Perfect Plain Drafts A Perfect Week

By Sammi Sontag

Beer, beer and more beer is what to expect at Perfect Plain’s inaugural Pensacola Beer Week July 23–29. So if you go thirsty, you’ll leave happy.

The brewery wanted to create a beer week for some time because as it looked around the country, almost all big cities have one. And Perfect Plain did not want Pensacola to be left out on the fun, Bryant Liggett, Perfect Plain’s tasting room general manager told Inweekly.

She added, “We really wanted to make a restaurant week type of event for beer and incorporate all of downtown, all the surrounding areas and as many people who want to participate. We all like the same things, we all like to drink beer and we hope to have a lot of collaboration in the future.”

“Originally, the idea for Pensacola Beer Week kind of came across because we wanted to celebrate the day Rachel Jackson wrote the quote about Pensacola having a perfect plain, which is the inspiration behind our name,” Liggett said.

The quote Liggett is referring to comes from a letter Jackson wrote to her friend that’s dated July 23, 1821. In it, she detailed the beauty she discovered in Pensacola, starting with the line “Pensacola is a perfect plain…”

“The timing this summer could not have been better for us,” Liggett said. “This year, July 23 is a Monday. And instead of doing an all-out bash on a Monday, we decided, ‘How about that day be the reason we celebrate each year but have the entire week full of events too?’”

And Pensacola Beer Week was born.

Each day of Beer Week, Perfect Plain is introducing a new beer paired with an event. Some events are free, while others require a ticket.

“Monday, which is July 23, will be a tradition each year, and it will be a bottle release, which is our Hairy Man Stout this year,” Liggett said. “It’s barrel-aged, and we’re doing a historical Pensacola beer trivia night. Tuesday is a beer dinner with Union Public House and Chef Blake Rushing.”

“The beer dinner is going to be incredible because all the beer releases for that week are going to be previewed for the people who come in for the dinner. Basically, they’ll get a preview of the beer before anyone else does,” she added.

The events that require tickets during the week are that dinner, the Meet the Brewers Seminar Wednesday, Art Night Thursday and Beer School Saturday. Each event does have a cap and the capacity numbers vary, so Liggett suggests making reservations earlier rather than later.

On Sunday, the final day of Beer Week, Perfect Plain is releasing its Smoked Lemon Oyster Saison. The event is in collaboration with Pensacola Bay Oyster Company, who will be on site with a raw oyster bar. There will be a set price for an all-you-can-eat oyster wristband.

The Smoked Lemon Oyster Saison is only one of the seven unique beers the brewers specially created for the week.

That Rachel Jackson letter also plays a role in the inspiration for most of the weeks’ beers.

“Basically, every single ingredient is one that Rachel said she noticed that Pensacola had an abundance of when she was here. So we decided to brew beer that incorporates every single one of those ingredients,” Liggett said.

A few of those flavors are pomegranate, peach and orange. The brewery’s menu changes constantly, and Perfect Plain is excited to keep adding to their selection.

“Some of the beers we piloted on the smaller scale, so only one barrel. While the other ones we did a 10-barrel batch of, so they’ll be on the menu as long as they last,” head brewer Brett Schweigert told Inweekly.

Perfect Plain hopes the inaugural Beer Week becomes a Pensacola tradition.

“It’ll be cool to eventually incorporate all the breweries here in town and create a community week where we all vibrate together and come up with cool ideas for events surrounding what we like to do, which is brew beer,” Schweigert said.

PENSACOLA BEER WEEK

WHAT: A weeklong celebration of beer hosted by Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

WHEN: Monday, July 23-Sunday, July 29

WHERE: Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St.

DETAILS: facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

PENSACOLA BEER WEEK SCHEDULE

Monday, July 23

Beer Release: Bourbon Barrel Aged Hairy Man Stout

Event: Beer and Pensacola Trivia hosted by Jarrell Hendrix (no ticket required)

Tuesday, July 24

Beer Release: Oranges In Abundance Imperial IPA

Ticketed Event: Beer Dinner with Union Public House and Chef Blake Rushing

Wednesday, July 25

Beer Release: Pomegranate Sour

Ticketed Event: Brewers Q&A

Thursday, July 26

Beer Release: Peach Tea Saison

Ticketed Event: Art Night with Perfect Plain’s head bartender, Chrissy Helvenston, and Hatchmark Studio’s Veronique Zayas, plus glass blowing demonstrations by Joe Hobbs Glass. Go to eventbrite.com to buy tickets in advance.

Friday, July 27

Beer Release: Belgian Quad with Figs

Event: Live music from The Unicorn Wranglers (no ticket required)

Saturday, July 28

Beer Release: Scuppernong Brett Saison

Ticketed Event: Beer School

Sunday, July 29

Beer Release: Smoked Lemon Oyster Saison

Ticketed Event: Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. will host an all-you-can-eat oyster bar celebrating the collaboration beer release.

Added Bonus

Monday, Thursday and Friday, Two Birds Street Food will be parked outside the brewery with a special menu. Bluejay’s Bakery will have a pastry pop-up Saturday and Sunday to satisfy all your sugar cravings.

*Note—The taproom will be open to the public even during ticketed events unless noted.

For tickets and more information on any of the events, email Bryant Liggett (bb@perfectplain.com).