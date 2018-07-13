Calendar 7/12/18

THURSDAY 7.12

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

SOUTHWEST BRANCH LIBRARY BOOK CLUB 10:30 a.m. Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway. mywfpl.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE SHOW 2 p.m. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

BASTILLE DAY DINNER 5:30 p.m. $75 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

PRANIC HEALING 6-7:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

JAMES OTTO 6 p.m. Free. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SELECT LATIN DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Cha Cha, Bachata and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

ALADDIN 7:30 p.m. $7-$12. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

FRIDAY 7.13

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA BEACH AIR SHOW DRESS REHEARSAL 12 p.m. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MAGGIE BAUGH 6 p.m. Free. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com

GAY GRASSROOTS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCING 6:30-8 p.m. $15. Learn the basics of several romantic ballroom and country dance styles in group classes that keep partners together. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

FRIDAY THE 13TH HAUNTED TOURS 7-9 p.m. $8-$15. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

ALADDIN 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

SATURDAY 7.14

PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Two sites: Bay Bluffs Park, 3400 Scenic Highway, and Chimney Park where Langley Ave. meets Scenic Highway. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

THE SNOW WHITE VARIETY SHOW 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. $7-$13. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WFPL AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: JENNIFER MCCARTHY 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA BEACH AIR SHOW 11:30 a.m. Show starts at 2 p.m. Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

HEARTS BEAT LOUD 1 p.m. $5 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Bowden Building, 120 Church St. pensacolacinemaart.com

NATURAL HEALING 2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

2018 OPTIMIST NATIONALS OPENING CEREMONY 5:30 p.m. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

UNCLE REESE & FRIENDS CONCERT 6-10 p.m. $10-$20. Brownsville Community Center, 551 E. Creighton Road. Ste. D. 101.

MAGGIE ROSE 6 p.m. Free. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com

ALADDIN 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. 412-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 8 p.m.-midnight. $10. Partner dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SUNDAY 7.15

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BEACH ECOLOGY WALK 8-9 a.m. Pensacola Beach walkover 27 B at 1865 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/healthygulf

BREAKFAST AT WIMBLEDON 8 a.m. English-inspired breakfast during Wimbledon men’s finals. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillquarter.com

GROUP MEDITATION 9:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

ALADDIN 2:30 p.m. $10-$15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

THE SNOW WHITE VARIETY SHOW 3 p.m. $7-$13. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelo’s at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Free. Reunion Band. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola

MONDAY 7.16

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WUWF SALON SERIES OF THE ARTS 5:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. wuwf.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BALLROOM DANCE LESSONS 6:30-8 p.m. $10. Waltz, Foxtrot, Tango and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP DANCE LESSONS 8-9 p.m. $10. Learn hip-hop moves from professional instructor. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

TUESDAY 7.17

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

JACKSONIAN DINNER 5:30 p.m. $75 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

WEST FLORIDA LITERARY FEDERATION OPEN MIC 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COUNTRY DANCE LESSONS 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

‘THE TREASURE OF SIERRA MADRE’ (1948) 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Bay Bridge Band. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

WEDNESDAY 7.18

POPULAR LITERARY BOOK CLUB 10:30 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE LESSONS AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $5-$10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 7-10 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PEPPER 7:30 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

OPEN STUDIO: FABRIC AND PHOTOGRAPHY 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 14. $6. Free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

GALLERY 1060 JURIED SHOW On view through July 13. Gallery 1060, First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

GALLERY 1060 SHOW On view through July 13. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

THE ART OF BROKEN THINGS On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

AUTRY DYE: VARIETY IN EIGHT BY TEN On view through July 13. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

NEW WORKS FROM KATHY SHEPPARD On view through July 16. Quayside Gallery, 17 Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

ARTEL GALLERY 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW On view through July 18. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

A COLLECTION OF CREATIVITY On view through Aug. 4. Tammy Caspersen and Suzanne Tuzzeo. Blue Morning Gallery, 221 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

HUSTLE: MUSEUM OF SPECTACLE WITH MATTY JANKOWSKI, JIMBO EASTER AND JULIA GORTON On view through Aug. 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ON THE PASSAGE OF A BRIEF PERIOD OF TIME On view through Aug. 13. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER On view through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Art for Graffiti Pizza Leader Art Consultants (LAC) is seeking artwork by local emerging, student and professional artists. Selected works will be exhibited and sold at Graffiti Pizza in downtown Pensacola. All guidelines and entry forms are located online at leaderfineart.com/call-for-artists. Selected artists are given a six-month consignment by LAC with the option to replace works as sold. Each exhibited work contains an interactive label that connects viewers digitally with the artist’s bio, website, social media, available work for sale and additional area locations their work may be purchased. Submission deadline for Graffiti Pizza location is Wednesday, Aug. 1. For questions or additional information, please contact alexis@leaderfineart.com. For more information visit leaderfineart.com/call-for-artists.

Call for films

Kite Film Festival The third annual Kite Film Fest will take place Saturday, November 10 at Club LA in Destin. Submissions are currently open for the short film event. The submission process is open until September 1. Kite Film Fest prides itself on simple, inclusive rules that can be viewed on their official website kitefilmfest.com. Further inquiries can be directed to kitefilmfest@gmail.com.

—————————————————————————

Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 7.12

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

ADAM HOLT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BLACK MOUTH CUR 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 7.13

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

JOSH TYRONE Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MIKE QUINN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

CYNTHIA DOMULOT 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

FREEWAY 98 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

PHILO 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BLACK MOUTH CUR 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 7.14

CODY COLLINS Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

PHILO 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BLACK MOUTH CUR 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOCAL BROADCAST 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 7.15

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

TIM SPENCER Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

UNCLE BEN’S REMEDY 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

NICK ANDREWS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LOSING SUNLIGHT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 7.16

CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ JAM 6:30 p.m. Roger Villines on trumpet, Steve Gilmore on bass, Gino Rosaria on keys and Jimmy Roebuck on drums. The Vineyard Restaurant, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with True Blue Band at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 7.17

MIKE VANESS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Gino Rosaria Quartette and Carlos Vizoso. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

GREG LYON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 7.18

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

JOSH GARRETT BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

MUSKOGEE RIDGE 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

WILL AND GREG 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MARIO MENA BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com