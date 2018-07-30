Winners & Losers 7/26/18

Winners

Florida Blue

The health insurance leader donated $100,000 to Achieve Escambia, a non-profit formed in 2016 to improve education outcomes for the county’s students. In a press announcement of the gift, Achieve Escambia officials stated, “Florida Blue’s support will elevate the work of cross-sector stakeholders who, as members of the Achieve Escambia partnership, have committed to working better together to improve education outcomes affecting children, youth and young adults on their journey to employment.”

Ebonwood

Escambia County collected and disposed of more than 28 tons of debris during the July 18 Ebonwood Neighborhood Cleanup as part of the county’s ongoing effort to help keep local neighborhoods and communities clean and safe. The Ebonwood Neighborhood Cleanup saw great participation from residents, with about 21,060 pounds of yard waste, 30,300 pounds of bulk trash, 4,500 pounds of tires and 700 pounds of household hazardous waste placed curbside for pickup. Since 2016, more than 1,649 tons of debris have been collected and disposed of through the Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program.

UWF Center for Cybersecurity

The University of West Florida Center for Cybersecurity partnered with the Florida Department of State and election officials across Florida to provide training for supervisors of elections and critical personnel to enhance cybersecurity resiliency ahead of the 2018 elections. Last month, the UWF Center for Cybersecurity conducted cybersecurity training courses in Tallahassee, Miami, Orlando and St. Augustine, focusing on an introduction to cybersecurity processes, threats, vulnerabilities, risk management, policy frameworks and incident management.

Losers

Skanska

The Pensacola News Journal last week reported that cracks have twice halted construction of the new $400 million Pensacola Bay Bridge in the past several months, raising concerns about oversight and disclosure from the state. A Florida Department of Transportation spokesman told the newspaper that the cracks were found on a section of the bridge deck that cracked during hardening.

Lake Okeechobee

Toxic blue-green algae have bloomed again in Florida’s largest lake. Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in seven counties because the outbreak presents a significant risk to public health. The bloom has covered more than 90 percent of Lake Okeechobee’s surface, and the green sludge has crept into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers and other nearby waterways. Images of thick, mat-like blue-green algae in Fort Myers and Cape Coral have begun to appear on social media, which doesn’t help tourism.

Agency for Health Care Administration

The state agency has come under fire for its decisions to shift tens of thousands of patients with serious mental illness or HIV into new Medicaid health plans in the coming months, changes that could force many patients to switch doctors. After a lengthy bidding process, the state AHCA is preparing to sign new five-year Medicaid contracts with 13 managed care plans. But it also wants to end ties with other plans, including two “specialty” health plans, Positive Healthcare and Magellan Prepaid Mental Health Plan, which account for 90 percent of the specialty plan enrollment in the state.