Calendar 7/12/18

THURSDAY 7.12
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
SOUTHWEST BRANCH LIBRARY BOOK CLUB 10:30 a.m. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE SHOW 2 p.m. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
BASTILLE DAY DINNER 5:30 p.m. $75 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
PRANIC HEALING 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
JAMES OTTO 6 p.m. Free. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
ALADDIN 7:30 p.m. $7-$12. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com
FRIDAY 7.13
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
PENSACOLA BEACH AIR SHOW DRESS REHEARSAL 12 p.m. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MAGGIE BAUGH 6 p.m. Free. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com
GAY GRASSROOTS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
FRIDAY THE 13TH HAUNTED TOURS 7-9 p.m. $8-$15. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
ALADDIN 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com
SATURDAY 7.14
PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Two sites: Bay Bluffs Park, 3400 Scenic Highway, and Chimney Park where Langley Ave. meets Scenic Highway. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.
THE SNOW WHITE VARIETY SHOW 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. $7-$13. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WFPL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: JENNIFER MCCARTHY 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
PENSACOLA BEACH AIR SHOW 11:30 a.m. Show starts at 2 p.m. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com
HEARTS BEAT LOUD 1 p.m. $5 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Bowden Building, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com
NATURAL HEALING 2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
2018 OPTIMIST NATIONALS OPENING CEREMONY 5:30 p.m. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
UNCLE REESE & FRIENDS CONCERT 6-10 p.m. $10-$20. Brownsville Community Center, 551 E. Creighton Road. Ste. D. 101.
MAGGIE ROSE 6 p.m. Free. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com
ALADDIN 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com
BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. 412-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 8 p.m.-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SUNDAY 7.15
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
BEACH ECOLOGY WALK 8-9 a.m. Pensacola Beach walkover 27 B at 1865 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/healthygulf
BREAKFAST AT WIMBLEDON 8 a.m. English-inspired breakfast during Wimbledon men’s finals. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillquarter.com
GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
ALADDIN 2:30 p.m. $10-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com
THE SNOW WHITE VARIETY SHOW 3 p.m. $7-$13. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Free. Reunion Band. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola
MONDAY 7.16
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WUWF SALON SERIES OF THE ARTS 5:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. wuwf.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
TUESDAY 7.17
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
JACKSONIAN DINNER 5:30 p.m. $75 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.
COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
‘THE TREASURE OF SIERRA MADRE’ (1948) 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Bay Bridge Band. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).
WEDNESDAY 7.18
POPULAR LITERARY BOOK CLUB 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 7-10 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PEPPER 7:30 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
OPEN STUDIO: FABRIC AND PHOTOGRAPHY 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 14. $6. Free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
GALLERY 1060 JURIED SHOW On view through July 13. Gallery 1060, First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
GALLERY 1060 SHOW On view through July 13. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
THE ART OF BROKEN THINGS On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
AUTRY DYE: VARIETY IN EIGHT BY TEN On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
NEW WORKS FROM KATHY SHEPPARD On view through July 16. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com
ARTEL GALLERY 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW On view through July 18. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
A COLLECTION OF CREATIVITY On view through Aug. 4. Tammy Caspersen and Suzanne Tuzzeo. Blue Morning Gallery, 221 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
HUSTLE: MUSEUM OF SPECTACLE WITH MATTY JANKOWSKI, JIMBO EASTER AND JULIA GORTON On view through Aug. 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ON THE PASSAGE OF A BRIEF PERIOD OF TIME On view through Aug. 13. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER On view through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for artists
Art for Graffiti Pizza Leader Art Consultants (LAC) is seeking artwork by local emerging, student and professional artists. Selected works will be exhibited and sold at Graffiti Pizza in downtown Pensacola. All guidelines and entry forms are located online at leaderfineart.com/call-for-artists. Selected artists are given a six-month consignment by LAC with the option to replace works as sold. Each exhibited work contains an interactive label that connects viewers digitally with the artist’s bio, website, social media, available work for sale and additional area locations their work may be purchased. Submission deadline for Graffiti Pizza location is Wednesday, Aug. 1. For questions or additional information, please contact alexis@leaderfineart.com. For more information visit leaderfineart.com/call-for-artists.
Call for films
Kite Film Festival The third annual Kite Film Fest will take place Saturday, November 10 at Club LA in Destin. Submissions are currently open for the short film event. The submission process is open until September 1. Kite Film Fest prides itself on simple, inclusive rules that can be viewed on their official website kitefilmfest.com. Further inquiries can be directed to kitefilmfest@gmail.com.
—————————————————————————
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 7.12
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
ADAM HOLT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
BLACK MOUTH CUR 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 7.13
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
JOSH TYRONE Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.
CYNTHIA DOMULOT 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
FREEWAY 98 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
PHILO 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BLACK MOUTH CUR 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 7.14
CODY COLLINS Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
PHILO 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BLACK MOUTH CUR 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOCAL BROADCAST 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 7.15
KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
TIM SPENCER Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
UNCLE BEN’S REMEDY 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LOSING SUNLIGHT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 7.16
CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ JAM 6:30 p.m. Roger Villines on trumpet, Steve Gilmore on bass, Gino Rosaria on keys and Jimmy Roebuck on drums. The Vineyard Restaurant, 1010 N. 12th Ave.
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with True Blue Band at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 7.17
MIKE VANESS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Gino Rosaria Quartette and Carlos Vizoso. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
GREG LYON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 7.18
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
JOSH GARRETT BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
MUSKOGEE RIDGE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
WILL AND GREG 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MARIO MENA BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com