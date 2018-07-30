Council Issues Addressed

By Rick Outzen

In an effort to increase public awareness about where local candidates stand on issues important to the business community, the Greater Pensacola Chamber asked them to complete questionnaires that covered business regulations, infrastructure and economic development.

The City of Pensacola has five newcomers seeking the District 4 and 6 council seats. Here are brief introductions to the candidates and their answers to a few of the questions. The complete surveys can be found at pensacolachamber.com.

District 4

Peter P. Gaddy, III, earned a Bachelors of Science in Business Economics from Auburn University. He moved to Pensacola and started his company, Gulf Marine Construction, in 2005.

Jared Moore is the operations manager for his family’s J&M Valve. He earned his undergraduate degree from Samford University and his master’s degree from UWF. He has previously served on the Pensacola Zoning Board of Adjustment and on the City’s planning board.

Chris Phillips owns the largest fishing charter operation in the Pensacola area and one of the largest in Florida. He also owns 850 Screen Printing, a local apparel printing, embroidery and sign shop. He is a member of the 2013 Leadership Pensacola class.

The chamber asked them how they would facilitate a more livable downtown environment that also attracts and caters to the interests of visitors. Gaddy believes the keys are making a walkable urban core and getting back to following the Urban Redevelopment Plan.

“We need more lodging with a conference center downtown to attract more visitors,” he said. “Parking is also critical to the future success of downtown.”

He would like to focus on completing the development of the Community Maritime Park, including the municipal marina and retail developments.

Gaddy said, “Leadership should also encourage development of the ECUA property across from the maritime park, the adjacent Bruce Beach site and the 80 acres of CRA property.

Moore talked about how the CivicCon speakers have repeatedly addressed the value of density and mixed-use development.

“This allows us to more wholly maximize a very finite resource; it also provides for a solid tax base,” he said. “As we continue to provide residential options, the inclusion of varying price points will help build that density.”

Moore added, “Further, capitalizing on the invaluable waterfront for the attraction potential ensures consistency in our aim to be a great place to work, live and play.”

Phillips believes downtown is well on its way and being done right.

“Traffic and parking is going to quickly become an issue, and we need to ensure

that it’s pedestrian-friendly down there, especially on Palafox, so this will be something I watch closely,” he said. “People have to feel safe for a livable downtown to thrive.”

The chamber also asked for their five-year plans. For Gaddy, Pensacola’s success is due to planning, a strong economy, jobs, housing and private investment.

“I would like to see more job creators like ST Aerospace and GE Wind Energy attracted to our community,” he said. “Good jobs that the next generation of Pensacolians can staff. I would like to push workforce development and training within our community.”

He brought up developing available CRA land and completing the Community Maritime Park, complete with the municipal marina and retail. He would like to see more affordable housing in the urban core and another parking garage downtown.

“I would also like for our Port to realize its full potential, complete with an outside sales staff to attract new industry,” said Gaddy. “The design and funding should be completed for the Carpenter’s Creek Restoration and the dredging and cleanup of Bayou Texar and Bayou Chico.”

Moore wants to see the traffic plans for Cervantes Street come to fruition.

“I’d like to work with the residents and vested parties of the East Hill and East Pensacola Heights neighborhoods to ensure the proper tools are in place to preserve the unique character of those neighborhoods,” he said. “And I’d like to see our natural grass beds trending more strongly in the right direction as we redeem the transgressions of previous generations in regards to our waterways.”

Phillips wants elected officials to be held accountable, transparency from city hall and a mayor and council members who listen to the community.

“Our City is in a great place, but the next five years are going to be very important,” he said. “My plan is to bring the everyday middle-income mindset to city hall, cut some of the wasteful spending, work to improve environmental quality of several of our small bodies of water and continue to improve the job market so that we can keep our kids home.”

District 6

W. A. “Butch” Hansen graduated from the United States Naval Academy and retired as a captain and submariner following a 30-year career. He helped found the Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola, Inc. and served as its president for three years. In January 2018, he accepted a position as the strategic budget planner for the Pensacola City Council.

Ann Hill has served on the boards of the Vince C. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park Associates and the Belmont-DeVilliers Neighborhood Association. She is a retired journalist who worked for the San Francisco Chronicle and The Cleveland Plain Dealer and wrote for the Pensacola News Journal. She was one of the first editors of The Downtown Crowd.

The candidates were asked to list their top infrastructure concern and how to address it. For Hansen, the largest infrastructure concern is how to pay for and perform the routine and recurring maintenance of the infrastructure and facilities that the city currently has.

“Every district has wish lists of repairs or enhancements that are needed, often times safety-related, that are not done or slow to get done because of insufficient funding or other resources,” he said.

He added, “Comprehensive project lists must be developed and prioritized, funding identified and projects managed to completion. Recurring maintenance plans must be developed to ensure required funding is budgeted, and any new infrastructure acquired must be added to this plan.”

Hill is concerned with how the new Pensacola Bay Bridge transitions along Pensacola’s waterfront so that it allows good traffic flow and safe and easy public access.

“Can we successfully implement a road diet, or will traffic jams become commonplace?” she asked. “More public hearings and collaboration with the county and state are imperative because there are no easy answers.”

Another hot topic was how they would improve the relationship between the mayor’s office and council. Hansen said the re-establishment of the voice of the people in city government is the basis of his campaign.

“The mayor and city council need to work together to effectively manage and improve the city,” he said. “Each entity has its role, but charting the future course of the city needs to be shared in by both to be effectively developed and then implemented.”

He believes the council should be doing more than merely approving individual proposals by the mayor with the bare minimum of information.

“With responsibility to approve the budget and all necessary appropriations of the taxpayer money, all pertinent information regarding the purpose of projects, their impact on the community, the financial impact on the city should be readily provided, explained and defended as necessary before these decisions are made,” said Hansen. “As a council member, I will insist on having needed information in a timely manner prior to making any decision about the peoples’ money and the impact on the desired future course of the city.”

Hill believes the balance between the mayor’s office and the city council needs to be more equitable.

“We need a strong legislative council to balance a strong executive mayor,” she said. “The mayor should attend all council meetings and hearings and participate in the discussions. The mayor should not be able to veto budget requests that involve the hiring of voter-mandated council staff.”

She added, “And it’s vital that city council members have free access to public records and an open door to the mayor’s office.”