment was created in memory of Kahn, a UWF alumna, by her family through the Robert H. Kahn, Jr. Family Foundation. Kahn was a long-time member of the Pensacola Music Study Club, formed in 1919. A special interest of hers was the club’s scholarship competition for teens, hosted by the UWF Department of Music, where scholarships are presented in Kahn’s honor annually. The Doris Jean Kahn Music Scholarship Endowment will continue the award in perpetuity.

Lauren Samoszenko

The teacher at Ransom Middle School was recently selected as one of 29 Holocaust educators from 12 states, Croatia and Poland as a 2018 Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) Alfred Lerner Fellow. Teachers selected for the program must be English or social studies teachers at the middle or high school level, have taught at least five years, are at least five years from retirement and currently teach the Holocaust in their classroom.

Workman Orchestra

The Workman Middle School orchestra won 2018 SUNSPRA Medallion award for its “Fiddles on Fire” fundraiser. The award, sponsored by the Sunshine State School Public Relations Association, showcases the best public relations projects from public school districts in Florida. Last year, an early morning fire destroyed the orchestra program’s portable and 21 musical instruments. Community groups have responded with donations of cash and instruments.

Losers

Mary Beth Jackson

State Attorney Bill Eddins last week announced the release of the Okaloosa Grand Jury Report issued on June 13. The report was the result of the Grand Jury’s review of operations, policies and procedures of the Okaloosa County School District. The Grand Jury also looked into how Okaloosa Superintendent Mary Beth Jackson handled allegations of possible child abuse by a former school teacher. They found insufficient evidence to indict Jackson on any criminal charges. However, the Grand Jury was concerned about “her behavior, lack of leadership and failure to fulfill her obligations as superintendent.” The report stated, “For these reasons, we, the members of this Grand Jury, recommend that the Department of Education review this matter and take appropriate action against Ms. Jackson.” Ouch!

Scott DuPont

The Florida Supreme Court removed the 7th Circuit Judge from the bench after the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission had recommended DuPont be removed after finding him guilty of several violations of the code of judicial conduct. The JQC in a document on April 11 stated that it had proved that “Judge DuPont abused his position and showed himself to be unfit.” The JQC said that DuPont showed “a reckless disregard for the truth” when he published false information about Malcolm Anthony, his political opponent in the 2016 election, and Anthony’s family. DuPont falsely claimed that there were “possible” arrest records for Anthony’s wife and his daughter. Neither had ever been arrested.