A ‘Sweet’ Summer Movie

By Jennie McKeon

Coming this weekend to downtown is the new film by Pensacola native Brett Haley.

It’s been eight years since Haley’s feature film “The New Year” was released. The movie was made with a $5,000 budget and was filmed around the Pensacola area with local talent.

Since then, Haley has made a name for himself among independent filmmakers for his heartfelt work. His latest film, “Hearts Beat Loud,” is no different.

The film stars Nick Offerman as Frank Fisher, a single dad and record store owner in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, and his teenage daughter, Sam, played by Kiersey Clemons. Ironically enough, Clemons is a Pensacola native. Co-stars include Ted Danson, Toni Collette, Blythe Danner and Sasha Lane. In the movie, Frank and Sam become internet sensations after they record a song and upload it to Spotify.

Haley co-wrote the film with writer Marc Basch. Looking at the state of the world at the time he wrote the film, he said he wanted to find a way to be uplifting.

“It was my knee-jerk reaction to create something special and sweet and pure,” he said, “something people would like. It’s a weird, unique journey from my heart.”

Since the movie was shown at Sundance Film Festival in January, it has gained a number of rave reviews and a 91 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s even nabbed a Best Narrative Film award from the Sarasota Film Festival.

Nick Offerman is likely best known as his character Ron Swanson from the TV show “Parks & Recreation.” But Frank Fisher is quite a step away from the cranky Swanson—he’s more vulnerable and a bit of a hipster—but Haley said he specifically wrote the part for Offerman. The two worked together on Haley’s 2017 film, “The Hero.”

“I think the role of Frank is closer to Nick than Ron Swanson,” Haley said. “It was so amazing to work with such a talented actor. It was certainly a ‘pinch yourself’ moment.”

Speaking to Dave Davies on NPR’s “Fresh Air,” Offerman said “Hearts Beat Loud” was a chance to play a “fully fleshed-out human being.”

“This is the largest role, by far, I’ve ever had in a film,” he said in the interview. “I just got to play all these scenes that I had never gotten to do in 25 years in the business.”

The film is also a chance to showcase the musical talents of Offerman and Clemons. The original music was written by Keegan DeWitt. While the movie isn’t a musical, Haley said it is a music movie. From the records that Frank plays in his store to the Jeff Tweedy cameo, in a way, it’s a playlist of the filmmaker’s love of music.

And speaking of Jeff Tweedy, he was a “dream come true,” Haley said.

“I’m a huge fan of Jeff Tweedy,” he said. “He’s a friend of Nick’s … I always get a little nervous in front of celebrities, so I was very nervous working with him.”

Haley has come a long way from filming with his camcorder as a kid. And he keeps an open mind to his future. While his film career has largely been independent films, Haley said he’d love to direct a big-budget movie one day.

“Hearts Beat Loud” will be the fourth time Haley’s film will be shown in his hometown. It’s no longer a surreal experience to see his films on the big screen, but it’s still a thrill, he said.

“It’s exciting to know my family and old friends can go see what I’ve been up to,” he said. “I was always that rambunctious kid who wanted to be a movie director. I did everything in my power to keep at it. It’s been a result of hard work, luck and a smidge of talent.”

HEARTS BEAT LOUD SCREENING

WHAT: Screening of Brett Haley’s latest film starring Nick Offerman, Kiersey Clemons, Toni Collette, Ted Danson and Blythe Danner

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 7

WHERE: J. Earle Bowden Building, 120 Church St.

COST: $5

DETAILS: pensacolacinemaart.com or heartsbeatloudmovie.com

More films from Brett Haley

The New Year (2010)

The movie follows a young woman, Sunny, who gives up her promising future to return to her hometown to care for her ailing father and work at the local bowling alley. When a high school rival returns for the holidays, Sunny is forced to reexamine her life.

I’ll See You in my Dreams (2015)

A widow and former songstress discovers that life can begin again at any age after an unlikely friendship with her pool maintenance man, a new love and reconnecting with her daughter.

Hero (2017)

A veteran actor of Westerns learns that he has a terminal prognosis of pancreatic cancer. He’s unable to tell anybody about it, including his estranged family. After falling for a stand-up comedienne, he must finally come to terms with life and death.