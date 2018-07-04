Let’s Talk Port

By Sammi Sontag

Marilyn Oberhausen is Pensacola grown. After briefly moving away to follow her career, she and her husband finally settled in her hometown. Oberhausen has seen a lot of change, both good and bad, and the Portside Pensacola reinvestment strategy is teetering between the two.

“Right now, our port does not have adequate infrastructure,” Oberhausen told Inweekly. “If you go down Tarragona Street, I mean, I remember when we used to call it ‘railroad street’ because trains went up and down that street. Well, the tracks are still there, but you hardly ever see any trains. And with all the construction downtown, there’s so much congestion that you’d never be able to get trains down there now.”

She continued, “And trucks have to leave the Port now, and they go straight down Main Street. It’s a very congested street. So now if we increase the Port activity, we would be even worse off.”

The first of three Port Reinvestment Strategy Community Open Houses took place at City Hall on June 26. Scott Lagueux, the director of waterfront planning for Moffatt & Nichol, led the meeting.

“I’m born and raised in Sarasota, Fla.,” Lagueux said. “So I know the Florida environment very well. I’m going to be extremely transparent with you, and I’m here to help facilitate a dialogue so we can explore options (for the Port) together.”

Mayor Ashton Hayward chose Moffatt & Nichol in March. The firm was created in the 1940s and initially started working for the Navy in Long Beach, Calif. It has since expanded to 38 offices and about 800 employees around the country. The firm deals largely with waterfront properties, ports and transportation systems.

“I think the City found us by reputation,” he said. “We have an office here in Pensacola, and Jeff Helms is our director. We just recently completed a large community outreach and master plan in Jefferson Parish, La., and I think that was read and heard about as the successful effort it was. So the City reached out to our administration and asked us to come in and present our qualifications to do this project.”

The Bucktown Harbor Vision Plan was an initiative sponsored by Jefferson Parish. Moffatt & Nichol was one of the consultants on the project. Bucktown Harbor consists of 30 acres owned by the state and is leased by Jefferson Parish. A 19-member project steering committee made up of citizens, business owners and elected officials from Bucktown and the region met monthly to help guide the process.

Two initial planning concepts were developed for Bucktown Harbor based on the Community Priorities Survey results and feedback from Public Open House One. The final master plan has yet to be released.

Jeff Helms was the vice president and head of the Pensacola office for Atkins until November 2017. Under him, Atkins worked on several city projects, including the Government Street stormwater pond, its street resurfacing program and the Pensacola Bay Eastern Sub-Basin 2015 Action Plan.

The Pensacola City Council approved in September 2017 funds to study the economic feasibility of the Port. The mayor’s office took a year and a half to hire Moffat & Nichol for $99,992.

Lagueux said at the open house that the data would be collected, analyzed and ready to present on October 11, six weeks before Hayward leaves office.

“We’ve been working about a month or two on the Portside Strategy,” Lagueux said. “I’ve had one meeting with the mayor back in the beginning.”

Creating open conversation is the ultimate goal, and Lagueux made that clear throughout his presentation. He provided three opportunities throughout the session for people to express their concerns.

“This discussion is about what the future will hold,” he said. “Moving forward having this kind of interaction is critical. It’s (Pensacola) a community that’s in a way divided. There are a lot of people who certainly see the benefit of the Port at the same time there are people saying you can’t make new ports. So I’ve been having a lot of discussion with a lot of people in both camps.”

Ideally, the Port will be a blend of the two opposing sides, Lagueux said. He proposed three different options to create a symbiotic relationship between the Port and locals.

The first idea was an equal balance among the downtown area and the waterfront and Port activities, creating a port that has an industrial and an aesthetic aspect.

Another strategy Lagueux presented was to allow the seaport and the deep-water vessel operations to remain, but on a smaller scale, acting complimentary. The Port would not be highlighted, while the downtown area and waterfront space would take center stage.

And the third option, the City could dissolve the Port completely, turning the area into a visual space for people to enjoy. Lagueux warned about dissolving ports. He said once they’re gone completely, it’s hard to bring them back in the future.

“I like the hybrid option,” Oberhausen told Inweekly, “where we decrease the Port, but we don’t close it. It could make almost everyone happy.”

Lagueux asked questions, engaged the audience and encouraged them to fill out the online surveys, which can be found on the Port’s website.

“Your involvement in this process is really critical,” he said. “We are translators. I mean yes, we are engineers and urban planners, but in the end, we have no stake in the waterfront but to make it what you want it to be and try to be great listeners. We’re going to do that through as many meetings as you need.”

Constituents did speak out saying they were hesitant about a new City-run project. Nathan Kahn, a Pensacola native, asked for reassurance.

“How can we guarantee that this plan will work?” Kahn said. “In the past, we’ve had plans and plans and plans, but they didn’t always follow through.”

Kahn had a point. Mayor Hayward formed a port advisory committee in 2011. Few of its recommendations were implemented. The one suggestion the mayor’s office followed was to pursue tenants working the oil fields in the Gulf. However, the offshore oil industry has been in decline the past three years.

So the question stands, will the Port Project exceed expectations, or will it fall by the wayside as past projects have? The conversation about the Port’s evolution will continue, but, ultimately, the City decides the Port’s fate, Lagueux said.

“The mayor told me and my team to get feedback from the community,” he said. “What do you feel the future impact of the Port or the property needs to be? We will be spending a lot of time establishing the guiding rules of the project. And that’s going to lead us all into coming up and formulating the vision plan, which is the ultimate outcome of the process.”