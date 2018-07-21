When Two Is Better Than One

By Savannah Evanoff

War Twins knows the best things in life come in twos.

After all, the art rock grunge pop duo is made up of two people, Gaetana and James Grey.

And Gaetana, the primary songwriter, wrote “American Kids,” the lead single from the album of the same name, from not one, but two perspectives.

“It’s this satire piece in the perspective of someone who basically thinks our generation is lazy and a joke,” Gaetana said. “But, also at the same time, as a millennial feeling really unsure and confused.”

Grey, the drummer and producer, remembers when Gaetana wrote the lyrics in a hotel stairwell accompanied by the band’s “road tech slash photographer extraordinaire.”

“She just started ripping on some experiences she had on the road,” Grey said. “She has a really good way of pinning down social commentary with a splash of humor and a little bit of not judging other people, but including yourself.”

“American kids don’t know what it is,” Gaetana sings in the hook.

“There’s a lot of things out of our control that are now associated with being American,” Gaetana said. “It’s just a joke at popular culture. I just want people to walk away and think a little bit more about the choices they’re making and what they mean to them.”

The album also has special meaning for the pair because crowdfunding brought it to life.

Recording was a massive gift, Gaetana said.

“After living in a van for five years and really working hard, it can be difficult to sit down and dedicate yourself to your art, which is what we love,” Gaetana said. “When you’re working so much and you’re out there on the road every day hustling and hustling and trying to get the word out and get the experience, you don’t get the opportunity to do that.”

“It was such a gift to be able to go into the studio and focus on the art and focus on the songs.”

War Twins recorded the album with one of Grey’s heroes, Grammy Award-winning producer Sylvia Massy. Massy previously worked with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Prince and Tom Petty.

Gaetana is super proud of the results, she said.

“My goal with the record was to be as honest and authentic about how I was feeling as possible,” Gaetana said. “I really feel like that came through. Working with (Massy) and all of the different musical compositions (Grey) brought to the table really makes this album very different and unique.”

Much of the duo’s aesthetic is different and unique, as Gaetana put it. The band’s name was derived from characters in “Grandmothers of the Light: A Medicine Woman’s Sourcebook.” The book is about Native American creation stories and goddess stories, Gaetana said.

“I am hyper-interested in cultures from all over the world and what their creation stories are and what their beliefs are in terms of how the world came into being,” Gaetana said.

“I really loved this book because it had a focus on the women in their culture.”

War Twins, or sacred twins, are archetypal characters in many cultures, Grey explained.

“A lot of similarities between them is that they’re these mischievous spirits that through disrupting the lives of the people, inadvertently teach them to grow,” Grey said. “We both felt like art and music is a really similar experience, where a lot of times it can be amazing and fantastical, but it can also disrupt your comfort zone, but make you grow and learn from it.”

Many, if not all, of the songs on War Twins’ album will release as a single. The only place people can currently acquire the entire album is at a live show.

“The whole album is a whole piece of artwork by itself,” Gaetana said. “We wanted to give them the opportunity to listen to it but also to be able to continue to release the videos and the singles one at a time.”

The songs Gaetana wrote for War Twins’ album are “fantastic,” Grey said, and he’s psyched to help them reach a bigger audience.

“Each song on the record is like a new friend you pick to become friends with, and I hope people do,” Grey said.

WAR TWINS

WHAT: War Twins with Paracosm and Accursed Creator

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 19

WHERE: chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St.

COST: $5

DETAILS: facebook.com/chizukopensacola or wartwins.com