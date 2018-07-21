Catch the Classics

By Jennie McKeon

It’s a popular belief that the summer is a time for lowbrow entertainment—beach reads, TV re-runs and all of the action-packed “popcorn flicks” you can handle.

While there’s nothing wrong with enjoying syndicated television shows or even a Marvel film (or three), you can also spend a Saturday evening inside the famous Saenger Theatre enjoying a classic Hollywood film—and it will only cost you $5.

Saenger Theatre’s Classic Movie Series has been a hit since it was first introduced seven years ago. Every Saturday evening during the series run, the theatre is packed with film buffs of all ages enjoying an old favorite.

Films chosen for the series are put to a public vote, and the results this year include some newer flicks to the series, such as “Smokey and the Bandit,” and regular crowd pleasers, like “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Sound of Music.”

“I was really excited to see the survey results this year,” said Kathy Summerlin, director of marketing for the Saenger Theatre, in a press release. “We are looking forward to another record-breaking season mostly attributed to the overwhelming support of the community and our sponsors.”

There’s a movie for everyone in this year’s list, with everything from murder mysteries, romance, comedy and musicals as well as another Hitchcock film.

Tickets for the movie series are on sale now at the Saenger Theatre Box Office located at 22 E. Intendencia St. You can also purchase tickets on the night of each movie beginning at 6 p.m. All seats are first come, first served.

2018 SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES

WHEN: 7 p.m. July 21 through Aug. 28

WHERE: Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox

COST: $5

DETAILS: pensacolasaenger.com

2018 SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES SCHEDULE

July 21 “High Society”

Starring Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra

July 28 “Jezebel”

Starring Bette Davis, Henry Fonda and George Brent

Aug. 4 “Smokey and the Bandit”

Starring Burt Reynolds, Sally Field and Jerry Reed

Aug. 11 “Rear Window”

Starring James Stewart, Grace Kelly and Wendell Corey

Aug. 18 “Wizard of Oz”

Starring Judy Garland, Bert Lahr, Ray Bolger and Jack Haley

Aug. 28 “The Sound of Music”

Starring Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer and Eleanor Parker