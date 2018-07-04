Breaking Barriers

By Jennie McKeon

From the first time Ginny Cranor threw on bunker gear as a volunteer firefighter, she was hooked. It was a chance to help her community in an impactful way.

She started her fire service career at the suggestion of a friend.

“I had moved to Pensacola and was in EMT school,” she recalled. “A friend of mine suggested I become a volunteer firefighter to get some experience.”

That suggestion turned into a career change.

“You can provide some calm to the chaos,” she said over the phone in her office last month. “You’re there on those families’ worst day. You never wish for a fire, but you want to get there quickly and intervene.”

After 25 years in fire services—20 of those years in the City of Pensacola—Cranor was unanimously approved as the city’s first female fire chief in March.

But this isn’t the first time Cranor has broken the glass ceiling.

In 2013, she and Annie Bloxson were the first women to be promoted to the rank of captain. The two made headlines again in 2016 as the first female battalion chiefs. Bloxson is now the fire marshal.

“We’re moving up together,” Cranor said. “I hope that’s inspiring to young women. When people think of a firefighter, they likely think of a 6-foot-4 guy with a great mustache. It’s solely about ability. Gender really doesn’t matter.”

When it comes to training, female firefighters are put through the same rigorous exercises as any firefighter. As fire chief, Cranor said it’s important to her that the city’s fire department stays physically fit to better serve the public.

“You could be asleep at 3 a.m. and then called to a fire where you’re crawling down a smoky hallway to save a victim,” she said. “That’s why we have required three hours of training every watch. It’s a huge responsibility to be a guardian of the community.”

Cranor is just one of seven females currently working for the fire department. But she says she’s been able to stay out of the “gender politics” by focusing on her career and being a good leader. And part of being a good leader is pushing for training and preparation.

Cranor remembers when she was a newly promoted captain and her shift was called to the fire of an apartment building. An elderly woman had accidentally started a fire while smoking in bed.

“I was in a new station with a new shift,” she recalled.

Her new team was waiting for her to take charge. And she did. Together, they managed to extinguish the fire and rescue the woman. But Cranor doesn’t take full credit for the successful call.

“We were working as a team,” she said. “You have to have a tremendous amount of buy-in from your crew.”

Of course, as a boss, Cranor accepts there will be times when she and her crew won’t see eye to eye.

“Not everyone is going to like me. I’m not a pizza,” Cranor said with a laugh.

As a firefighter, there are plenty of times to break down barriers. Part of being a firefighter is spending a lot of time together in a shared space until a call comes in. The camaraderie is one of the aspects of the job that attracted Cranor to fire services, although she is now working out of an office and not at a fire station.

“It’s a family environment,” she said. “It’s nice to sit down with the people you trust and talk about calls; share fire stories. There are so many different personalities, and I’ve certainly dealt with horrible discrimination. It’s nice if we could all be friends, but we are a service first.”

Craner holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from University of West Florida and an associate’s degree in fire science, nursing and emergency services from the former Pensacola Junior College. She has worked as a NICU nurse, paramedic, eye bank recovery technician and EMT. She’s also been a fire academy instructor for 18 years.

Firefighting is her true passion.

She hopes her reputation and impressive resume is what people notice first.

“It’s about your body of work, not what your body looks like,” she said.

Now, she’s a leader for the 120 men and women who work for the Pensacola Fire Department. And after 20 years with the city, Cranor said she’s still excited to go to work every day.

“I still feel like a 20-year-old going to my first fire,” she said. “It’s an incredible honor to show up to work. It’s a job I take very seriously.”