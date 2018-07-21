Winners & Losers 7/19/18

Winners

Joe Zarzaur

The Escambia-Santa Rosa Bar Association honored the Pensacola attorney with the 2018 Michael Doubek Community Service Award for Zarzaur’s commitment to the local community. The bar association recently renamed the award for Michael Doubek for his tireless stewardship of the ESRBA and the high standard he set for its members. Zarzaur’s most recognized philanthropic activity has been “Legal Graffiti,” an event hosted at Zarzaur Law during each Gallery Night where people make donations to create artwork on recycled billboard vinyl on the side of the Zarzaur Law building using spray paint. Donations are matched by the firm and given to local charities.

Rob Williamson

The Santa Rosa County District 4 commissioner was elected recently second vice president of the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) executive committee during the association’s annual business meeting. Williamson joins newly installed FAC president Hendry County; Commissioner Karson Turner; president-elect, Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox; first vice president, Palm Beach County Mayor Melissa McKinlay; and immediate past president, Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance.

2018 Donut Strike 4

Manna Food Pantries hauled in the equivalent of 34,707 pounds of food thanks to the Pensacola Police Department, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Fire Department and Escambia County Fire Rescue. The four agencies steered clear of donuts from June 20-22 and visited local supermarkets to take donations. The result is a grand total of 26,030 meals donated to neighbors in need. The 2018 figure surpasses last year’s amount by more than 9,000 pounds.

Losers

Gun Background Checks

The League of Women Voters of Florida and the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to open an investigation into the mishandling of background checks conducted for concealed-carry firearm permits at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. News reports in recent weeks raise important public safety concerns, according to the groups. The League and Coalition also called for the permitting process to be moved under the control of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Ashley Moody

The one-time favorite to be Florida’s next attorney general may not make it out of the GOP primary. The latest poll by St. Pete Polls has State Rep. Frank White of Pensacola leading Circuit Judge Ashley Moody of Tampa by 4.6 percentage points, 26 percent-19.4 percent, with 54.5 percent undecided. Florida Politics credits the lead to White’s television ads that have been running around the state for a month and conservative State Rep. Jay Fant dropping out of the race.

Florida Citrus

The U.S. Department of Agriculture closed out its monthly forecast report for the current growing season that showed growers produced 34.7 percent fewer oranges and half the number of grapefruits than a year ago. Ravaged by the September hurricane just as growers felt they were making headway against citrus greening disease, growers saw the overall production at its lowest—49.58 million boxes—since the 1941-42 growing season. Grapefruit production, 3.88 million boxes, hit its lowest output since 1920.