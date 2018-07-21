A Place for the Punks

By Stephanie Sharp

For locals and tourists alike, it’s difficult to escape the historic nature of Pensacola’s culture. You can’t swing a petrified cat without hitting a historical marker or museum entrance, especially downtown. But one aspect of Pensacola’s history that has largely been in the periphery is about to become part of the mainstream narrative at the T.T. Wentworth Museum for the next year.

“Punksacola: Reflections of a Subculture” is a collection of punk rock photography, memorabilia and ephemera, curated and exhibited by the team behind the 309 Punk Museum Project. By combining their personal stashes and making public requests for the punk community to share their stories as part of the Wentworth exhibit, the 309 Punk Museum Project team has filled the space with what they hope will be a growing “people’s history” of the influence of punks in Pensacola.

Even though the scene might look different today, punk is still alive and well locally, and you can experience it for yourself at the exhibit’s opening event on Friday, July 20. Bands will perform inside and outside the museum, while the community is invited to relive their glory days or get introduced to the rich history of this subculture’s local roots.

Inweekly spoke to two of the organizers of “Punksacola” about the meaning of punk, exhibiting punk in a museum and what the scene is like today. Valerie George is a visual artist, former drummer, DIY recording artist, the art editor for Panhandler Magazine and an associate professor of sculpture at the University of West Florida. Sean Linezo, aka 534N L1N320, is a photographer, filmmaker and archivist. His work is also currently being featured at Pensacola Museum of Art in an exhibition called “On The Passage of a Brief Period of Time.”

INWEEKLY: How will the exhibit maintain the integrity of the subculture while inviting the public to learn more about it?

SEAN LINEZO: Well, the internet exposed the underground and made it available to spectators, tourists and the general public many years ago. There are no secrets and there is nothing to hide. The local punk scene is not a secret society or an exclusive club. On the contrary, it’s actually a tolerant and inclusive community. For example, when you see flyers for shows posted in random places, this is evidence for how inclusive it is. We give the basic information and post them all over the place. These flyers are literally invitations—and a collection of them from the last 30 years takes up a whole wall in the exhibition. It’s a whole wall of invitations to punk shows. So inviting the public to a punk event is nothing new.

It is true that we are performing in a non-traditional “punk” venue, but following tradition is about as punk as singing a Sex Pistols song at karaoke … Anyone can try to do that. I’ve never curated an exhibit in a history museum, but I guess it’s kinda like playing in a band. Instead of making sounds and screaming lyrics to the audience, we are arranging a visual narrative to tell stories. We are still addressing some of the same subjects that we would in songs, such as the resistance to the oppressive forces of racism, sexism, imperialism, consumerism, etc. And we promote equality and freedom. We are just presenting and amplifying it in a different context.

VALERIE GEORGE: I agree with Sean in that it is not a hidden culture, but aside from punk’s contribution to mainstream fashion and aesthetics, its other important cultural roles in society are seemingly invisible to (or ignored by) mainstream culture.

There is a great deal we can learn from punk music, punk literature, the activism of the political punk community and the local history of people participating in the punk scene.

While some could argue that the self-publication typical of punk expression is limiting, there is bravery and freedom in being totally in control of one’s art. You can do or say what you feel without regard to if it will “sell.” Whether you agree with the message or not, it’s honest and real, and I think we can all be inspired by that.

Punks archive their own work and tell their own stories in the form of zine writing, art, music, live performance and political activity. We are simply putting this work together in one place to share with everyone. The Wentworth is a venue that can reach a group of people who have never encountered these expressions, and we are grateful for the opportunity to purposefully share this material with a broad audience.

IN: What can the public expect to experience at the exhibit? At the opening event?

LINEZO: A local history, a local scene and some local bands.



GEORGE: Punk ephemera, punk music, old friends, new friends, a few surprises and maybe a tinge of disappointment if you can’t find the flyer of your favorite band or a photo of a person you hoped to see.

But this is a growing exhibition, complete with a series of events and workshops over the duration of the exhibit, and there is time to include more ephemera.

We will be adding images to the photostream throughout the duration of the exhibit, so if there are folks or bands that are not represented there yet, it is because we do not have any ephemera to share. So send it to us [309punkmuseum@gmail.com].

IN: What do you hope visitors learn about Pensacola’s Punk scene from the exhibition?

LINEZO: I hope folks realize the local punk scene is not anti-everything. But it is anti-war, anti-authority, anti-capitalist, anti-racist, anti-homophobic, etc. And we like good, cheap fun.

Also, if there are visitors who come to the show and feel that they were involved in the story but not represented, instead of complaining about it, tell us the story. This is a DIY community and it’s a DIY history. It’s up to you to tell your story. If anyone feels like they were left out, don’t worry; it’s not over. This is just the beginning of what happens next. Throughout the year, we will be hosting events and will have a merch table and zine market at these events. Write a story, make a few copies, bring it to the event and share, trade or sell your zine. We will be collecting stories for the duration of the exhibit [July 20, 2018-July 20, 2019]. The submissions will be collected and edited into a project called “A People’s History of Pensacola Punks.”

IN: What is punk? What isn’t punk?

LINEZO: Punk is anti-authoritarian by nature, so I do not want to try to define what it means to anyone else. But for me, punk is an expression of freedom and/or cultural resistance to oppressive forces. Without at least one of these qualities, it’s just a trend or fashion.

GEORGE: This is a very personal question, and I can only define it for you from my perspective. For me, it is political. I found a home in punk culture when I could not find one in the mainstream, mainly because many aspects of western society and our relationship to capitalism seemed exploitive of animals, the earth and humans, and I could not ignore it. For me, the punk community that I found were of people who saw that too and were yearning to explore other ways of existing in western society, or at least to exist with eyes wide open.

At the end of the day, my expression of punk is embodied in my attempts to move through the world with awareness, to make conscious choices about consumption to the best of my ability and to create artistic expressions as honestly as possible. Punk activity, for me, lies in my motivations, and if they stray from my personal truth, it ain’t punk anymore.

As far as the exhibition is concerned, I think the ephemera speaks for itself, and each of these voices defines punk for themselves. Not everyone will agree that everything in the exhibition is punk. Punk scenes are not unlike all communities full of humanity. The scene is complex, sometimes full of contradictions, and in that lies its beauty.

How has punk culture shaped Pensacola’s culture?

LINEZO: I don’t know how much impact we have on Pensacola culture outside the community, but Pensacola culture has definitely shaped the local punk culture. For those of us who were not buying what was being sold, for those of us who were unhappy with the choices for entertainment or the chain restaurants that we could afford, we took things into our own hands and created a scene that we were comfortable to play in. We created our own little world where we spend our time and energy. We make our own food; we make our own books; we make our own music; we make our own venues; we make our own fun.

GEORGE: I think everyone will have a different answer to this, but I think the vegan restaurants owned or operated by local punks (End of the Line Cafe, Sluggo’s and now chizuko) have provided an alternative to mainstream ideas about food, both in terms of health and politics. These venues also provide a space for art to be exhibited, communities to gather for open mics or fundraisers and never-ending exposure to local and touring bands. In addition, Pensacola punks generate events for the public, from DIY workshops, political education and organization to nationwide bike polo tournaments.

IN: How can people experience Pensacola’s punk culture as it exists today?

LINEZO: Visit the Wentworth. Go to a show. Read a zine. Start a band. Make a zine. Question everything and do it yourself.

GEORGE: Go to shows. There are shows regularly at chizuko, The Handlebar and house shows all around town. Support local record stores, and find fliers for shows there too. Support the bands. Start a band. Make art and support the artists. Make a zine and contribute your voice. Just show up.

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE

WHAT: Opening reception for “Punksacola” featuring live music

WHEN: 6-11 p.m. Friday, July 20

WHERE: T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St.

DETAILS: facebook.com/309thepunkmuseum

Indoor Performance Schedule

6-9 p.m.

Company of Ghost

Nathan Marona

Kent Stanton

Outdoor Performance Schedule

9-11 p.m.

Dead Buggs

Cookies and Cake

Surrounder

Rezolve

Acorns

For further reading on Pensacola’s punk history, check out “A Punk Tour of Pensacola,” written by co-founder of the 309 Punk Museum Project and Inweekly contributor Christoper Scott Satterwhite, from our June 24, 2015 issue.