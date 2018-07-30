Outtakes—Our Next Labor Force

By Rick Outzen

Florida Chamber’s Third Quarter Small Business Index Survey this week revealed small business owners are most worried about finding a skilled workforce. This is the sixth consecutive quarter that workforce quality topped the list of concerns. Two years ago, only 11 percent of the owners worried about the quality of the workforce. Today, the percentage has increased 18 points to 29 percent.

“Businesses continue to tell us that in order to expand and to be more competitive, they need access to a talented workforce,” said Dr. Jerry Parrish, chief economist and director of research for the Florida Chamber Foundation. “This quarter’s Small Business Index Survey indicates that Florida’s small businesses are becoming increasingly concerned about workforce quality.”

Parrish added, “As we look to Florida’s future, we must continue to ensure that Florida’s economy is ready and able to create prosperity through high-paying jobs, remain globally competitive and develop vibrant and sustainable communities.”

Of the Florida small businesses surveyed, 45 percent expect to hire in the next six months, and 44 percent expect to make investments in plants or equipment—both good signs for continued expansion of Florida’s economy.

Nationwide the lack of skilled workers has been seen by many economists for years as one of the biggest threats to our economic growth. In 2010, Manpower, Inc. released a research paper that pointed out that workers with specialized skills, like electricians, carpenters and welders, were in critically short supply in many large economies.

“It becomes a real choke-point in future economic growth,” Manpower Chief Executive Jeff Joerres said. “We believe strongly this is really an issue in the labor market.”

Four years later, the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development reported that less than a third of our states had a strong enough supply of skilled workers to match intense demand for their services.

We have begun to feel the shortage here as contractors have difficulty finding the skilled workers to complete their projects. Andrew Davis’s talk at the last CivicCon has gotten people discussing how we could be the “Cybersecurity Capital of the South,” which means we may need more cybersecurity experts. Last week’s Triumph grant means we need more aviation mechanics.

My concern is whether the Escambia County School District can produce the graduates capable of getting the necessary certifications and degrees to move into those fields. Yes, somehow Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has figured out how to improve the graduation rate, but almost half of our elementary and middle schools are among the lowest performing schools in Florida.

Public education is the elephant in the room that must be dealt with if our economic boom is to continue.