Winners & Losers 7/12/18

Winners

Ryan Schick

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida announced that Petty Officer First Class Ryan Schick has been named as the Ron Mobayed Military Big of the Year for 2017-18. Schick has been matched with his Little Brother Sean since 2015. He has been in the Navy for 10 years and is currently with the Blue Angels as a logistics specialist. The Ron Mobayed Military Big of the Year Award was established as a memorial to the life of Lt. Ronald Joseph Mobayed, who was an outstanding Big Brother while he was stationed in Pensacola for flight training. Tragically, Ron and his crew were killed in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 1995.

WSRE

Two WSRE productions, “In Your Own Backyard: The Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival” and “The Best of StudioAmped: Volume 2,” have been awarded the bronze Telly Award for excellence in video and television production. “In Your Own Backyard,” hosted by Sherri Hemminghaus Weeks, is about unique points of interest along the Gulf Coast. “The Best of StudioAmped: Volume 2” is a 90-minute compilation of songs from seasons five through nine of WSRE’s long-running concert series, featuring regional bands playing original music.

Adell M. Williams

The Baptist Health Care Foundation received a gift of more than $600,000 from the Estate of Adell M. Williams. Williams and her husband, John, were lifelong supporters of Baptist Health Care and its mission of helping people throughout life’s journey.

Losers

Andrea Minyard

We may have found out why the District 1 medical examiner fought to prevent an audit of her office. She has been making an annual personal salary of more than $673,000, including benefits, from the four counties—Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton—her office covers, according to an audit conducted by Okaloosa County’s Department of Inspector General. Minyard may be the highest paid public servant in Northwest Florida, and no one knew it until the audit.

Conduent

The vendor for the Florida Turnpike Enterprise’s SunPass system so botched its $287 million upgrade that the system has a backlog of toll transactions that grew to more than 100 million, according to media reports. The Florida Department of Transportation said the transactions would be posted in the order they were made since the upgrades began on June 6. No late fees or penalties will be imposed until the system is operating fully.

Scott Pruitt

The Environmental Protection Agency administrator resigned last week after months of ethics controversies. Pruitt faced more than a dozen inquiries or reviews into his practices at the agency, including his first-class plane travel, a room that he rented from a lobbyist at $50 per night and the installation of a soundproof booth in his office. GOP and Democratic lawmakers, environmental groups and government watchdogs also questioned his security team, raises for political appointees and attempts to get his wife a Chick-fil-A franchise.