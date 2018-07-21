Hayward’s Final Budget

By Rick Outzen

Mayor Ashton Hayward last week submitted to the Pensacola City Council his final budget, which will cover the last eight weeks of his administration and the first 44 of his successor. The total proposed budget for FY 2019 was $239.7 million, the largest proposed budget of his administration.

“For fiscal year 2019, I am proposing a structurally balanced budget of $239.7 million that pays for today’s needs without leaving our children or grandchildren with legacy financial burdens and allows for an additional $2.2 million to be placed in the Council Reserve by the end of fiscal year 2018,” wrote the mayor in his budget message. “This balanced budget benefits from a projected rise of 6.9 percent in the total value of taxable property this year that will yield a small windfall for the City’s general fund.”

Hayward warned that if the voters approved a constitution amendment on the ballot this fall that would increase homestead exemptions, the property tax revenues would remain relatively flat in fiscal year 2020.

He said, “This budget is designed conservatively to maintain our current level of high-quality services without adding significant new programs and keeping the total number of executive branch positions at 774.”

Calling his final budget transitional, Hayward said he intended to consolidate gains that have been made and to preserve flexibility for the next administration to “maintain a high quality of life for residents now and in the years to come.”

“This budget is not just a financial blueprint. It is an expression of our values and our vision for the future,” said the mayor. “Fiscal discipline, responsible spending habits, living within our means—those are values that reflect the taxpayers’ strong appetite for prudent fiscal policy.”

The FY 2011 budget that he operated under during the first nine months of his term was $206.6 million. For three years, with Bill Reynolds as his city administrator and John Asmar as his chief of staff, Hayward whittled down the budget to $191.6 million by transferring the library system to Escambia County, cutting 49 other staff positions and reining in expenses. The City’s personal services expenses dropped from $64.8 million to $59.9 million by FY 2014—a savings of $4.9 million annually.

With the help of Asmar, Mayor Hayward delivered a tax cut to city property owners in his first budget, reducing the ad valorem rate from 4.5395 to 4.2895 for FY 2012. The millage rate has stayed the same since then.

However, the budget savings didn’t last. The operating budget grew $37.2 million from FY 2014 to FY 2018, a 19.4 percent increase. The budget increase proposed for FY 2019 is $10.9 million more than the current budget.

Personal Services

The staff cuts haven’t held. The city has added 10 more full-time positions since FY 2014, and the personal services expense for the current year has risen to nearly FY 2011 levels, $63.2 million, despite having 79 fewer employees than when Hayward took office in January 2011 and a $3.66 million reduction in pension expenses.

One way that the mayor has kept down the number of staff positions is using more contract and leased employees. The line item “extra personal services” increased from $4.25 million in FY 2014 to $5.4 million for FY 2018.

Hayward’s proposed budget for next year has $65.1 million for personal services. His budget has a 3 percent pay raise for non-union employees, which is budgeted at $547,900.

When Hayward took office, the City’s salaries and overtime totaled $37.4 million. He reduced those numbers to $33.3 million when he ran for re-election 2014. The FY 2019 proposed budget has $38.3 million for salaries, overtime, fire holiday pay and non-union salary increases. The FY 2019 total is 15 percent higher than four years ago.

The next mayor will have a payroll with over six dozen fewer employees but higher personal services than when Hayward became mayor. He will have less flexibility because the extra personal services have been cut by $383,800.

Capital Outlay

The largest budget jump is in capital projects, which the mayor wants to increase from $16.48 million this year to $30.32 million. He is proposing spending $21,244,400 of Local Option Sales Tax revenue for FY 2019.

The current series of Local Option Sales Tax (Series IV) is projected to generate $93.4 million. The City began collecting the tax on Jan. 1 of this year, and it will continue to do so through Dec. 31, 2029—11 years after Hayward has left office. The mayor has borrowed $31.5 million against the Series IV funds and started spending the money in 2015.

If the Pensacola City Council approves the LOST Series IV Plan that is part of the proposed FY 2019 budget, the City will have allocated 60 percent of the entire projected revenue, $55.86 million, in the first nine months of Series IV and before the next mayor takes office. The new mayor and city council will have about $37.5 million for capital projects over the next 10 years.

In 2016, Mayor Hayward got the council to approve borrowing against the Local Option Gas Tax (LOGT) so that he could complete a decade of street paving in three years. The new mayor and council will not have any significant LOGT funds for street and sidewalk projects until 2026 at the earliest.

Other Budgets

While personal services have been increased for the FY 2019, Mayor Hayward is recommending $1.57 million less for operating expenses. One of the big cuts is professional services, which includes the outside law firms hired by the mayor, that the mayor decreased from $3.92 million this year to $2.35 million.

The proposed debt service budget is $21.18 million, a slight decrease over this year’s $22.78 million. The grants and aids budget is up $114,000 from $1.634 million to $1.748 million. The non-operating budget is projected to go from $35.94 million to $36.68 million.

The Pensacola City Council will hold its first public hearing on the FY 2019 proposed budget on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Pensacola City Hall. The final hearing is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

City of Pensacola Operating Budget

FY 2011 $206,551,357

FY 2012 $213,001,350

FY 2013 $198,425,737

FY 2014 $191,618,517

FY 2015 $204,880,815

FY 2016 $206,907,818

FY 2017 * $ 217,992,000

FY 2018 * $228,848,800

FY 2019 * $239,718,600



*Proposed budget, other totals are actual expenditures.