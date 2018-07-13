Spendless Summer Part 1: Food & Booze

A day-by-day guide to the best deals in town

You can plan your week around just about anything, including food and drink specials if you know where to go. It takes a little bit research and planning, but you really can eat out, or at least enjoy a few drinks, every day and take advantage of a discount or two while you’re at it.

Luckily for you, we already did all of that research and are willing to share. So here’s a round-up of some of the best daily deals in town, plus a few extras—like $6 Thai food and a daily happy hour special that involves a slice of pizza.

Just remember to tip like you paid full price, OK? Nobody likes a cheapskate who’s actually cheap, especially not servers and bartenders who are usually working harder on these deal nights.

Also don’t sweat it if you’re too busy this summer to take advantage of all these specials, because they are all on-going and happening weekly until you hear otherwise from the bar or restaurant who hosts them. And we know this list isn’t totally comprehensive and we probably missed a few good deals. So if you know of a super-special special we didn’t include, let us know so we can add it next time.

Make sure you pick us up next week, too, because we aren’t done yet. We’re currently working on Spendless Summer Part 2—which will be all about budget-friendly activities.

We’ve got a quite a list going, and we think you’re going to like it, no matter what you like. Whether you’re into museums and movies or fitness classes and exploring outdoors, we’ve found some fun and thrifty options for you to enjoy this summer and beyond.

—Mondays—

Mondays at O’Zone

We don’t really have any hard data to prove it, but this might just be the longest running weekly special in town. And even if it’s not the oldest, it’s definitely the most popular. Seriously, we can’t remember a time when Monday nights at O’Zone weren’t super packed with people ordering large pies for half off, can you? In case you haven’t been in a while, just remember it doesn’t start until after 5 p.m. and applies to dine-in orders only. If you’re busy on Mondays, O’Zone also does Ladies Night on Thursdays (with $3.50 personal pizzas and drink specials), plus a great lunch special seven days a week (a one-topping personal pizza and side salad for $7.49).

O’Zone Pizza Pub, 1010 N. 12th Ave., ozonepizza.wordpress.com

Monday Night Oysters at Atlas Oyster House

Calling all oyster lovers—this special is for you. Your first dozen is only 25 cents per oyster. They also have $2 domestic drafts on tap. And if oysters aren’t your thing, just come back on Tuesday for their other weekly special—half-price sushi night.

Atlas Oyster House, 600 S. Barracks St., atlasoysterhouse.com

Oysters and Ale at The Grand Marlin

Apparently Mondays are good days for oyster eating, because you can get them on special at The Grand Marlin too—$4 for half a dozen (or $8 for a full dozen), plus $2.50 pints.

The Grand Marlin, 400 Pensacola Beach Blvd., thegrandmarlin.com

Super Smash’d Mondays at World of Beer

Mario Cart with a side of nachos? Yes, please. WOB starts the week off right with half off wings and nachos plus beer specials and $3 Fireball every Monday from 6 p.m.-1 a.m.

World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox, wobusa.com/palafox

Wine Specials at Skopelo’s

Every Monday, Skopelo’s has $20 bottles of wine, which you get to pick from a list of approximately 20 different bottles. The selection list changes weekly too, so there’s always something new to try. They also offer this special on Sundays.

Skopelo’s, 600 S. Palafox, skopelosatnewworld.com

Meatloaf Monday at Five Sisters Blues Café

Craving a tried and true blue plate special? This is it. This deal features Mr. Early’s homemade Southern meatloaf plus a choice of two sides and a dinner roll for only $5.

Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St., fivesistersbluescafe.com

—Tuesdays—

Karaoke Night at Play

In our super biased (and tone deaf) opinion, all karaoke nights without good drink specials should be canceled. Thankfully, Play gets that. Every Tuesday, they do $2.75 wells during karaoke. They bring it back Thursday nights too but offer a different special—$4 “Crown & Down.”

Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200, iplaypensacola.com

Taco Tuesday at Taco Agave

What’s a taco spot without a Taco Tuesday special? Taco Agave’s doesn’t just stop at half-priced select tacos, either. They also throw in select signature cocktails for half off too.

Taco Agave, 200 S. Palafox, tacoagave.com

Tuesday Night Game Night at Blend Lounge

Looking for even more cheap tacos and drink specials? Blend has you covered—with $1.50 tacos and half off tequila specials every Tuesday night starting at 7 p.m.

Blend Lounge, 200 S. Palafox, pensacola.blendlounge.com

Classic Italian Tuesdays at V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante

In our book, the only things better than carbs are carbs on a budget-friendly special. If you agree with that, you’ll be happy to learn that V. Paul’s does half off spaghetti with meatballs and lasagna every Tuesday. They also do half off select bottles of wine on Wednesdays and a pretty good Ladies Night special on Thursdays—with $3.50 select martinis and liquor plus $3 house wines.

V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox, vpauls.com

Pint Night at Pensacola Bay Brewery

Local craft beer at happy hour prices? That’s not something you see every day. But it is exactly what you’ll get at Pensacola Bay Brewery on Tuesdays. They do $3 dollar pints from 4 p.m. until close every week.

Pensacola Bay Brewery, 225 E. Zaragoza St., pbbrew.com

Wine Down at Restaurant IRON

IRON might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think “cheap” eats or drinks, but they actually do have a super popular weekly wine special. They offer half off glasses and select bottles every Tuesday night. Now if only we could get them to start doing a discount Icebox Nutella Pie night next.

Restaurant IRON, 22 N. Palafox, restaurantiron.com

Tacos at Lucy’s in the Square

It’s official—everyone’s getting in on the Taco Tuesday action, including Lucy’s. Every week, they do $3 tacos all day long plus $3.50 Corona and Corona Light.

Lucy’s in the Square, 301 S. Adams St., facebook.com/lucysinthesquare

Sushi at Ichiban

Every Tuesday night, Ichiban does $1.50 off all their sushi rolls (except hand rolls). So you can order as many as you want and still save.

Ichiban, 5555 N. Davis Highway, ichibanpensacola.com

—Wednesdays—

Ladies Night at The Fish House Deck Bar

All hail the reigning queen of Pensacola’s drink special scene. With $2 ladies’ drinks all night, plus live music and DJs, it’s no wonder Ladies Night on The Deck has become a staple in just about everybody’s mid-week calendar. But don’t get too jealous guys. Fish House also has a regular happy hour every day from 4-6 p.m. The menu for that includes $2 draft beers, $3 well drinks and $4 house wines.

The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St., fishhousepensacola.com

Wine Down Wednesdays at Jackson’s

You know what goes well with a splurge-worthy steak? A half-priced bottle of wine. That’s exactly why on Wednesday nights, every bottle from Jackson’s award-winning Governor’s list is half price. They also have a prime rib special every Tuesday you should make note of—$19.95 for a 16-ounce boneless cut. And on any night, you if you “bring a Jackson to Jackson’s” you can get two glasses of house wine and any appetizer off of the dinner menu for just $20.

Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox, jacksonsrestaurant.com

Locals Only at Hopjacks

Beer aficionados are usually left out when it comes to drink specials, but not this one. Every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to close, Hopjacks offers $5 craft beers from Florida breweries. They also have tons of other specials throughout the week if you can’t make this one—like Three Dollar Holla on Tuesdays and Sucker Free Sundays. Make sure you check out hopjacks.com/specials for a full list.

Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom, 10 S. Palafox, hopjacks.com

—Thursdays—

Sideways Thursdays at The Magnolia

Every Thursday, The Magnolia does half off bottles of wine, and we are totally here for it. Especially because saving on your drinks at this particular bar means you can order more cheesy snacks and not break the bank. Their Monday night taco special is also super thrifty ($3 per taco) and unique because it changes every week—from things like roasted cauliflower and broccoli to chorizo potato tacos.

