Pensacola’s Demotivational Poster Child

By Savannah Evanoff

Faux/Fox might lift your spirits, but only in spite of its music.

The Pensacola band embraces the persona of a performing beach party—Hawaiian shirts and all—but its music descends into the saddest subgenre of rock ‘n’ roll. The group’s first studio album, “Congratulations,” released in June, and frontman Michael Bishop explained how it’s everything but congratulatory.

Bishop wrote many of the lyrics while traveling with a job that, for lack of better words, “really sucked.”

“I thought it would be funny to have a super downer album called ‘Congratulations,’” Bishop said. “I feel like there’s a nice contrast there between the overall downer tone of the record and the word congratulations.”

Many musicians try to sell false hope with overly positive music, Bishop said. But not Faux/Fox.

“They ignore the jagged edges that make up life,” Bishop said. “Instead of ignoring that, I wanted to be hyperfocused on it. When you hear it, it’s inescapable. You’re either gonna completely get it or you’re going to be disgusted.

“And either one’s a totally appropriate response,” he said.

Faux/Fox started out as a two-piece band featuring Bishop and drummer Mike McDonald. Bassist Nicholas Giberson joined after being in an atmospheric metal music band. In doing so, Giberson thought he was headed in the opposite musical direction.

“Honestly, I think they kind of duped me,” Giberson said. “I thought we were playing indie music, and instead we play doomy, depressing rock ‘n’ roll, which I still love. They got me real good. They’re like, ‘Hey, I know you’ve been playing hardcore and punk music your whole life. Let’s keep doing it.’

“I thought I was finally going to make it big because I joined an indie-rock band, but I’m still stuck playing punk rock,” Giberson joked.

“Congratulations” has been in the works for four years—probably to ensure optimum doom. But the album isn’t only meant to insight inner turmoil. Bishop believes the only way for individuals to appreciate the good times and their happiness is to also acknowledge the darkness surrounding them.

One of Bishop’s favorite tracks is “Busy Signals.” The song is a grim look at the duality of existence, he said.

“That song is about trying to drunk dial Heaven and get an answer,” Bishop said. “You can’t call God; he’s not answering. You can’t call the devil, because he’s on vacation. You talk to the operator, and turns out neither of the numbers you’ve been calling have ever been there.”

The final track, “Negative Space,” sums up the record, Bishop said.

“The point of that last song is really about, at what point does the art you’re creating begin to influence you,” Bishop said. “That’s why the first line of it is, ‘The song’s been singing me.’”

Even though the album just came out, the band already has new material and, with it, no intentions of lightening up.

“We can finally start moving forward, honing our sound,” Giberson said. “You can even see it when we play live. The newer stuff is tighter. It’s a little more energetic, a different story being told lyrically. The overall sound is much heavier.”

The next round of songs will tell a story, Bishop said. Picture Biblical figures in a dive bar purgatory, he prefaced.

It might sound weird, but the band embraces bold—especially musically. McDonald cites rock band Dinosaur Jr. as one of the group’s major inspirations.

“Dinosaur Jr. was a band we would just laugh at how crazy the sounds were,” McDonald said. “That was really inspiring. It was like, ‘Man, what guitar sound won’t they try to get?’ That was something during the record I was trying to remind (Bishop), like, ‘No, man, try it. See what happens.’ That mentality of more and weirder is probably more interesting and better.”

McDonald has performed in Pensacola dating back to 2004 and noted that things have changed since then.

“When I was first here, you’d go to a show and you would have 300 kids, no problem, at the old Sluggo’s on Cervantes,” McDonald said. “It would be packed, and that was every single weekend. Now you’re begging, just trying to get people to pay attention because you have something to say.”

Faux/Fox members are psyched to be on the bill with A Film in Color and fellow local acts PRECUBED and Capsule Hotel for their upcoming show at chizuko.

The band will bring its signature tropical-themed imagery to the performance, so when you listen to its music, it might seem like you’re having a good time. But Faux/Fox can assure you, you’re not.

FAUX/FOX

WHAT: Faux/Fox with A Film in Color, PRECUBED and Capsule Hotel

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 8

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: $5

DETAILS: facebook.com/chizukopensacola or facebook.com/fauxfoxmusic

As a special treat for Inweekly readers, Faux/Fox is offering a discount for “Congratulations.” Just go to fauxfoxfl.bandcamp.com/album/congratulations and enter the code “bummersummer2018″ for 25% off.