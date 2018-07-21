The Fight for Early Voting Sites

By Sammi Sontag

A stringent interpretation of Florida’s early voting statute led a group of six students from the University of Florida and Florida State University, backed by the League of Women Voters of Florida and The Andrew Goodman Foundation, to sue Florida Secretary of State Kenneth Detzner. The lawsuit was heard by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee on Monday, July 16.

“When the League of Women Voters of Florida learned that our Secretary of State chose to exclude a crucial public facility as an early voting center, college and university buildings, we became very interested in trying to reverse this in this lawsuit,” League President Patti Brigham told Inweekly in a telephone interview before the hearing.

She added, “Florida Secretary of State’s interpretation of the statute is unjust, creating barriers for young voters.”

Early voting has been an integral tool in Florida elections in years past. It reduces voting lines on Election Day, lowers the workload on election officials, provides a convenient opportunity for constituents to vote leisurely and encourages young voters to participate, she said.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford explained statewide and local early voting history and procedures to Inweekly. Sixty-eight percent of votes cast in 2016 were early votes. That number is about one-third higher than other states’ averages, Stafford said.

Early voting makes the workload manageable for local election officials. Recently, some counties have struggled to find suitable polling locations that fit into the statute’s criteria, Stafford said.

“Florida offers early voting, while many states don’t offer it at all,” he said. “But what my colleagues and I have publicly advocated for is that we, the supervisors of voting, get the same flexibility to choose polling locations on Election Day as we do for early voting.”

One polling location in Escambia County is an anomaly—the Genealogy Library on Pensacola State College’s campus.

“The Genealogy Library does sit on the physical campus of Pensacola State,” Stafford said. “But because it is a part of the West Florida Public Library system, it’s not technically the college’s library, meaning it’s permissible for early voting.”

The University of Florida has no such site on its main campus.

Stafford said, “The Division of Elections director, when asked about the Gainesville area by one of my colleagues, ruled that the university didn’t fall into one of the categories listed in the Florida statute.”

In 2016, 43 percent of college-age students in Florida utilized early voting. Banning accessible early voting locations such as university and college campuses creates barriers and could dissuade young voters in this election cycle, according to court documents.

“Voting in Florida can often mean waiting in line for hours on end on Election Day,” Brigham said. “That’s what happened in 2012. So legislature tried to alleviate that with early voting.”

She continued, “With so many students, especially post-Parkland, registering to vote for the first time, we believe that not having early polling locations on college campuses is outrageous. Our state should be making it easier for college students to vote, not harder.”

The Secretary of State reinterpreted the early voting statute in 2014 after the city of Gainesville questioned if the University of Florida’s student union was permissible as an early voting location.

At the time, the university was home to over 50,000 students. Many of those students lived on campus, thus creating a necessity for an on-campus polling location, according to court documents.

Secretary Detzner responded that not only was the University of Florida’s J. Wayne Reitz Student Union prohibited as an early voting location but also no college or university-related facility was within regulation for early voting.

“What kind of message does this send young people who really want their voices heard since Parkland?” Brigham said. “They look around for an early voting place on their campus and then find out there isn’t one. That’s just unacceptable.”

Early voting locations stated in Florida Statue 101.675 include city halls, permanent public library facilities, fairgrounds, civic centers, courthouses, county commission buildings, stadiums, convention centers, government-owned senior centers or government-owned community centers.

“Many view this year as a critical election, and the more people who are voting, the better,” Brigham said. “And we certainly want our young people to participate. I can’t emphasize this enough—our state needs to be making it as easy for them to vote as possible.”

Alachua County has five early voting locations. The locations can be found on its official website. However, the closest polling site is 2.5 miles from the University of Florida campus. That’s a 40-minute walk, 11-minute drive or 25-minute bus ride one way.

The Voter Registration Communications and Outreach Director for Alachua County, TJ Pyche, did not feel comfortable commenting on the lawsuit and the county’s position at this time. He directed all questions to City Attorney Nicolle Shally, who was unable to be reached before the publication deadline.

At the July 16 court hearing, lawyers for the state argued that Secretary Detzner’s advisory opinion had not done any harm.

“There has been no claim whatsoever that one person has been denied the right to vote,” Mohammad Jazil, a private lawyer representing the Department of State, told Judge Walker.

The federal judge queried both sides on the issue during Monday’s arguments, asking lawyers for the state why allowing the early voting site on campus would not give more access to students and others.

Lawyers for the state said elections officials could choose a “wild card” location, permissible under state law, if they wanted to use sites such as Reitz Union.

But Elisabeth Frost, who represents the plaintiffs, said that in Alachua County, the “wild card” spot had already been allocated to a church more than 20 miles north, to accommodate minority voters in the rural area.

She argued that the advisory opinion would keep young voters from being able to cast ballots.

“There’s a shadow cast that is keeping supervisors from putting early voting sites where young voters are,” Frost said. “At a certain point, you have to call a banana a banana.”

Judge Walker pressed the state to explain what its position would be in the future, should he agree that the Secretary of State’s advisory opinion didn’t amount to irreparable harm, as the plaintiffs are seeking.

And he questioned whether requiring students to walk a mile to cast their ballots was equitable.

“Florida’s young population is going to have trouble getting to early vote,” the judge noted. “At some point, common sense has to come into play.”

Ion Sancho, who served as Leon County elections supervisor for nearly three decades, told reporters that universities like Florida State and University of Florida have “large, dense populations of basically captive citizens.”

“Quite frankly, if you are charged with making voting accessible, what you do want to do with early voting locations is put them in dense residential areas where people lack transportation,” he said. “I believe it’s simply part of the partisan politics of our culture. Quite frankly, Republicans don’t want young people to vote today.”

Judge Mark Walker gave no indication how he would rule.

*The News Service of Florida contributed to this article.