The Magnolia, 2907 E. Cervantes St., magnoliapensacola.com

College Night at Seville Quarter

Despite the name, you don’t have to actually be in college to enjoy the perks of College Night at Seville Quarter on Thursdays. A valid student ID gets you free admission, but after that, it’s anybody’s game from 8 p.m.-midnight. Drink specials include $1 bottled domestics, $2 well drinks, $5 pitchers of beer and $3.50 Fireball shots. If that’s not your scene, they also have a happy hour cookout every Friday afternoon that has more of a young professionals mixer vibe. Specials for that include $3 Bud and Bud Light bottles plus food.

Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

T-Shirt Special at The Sandshaker

At most bars, the specials are really for the regulars. But this one might just be the most regular specific special ever. If you wear a Sandshaker shirt to the bar, you get half off drinks every Thursday.

The Sandshaker, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd., sandshaker.com

—Fridays—

Open Mic Night at Single Fin Cafe

Every Friday, Single Fin hosts open mic night. In addition to a rotating slate of local talent, they also throw in $2 domestic beers for the grown-ups in the audience.

Single Fin Cafe, 380 N. 9th Ave., singlefincafe.com

—Multi-Day—

Because some specials are just too good to be limited to just one day

Sky’s Pizza Pie

This truly is our kind of happy hour special—a slice of pizza and a beer for just $5 (or $6 if you prefer a glass of wine). Sky’s makes this magic happen every day from 4-7 p.m.

Sky’s Pizza Pie, 5559 N. Davis Highway, skyspizzapie.com

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

Who says fancy drinks are never on specials? OHWB does $5 seasonal cocktails from their menu, plus half off beer and wine, during their weekday happy hour (which is 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday).

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, 123 S. Palafox, oldhickorywhiskeybar.com

The Wine Bar on Palafox

This is pretty much every wine drinkers favorite special in town—and for good reason. Select wines are two-for-one daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Wine Bar on Palafox, 16 S. Palafox, thewinebaronpalafox.com

Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille

Playing off their killer view, Jaco’s hosts “Sunset Specials” every Monday–Friday from 3-6 p.m. that include half off featured wine by the glass, $3 off featured cocktails and $6 top shelf drinks.

Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille, 997 S. Palafox, jacosbayfrontbarandgrille.com

NYN’s Badlands Roadside Bar

Badlands is the unofficial headquarters for day drinkers downtown. One reason why is because they do $1 off of everything 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

NYN’s Badlands Roadside Bar, 23 S. Palafox, nynbadlands.com

Ruby Slipper Café

This special is also perfect for day drinkers or people who just want a drink (or two, really) with their weekday breakfast. Mondays-Thursdays, Ruby Slipper does buy one, get one free cocktails from 7-10 a.m.

Ruby Slipper Cafe, 509 S. Palafox, facebook.com/rubyslippercafepensacola

Bangkok Garden

If you like Thai food, you probably already know about Bangkok Garden and their crazy cheap lunch specials. But just in case, here’s the lowdown—for $5.95 you get your pick from 13 entrees plus a side of soup and a spring roll. Our vote is for any of the curry dishes with squid—which only costs $1 extra.

Bangkok Garden, 1708 W. Fairfield Drive

Georgio’s Pizza

Just like Bangkok Garden, all of Georgio’s lunch specials are under $6. Our go-to choice here is the pizza (obviously), which comes with up to four toppings and a small salad.

Georgio’s Pizza, 3000 E. Cervantes St., mygeorgiospizza.com

Saigon Oriental Market And Deli

Ok, this isn’t really a “special” per se. It’s just their regular prices. But you really can’t beat a bánh mì sandwich for right around $4. In fact, it’s such a good deal we recommend you add on one of their new boba teas (for only $2.99), because why not?

Saigon Oriental Market And Deli, 604 N. Pace Blvd., facebook.com/saigonorientalmarketanddeli