Spendless Summer Part 2

Budget-Friendly Activities

As promised, here’s part two of our Spendless Summer series. From movies to music to museums, it’s a collection of thrifty reasons to get out of the house this summer. We hope you find something new to get excited about (or at least get reminded to revisit an old favorite like Bands on the Beach or the National Naval Aviation Museum).

—SEE A MOVIE—

Everyone loves going to the movies, but nobody loves movie theater prices. Thankfully, Pensacola has a few budget-friendly ways you can get in some quality screen time this summer.

SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES*

Every summer, the Saenger Theatre hosts Saturday night classic movie screenings for just $5. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you need to fix that ASAP.

This summer’s movies:

July 21 High Society

July 28 Jezebel

Aug. 4 Smokey and the Bandit

Aug. 11 Rear Window

Aug. 18 Wizard of Oz

Aug. 28 The Sound of Music

Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox, pensacolasaenger.com

PENSACOLA CINEMA ART

This might just be every film buff in town’s favorite place to catch a movie and not just because it’s cheap (tickets are always just $5—cash only though), but because they show movies that don’t often get shown anywhere else, like indie comedies, foreign language films and documentaries. They also host monthly classic movies at The Rex. Their upcoming movies include “A Fantastic Woman” this Saturday, July 21, and an encore screening of “Hearts Beat Loud” next Saturday, July 28. If you want to stay up-to-date and find out about future film screenings, make sure you sign up for their email newsletter.

Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St., pensacolacinemaart.com

AMC SUMMER MOVIE CAMP

If the name didn’t tip you off, this bargain flick series is for the kiddos. For the next two Wednesdays at 10 a.m., just $4 (plus tax) gets you a movie ticket and a Kids Pack at the AMC theatre on 9 Mile Road. The remaining movies are “Captain Underpants” (Wednesday, July 25) and “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” (Wednesday, Aug. 1).

AMC Classic Pensacola 10, 161 E. 9 Mile Road, amctheatres.com

——————————————————

—LEARN SOMETHING—

Here’s a roundup of museums, tours and other educational activities that will get you out and about and learning something new this summer.

NATIONAL NAVAL AVIATION MUSEUM

This is the world’s largest naval aviation museum and one of the most-visited museums in the state of Florida—which means we’re super lucky it’s located right in our backyard and even luckier that admission is still free. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

National Naval Aviation Museum, 1750 Radford Blvd., avalaviationmuseum.org

PANHANDLE BUTTERFLY HOUSE

Located at the base of the Navarre Beach Bridge, the Panhandle Butterfly House has over 300 species of butterflies, including some native to Florida. The house is open seasonally (May through August) Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A minimum donation of $2 per person is suggested for admission.

Panhandle Butterfly House, 8581 Navarre Parkway, Navarre, panhandlebutterflyhouse.org

WILDLIFE SANCTUARY OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA

The Wildlife Sanctuary is home to over 100 animals, including deer, fox, bald eagles, owls and hawks. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from noon-3:30 p.m. A small donation is requested for admission. They also offer group tours for 15 or more people for just $3 per person.

Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, 105 N. S St., pensacolawildlife.com

WALKING TOURS

Learn all about natural disasters and Pensacola’s haunted past during Emerald Coast Tours’ name-your-own-price walking tour. The tour is approximately one hour and involves one mile of walking. Reservations are required in advance. The tour is free to take, and you decide what it was worth when it’s over.

Emerald Coast Tours, 18 E. Garden St., emeraldcoasttours.net

WEST FLORIDA RAILROAD MUSEUM

Learn the history of the local railroads at the West Florida Railroad Museum. The museum site is actually an old train depot in Milton. They receive no public funding, so a donation in exchange for admission is requested. The museum is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Florida Railroad Museum, 5003 Henry St., Milton, wfrm.org

STARGAZING ON THE BEACH

The Escambia Amateur Astronomers’ Association offers free stargazing at the Gulfside Pavilion and at Ft. Pickens at Battery Worth. They set up nearly 20 telescopes, ranging in strength and size, and invite the public to take a peek.

Remaining 2018 Stargazing Dates

At Pensacola Beach Pavilion

July 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 and 15 at 6:30 p.m.

At Fort Pickens at Battery Worth

Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

——————————————————

—HEAR SOME MUSIC—

Whether it’s a date night or a family outing, these two live music series create the perfect opportunity for a totally relaxing, and totally free, night out.

Bands on the Beach

Pensacola Beach’s popular outdoor concert series Bands on the Beach is already in full swing this season with a full roster of music every Tuesday evening all summer long and well into the fall too.

Bands on the Beach Remaining 2018 Schedule

July 24 The Rowdies

July 31 Mr. Big and The Rhythm Sisters

Aug. 7 Emerald Gold

Aug. 14 Déjà vu

Aug. 21 The Astronauts

Aug. 28 ClassX

Sept. 4 John Hart Project

Sept. 11 Chloe Channell

Sept. 18 Dr. Breeze

Sept. 25 Touch of Gray

Oct. 2 Bring On The Benjamins

Oct. 16 Holly Shelton

Oct. 23 Southern Breeze Band

Oct. 30 Emerald Coast Blue Brothers

Bands on the Beach at the Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, 735 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

visitpensacolabeach.com

Blues on the Bay

The City of Pensacola Parks and Recreation Department and Blues Angel Music hosts this series, which features bands at the amphitheater around back of the Community Maritime Park on select Sunday evenings.

Blues on the Bay Remaining 2018 Schedule

Aug. 19 The Truth featuring Cat Rhodes and Crosstown

Sept. 16 The Mulligans

Sept. 23 The Modern Eldorados

Oct. 21 Love Gun

Blues on the Bay at Hunter Amphitheater at the Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St.

facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola