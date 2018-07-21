Going “Bigger” With Sugarland

By Sammi Sontag

After an eight-year hiatus and tons of anticipation, Sugarland is hitting the road for their “Still the Same” summer tour. And lucky for Gulf Coast fans, Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles are making a stop in Pensacola.

Despite years of waiting for new music, Sugarland has not skipped a beat. Going back to the studio felt natural for Bush (vocals, acoustic guitar and mandolin) and Nettles (lead vocals), and now they are eager to get back on the stage too.

“It’s creepy how well we work together,” Bush said. “It would be almost impossible to create this sound and energy with anyone else. I mean, it’s just so rare that you go back to writing and just hit it out of the park.”

The Grammy Award-winning duo just released their newest album “Bigger” last month. Of course, the release coincides perfectly with their tour, so Sugarland has the opportunity to perform old crowd pleasers as well as introduce fans to their new songs.

“The album ‘Bigger’ is about healing,” Bush said. “It’s here to tell our fans, or anyone who listens, that even though it can be hard to bring up kids or even grow up in this world, you can still find humanity.”

The songs on “Bigger” are placed in order based on themes that Bush and Nettles wanted their children to understand and know are important.

“There’s so much hardship out there,” Bush told Inweekly. “And trying to make sense of the craziness and then explaining it to my kids is not easy. We spent a lot of energy working on these new songs. We want our listeners to feel something when they hear this new album and reflect back on the world.”

The inspiration for “Bigger” was family, Bush said. When Sugarland parted, Bush and Nettles took time to watch their children grow up. And as they focused less on work and more on family, they realized there is too much inexplicable hate.

“It’s not a political album, of course,” he said. “But we do need to try and find humanity. Jennifer and I really just want our fans to absorb the new songs like they did with the old songs. So this tour overlapping with the album release is great.”

And you probably already know that Sugarland worked with Taylor Swift on one track from the album—“Babe.” It was the first time the band recorded a song that they did not write.

“She [Swift] pitched the song to us, and, really, it was anxiety driven,” Bush joked. “But really, we just didn’t want to disappoint Taylor. In the end, it was all really natural. The song came out well.”

The duo will be on tour until September, and Bush said they are ready for the long haul and the grind of life on the road.

“Each day, we wake up in a parking lot on a bus,” Bush said. “Then you turn over, open a window and try to figure out which parking lot you’re in. We have 16 to 18 hour days for three or four days in a row. It’s so exhausting, but it’s nothing you’ll ever hear me complain about.”

“There’s a team of 40 who work long hours to make this tour work,” he said. “It’s still crazy to me that people create this stuff out of the back of trucks almost every night. But this tour is for the fans. So if you’re a Sugarland fan, you’ll hear your favorite song. If you’re not a fan, I encourage you to pick up our new album and give us a shot.”

The “Still the Same” tour wants to create a space of people from all walks of life who want to dance, move and be together, Bush said. The goal for not only the tour, but the new album as well, is to evoke emotion, entice fans to reflect on the world and just feel, he said.

SUGARLAND: STILL THE SAME TOUR

WHAT: Country duo Sugarland with Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26

WHERE: Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St.

COST: $30-75 (plus fees)

DETAILS: pensacolabaycenter.com