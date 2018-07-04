UWF Steps Up Its Game

By Rick Outzen

The Florida Board of Governors last week approved the distribution of $560 million in annual performance funding for 11 state universities. For the second consecutive year, the University of West Florida was among the top-performing public universities, but, unfortunately, the university will receive $10 million less in performance funding because of the state’s tie-breaking rules.

The Florida Legislature increased performance funding for the university system by $40 million. The universities match the state money with institutional funds that are part of their recurring budgets.

The annual list is based on 10 measurements of performance by each of the institutions, including graduation rates, salaries of recent graduates, retention of students and student costs. This year, metrics changed from a six-year graduation rate to four years. Schools were also rewarded if they serve large numbers of economically disadvantaged students, reflected by those receiving federal Pell Grants.

The University of Florida once again was at the top of the funding list with $110.6 million, including $57.6 million in state performance funding. Last year, UF received just under $104 million.

The most dramatic improvement in performance came from Florida International University, which ranked eighth among the 11 schools last year. This year, FIU moved up to second place, gaining an additional $12.5 million in state performance funds, for a total of $73.7 million, up from $58 million last year.

Florida State University, University of South Florida and UWF tied for third on the performance list with 86 points out of 100. FSU won the tie-breaker based on its total of points for improvement and excellence.

FSU improved in all 10 performance metrics, including achieving a 68.4 percent four-year graduation rate for its 2017 class, the top percentage among all of the schools. FSU’s state performance funding increased by $13 million, for a total of $98.7 million. USF’s state performance funding declined by $7.7 million, for a total of $79.6 million. UWF’s state funding dropped by $10 million, for a total of $23 million.

FSU scored significantly higher than UWF in four-year graduation rates and second-year retention with a GPA above 2.0.

Despite losing the tie-breaker, UWF President Dr. Martha Saunders was pleased the university had earned the highest number of points in its history and finished in the top three for the second consecutive year.

“It’s no surprise that UWF has, again, earned a top score in the State University System,” said Saunders. “We have worked hard and maintained a relentless focus on excellence that has served us well. I’m proud of the effort.”

In 2014, the year the performance metrics were first introduced, UWF was ranked No. 11, receiving 21 points out of the then-50-point scale, which cost the school 1 percent of its funding. Only two other schools scored below the threshold.

Then-UWF President Dr. Judy Bense appointed Saunders as provost and executive vice president of the University of West Florida. Her mission was to develop an action plan to turn around the university’s performance.

Saunders developed a “war room” that met weekly. The group still meets. In an interview with Inweekly last summer, she described how the effort works.

“It’s a mix of people. It’s not just the money people. It’s not just the enrollment people. It’s having them all in the room that seems to make the difference. There’s been a real energy around this that. Then when we started seeing the needle move, we thought, you know, we really can do this,” she shared.

Not only have Saunders and her team moved the needle, but they have maintained the momentum beyond just one or two school years.

UWF has continued to focus its efforts on investing in long-term strategies to not only increase its performance in the selected metrics but also enhance the overall quality of the education and experience provided by the institution. It prides itself on attracting high-performing students from across the country, enrolling three National Merit Scholar finalists in 2017.

Under Saunders’ leadership, UWF merged and developed two new divisions to strengthen retention and progress to degree initiatives, while continuing to provide access for all students per its mission. Drs. Joffery Gaymon and Kim LeDuff were appointed to oversee the Division of Enrollment and Student Affairs and the Division of Academic Engagement, respectively.

“UWF’s continued success this year represents that our faculty and staff are constantly committed to excellence,” said Dr. George Ellenberg, provost and senior vice president. “The quality of our programs and overall student experience continues to be enhanced under President Saunders’ leadership.”

The implementation of new Student Success Collaborative software was one of its most successful initiatives over the last year, enabling advisors to more closely monitor student progress and offer support services when needed. Additionally, instituting multiple checkpoints throughout the semester has allowed faculty members and advisors to improve lines of communication, support students who need additional resources and encourage those who are on track to take advantage of high-impact learning opportunities such as internships, research, study abroad and honors opportunities.

Programs serving first-time-in-college students have also proven to be essential in UWF’s retention efforts. Through the GRIT summer bridge program, Dive Deep First Year Experience, RISE program and programs for special populations, students have access to success coaches to help them get acclimated to university life, as well as the opportunity to learn about free resources that will help them enhance their academic, professional and social experience during their four years at UWF.

Additionally, UWF physically centralized student support services for easier access, placing academic advisors, career counselors and student accessibility resources in a more central location. Monthly meetings are also held by the Academic Advising Council to bring representatives from each of its five academic colleges and first-year advising together to communicate challenges and develop solutions to improve communication with students and faculty. The council also monitors student satisfaction with advising and uses feedback to improve services.

Last year, Dr. Saunders told the newspaper, “Universities, like any other institution, have a maturing factor. UWF has matured I think to a place where we’re just on all cylinders, and I think it’s time for us to step up our game.”

UWF definitely did this past year.

——————————–

2018 Performance-Based Funding

Total Points

University of Florida 93

Florida International University 90

Florida State University 86

University of South Florida 86

University of West Florida 86

Florida Atlantic University 84

University of Central Florida 77

Florida Gulf Coast University 75

New College of Florida 75

Florida A&M University 72

Florida North Florida 68