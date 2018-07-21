The Buzz 7/19/18

ADA Champion The Center for Independent Living Disability Resource Center held its 28th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act Awards and Volunteer Recognition Banquet on Thursday, July 19. Dr. Vannee Cao-Nguyen received the Joe Oldmixon Service Award for Outstanding Service to People with Disabilities.

The Joe Oldmixon Service Award is presented annually to an individual who possesses a thorough knowledge of the needs and concerns of people with disabilities. Through political, business and community action, this individual actively seeks system change to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities.

Joe Oldmixon was the Supervisor of Elections in Escambia County for 42 years from 1952–1994. He died in 1994 while still in office. Oldmixon was almost completely paralyzed from the time he was a teen but never viewed his wheelchair as a “handicap” or barrier to public service.

Dr. Cao-Nguyen currently serves as the associate vice president of the Division of Academic Engagement at the University of West Florida. She previously served as the director of the Student Disability Resource Center (SDRC).

During her 10 years with the SDRC, she made significant improvements to the service received by students with disabilities. She implemented the use of an online data management system that has streamlined services and fought for increased staffing to better serve our students. She developed the Argos for Autism Program to provide additional support for UWF students diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Although there was no direct funding to support the program, she implemented a foundation account to support activities for the students.

The Argos for Autism Program she developed has been featured in multiple articles and is currently listed as No. 2 on the “20 Best Value Colleges for Students with Autism 2017-2018.”

Other honorees included Escambia Westgate School Principal Jobenna Lawson-Sellers, who received the Spirit of CIL Award, and Capstone Board Chairman Larry Anderson and his wife Mary, who were named Volunteers of the Year. The family of the late Warren Jernigan accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award in his honor.

City Property Values Up According to the latest estimates from Property Appraiser Chris Jones, property valuations in the city of Pensacola have increased $234 million (6.9 percent) over last year’s assessments. It is the most substantial percentage increase in more than a decade.

Since the Maritime Park opened in the spring of 2012, city property valuations have increased more than $800 million, a 27 percent increase. The Downtown Improvement Board district valuations increased $18.4 million since the FY 2018 final.

The Westside TIF valuations jumped 40.8 percent to $12 million. From FY 2007-FY 2014, the Westside CRA lost 8.2 percent of its valuation. The CRA went up 12 percent to $58.2 million.

Poll: People Like Elections According to an Inweekly/Political Matrix poll of 481 likely Escambia County voters, the majority (57.6 percent) oppose the idea of the local school board appointing the superintendent of schools. Those who favored the proposal were 29.1 percent, with 8.3 percent saying they need more information, and 5 percent were still undecided.

The persons sampled were likely voters of the primary and general election cycles using an Interactive Voice Response system and were called during the hours of noon-3 p.m. July 6-7. The phone numbers called were provided by the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office. The margin of error for this study is +/- 4.5 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.

Second Cutter Arrives On Monday, July 9, Pensacola received its second U.S. Coast Guard Cutter when Dauntless, a 210-foot medium endurance cutter, arrived at its new homeport of Naval Air Station Pensacola. The cutter requires a crew of 76 Coast Guardsmen and conducts a variety of missions, including search and rescue, defense readiness and combating drug trafficking. The Dauntless was previously stationed in Galveston, Texas.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Decisive arrived at Naval Air Station Pensacola under the command of Coast Guard Commander Blake Novak.

2016 Parking Plan The City of Pensacola hired the West Florida Regional Planning Council to study downtown parking. Its report was delivered to the Pensacola City Council in August 2016. The West Florida Regional Planning Council made recommendations on how to decrease the demand for parking and increase supply.

To reduced demand, the consultants recommended resurrecting the downtown trolley circular route and establishing a bicycle sharing program. Ten bicycle sharing stations were listed, including the Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola City Hall, Seville Square, Plaza de Luna and the downtown library.

On the supply side, the West Florida Regional Planning Council recommended a new parking garage near or within the Palafox Commercial Core, where parking demand is currently exceeding supply by 1,989 spaces, or the West End, where parking demand was expected to outstrip supply soon.

Four locations for the garage were identified—North Palafox Street Lot (corner of Palafox and Gregory streets), Chappie James Parking Lot, Bayfront Stadium Parking Lot and South Jefferson Street/Commendencia lots.

To pay for the garages, municipal bonds or public/private partnerships were recommended. The municipal bonds could be revenue bonds tied to parking fees; general obligation bonds secured by property taxes or local options sales taxes; special assessment bonds where those benefiting the most from the parking facility will be taxed; double-barreled bonds, which are combination of all of the above; or tax increment finance bonds tied to the CRA.

Public-private partnerships have both sides share in the costs and benefits of financing, constructing and operating a new parking facility. The private entity can provide the needed source of initial funding that is often lacking in a public entity’s budget. The private entity benefits from the tax-free interest income generated. Both entities share revenues from the parking facility.

West Florida Regional Planning Council also recommended using incentives to get developers to build garages, such as reducing parking requirements, density bonuses and real estate tax abatements. Unfortunately, the study is sitting on a shelf in city hall.

No Vote on Union Agreements On June 22, Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward announced he had reached tentative agreements concerning future compensation and benefits with the police officer, sergeant and lieutenant bargaining units represented by the Fraternal Order of Police. He gave no details.

The council agenda for the July 19 meeting was released last night. The tentative agreements are not on the agenda for the Pensacola City Council to approve.

FOP officials have said the mayor agreed to 10 percent raises for officers, sergeants and lieutenants in the first year, followed by 4 percent raises each year after that in the three-year agreement. However, the actual contracts have not been released to the media and public.

The next regular council meeting is August 9.

Public Input Sought Escambia County has received funding from the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council as a result of the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill for the design and permitting of a large-scale living shoreline project in Pensacola Bay.

The project will include three separate areas around Naval Air Station Pensacola—one adjacent to White Island in northwestern Pensacola Bay and the other two on the eastern and southern shores of Naval Air Station Pensacola. The goal of the project is to create 24,800 linear feet of rock and oyster reef breakwater and to create 205 acres of marsh and submerged aquatic vegetation habitat at these three sites.

The county is seeking public input about the project design. Public comments received as a result of this survey will be used by the design team to guide the development of the overall conceptual design. To take the survey, visit myescambia.com.

Students on Ice Join 350 Pensacola as they follow the journey of a group of students and their instructor on an expedition to the Arctic to see firsthand the impacts of a warming planet. Gulf Breeze’s Michael Wymant annually leads a group of students to the far north as they explore, document and measure how climate change affects the Arctic. Wymant will shares photos, stories and results of the students’ work at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 24 at the Bayview Senior Center, 2000 E. Lloyd St.

Wymant is an environmentalist with over 15 years of professional experience. He has led educational programming for students primarily in North America but has also taught in the Arctic and Africa. He is the National Ready Mix Concrete Association’s vice president of Building Innovations, based in Gulf Breeze.

Wymant holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Western Ontario, a master’s certificate in real estate from Northwestern University and a master’s of environment and business from the University of Waterloo.

The presentation is part of a monthly speaker series on climate change and related issues sponsored by 350 Pensacola. For more details, email 350pensacola@gmail.com.

‘Time at the Place’ The public is invited to join the Florida Public Archaeology Network staff for the opening reception of the new temporary exhibit “Time at the Place: Life of the Enslaved at Arcadia Mill” at the Destination Archaeology Resource Center. The opening reception will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 20 at the resource center, 207 E. Main St.

Attempts to explore the history and life of the enslaved community at Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site in Milton has been ongoing since 2009. Only fleeting snapshots of daily life have been documented within historical records, so understanding community life of the enslaved at Arcadia is mostly left to archaeological investigations. This exhibit includes the most recent understanding of their lives based on the artifacts recovered from a slave cabin.

Destination Archaeology’s permanent featured exhibit, “A Road Trip through Florida Archaeology,” showcases heritage sites open to the public within the eight regions of the FPAN and displays artifacts that highlight Florida’s unique history. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

Nominate Philanthropists

The Association of Fundraising Professionals West Florida Chapter has announced that nominations for the 2018 National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon are now being accepted until Aug. 31. The nomination form can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/NPD2018AFPWFL. The winners will be announced during the annual awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 at the Pensacola Grand Hotel.

Founded in 1988, the chapter is celebrating 30 years in Pensacola, with the mission of highlighting and recognizing the accomplishments of giving, volunteering and charitable engagement within our community.

Shopping for a Cause The Pensacola Humane Society’s newest venture, Beverly Barkway Thrift Store, is open for business and seeking volunteers. Proceeds from the store benefit programs of the Humane Society and its Barbara Grice Memorial Spay & Neuter Clinic and provide support and medical care for cats and dogs at the PHS adoption center.

The store is located at 817 Beverly Parkway. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Beverly Barkway accepts gently used furniture, household accessories, pet items, small appliances and books, along with a limited inventory of vintage or never-worn clothing. For more information or to volunteer, call the store at 332-6745.

Fifth Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival

Northeast Pensacola Sertoma hosts its annual Dragon Boat Festival starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Bayview Park on Bayou Texar. The all-day festival presented by Wind Creek Casino is complete with food, drinks, children’s activities, contests and music and will benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House and Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida.

Each year, this festival proves that where dragons go, magic will follow. And over the last four years, the event has raised over $80,000. This event has grown so much they added a second beneficiary to spread the wealth and attract new supporters. In fact, this event is even gaining regional attention. Rumor has it Pensacola is in the running against Atlanta to host the Southeastern Dragon Boat Association Regional Championship in 2019.

If you have any questions or want to know how you can get involved, from volunteering to sponsorship, please reach out to Bryan Morelock at bwmorelock@gmail.com or visit pensacoladragonboatfestival.com.

Mark Your Calendars Grand opening for Republican Victory Office is 6 p.m. Friday, July 20 at 1310 Dunmire St., Unit B.

Women for Responsible Legislation will hold their monthly meeting 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 at Pensacola City Hall. This month, WRL will host a political forum with candidates running for Pensacola mayor.

Move to Amend and Movement for Change will host a showing of Ava DuVernay’s award-winning film “13th” 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 26 at the downtown public library, 239 Spring St. Following the film, both organizations will discuss how corporate financial interests and racial bias are blocking correction of mass incarceration which they believe currently is poisoning our country.