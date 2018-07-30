The Buzz 7/26/18

Poll: School Board Races The latest Inweekly/Political Matrix poll shows the Escambia County School Board candidates have begun to separate themselves, but more than a third of the likely voters still don’t know them.

District 1 incumbent Kevin Adams has slightly increased his lead over Marjorie White since the poll conducted in early June, 34.4 percent-20.5 percent, with 45 percent either not knowing the candidates or undecided.

In District 2, Kells Hetherington has jumped into the lead with 25 percent of the respondents. Ray Guillory and Paul Fetsko, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas’ former assistant superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction, are battling out to make a runoff in the non-partisan race, 16.6 percent-15.6 percent. Nearly 43 percent of the voters either did not know the candidates or were undecided.

District 3 has changed since early June with Clinton Powell withdrawing and former school board member Linda Moultrie failing to qualify. If the primary were held today, Larry Williams (26.6 percent) and Laura Edler (17.6 percent) would face each other in a runoff. Walker Wilson is within striking distance with 10.4 percent. Lee Hansen, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Rick Scott last December, trails the field with 7.6 percent.

The persons sampled were likely voters of the primary and general election cycles and were called using an Interactive voice response system during the hours of 2-8 p.m. July 21-22. The phone numbers called were provided by Escambia Supervisor of Elections Office. The margin of error for this study is +/- 4.5 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent.

Rising Surfing Star With no formal training under her belt, Taylor Green, 13, has qualified for the United States Olympic Development team for surfing, keeping her eyes on the prize—attending the Olympics.

“I started surfing when I was 8 or 9 after my brother did the Innerlight Surf Camp,” Green said. “I always watched him; then he kind of taught me some out at the beach.”

Green was chosen as one of 12 girls out of the United States to participate in this development team. The goal is to train the girls to surf at an elite level. The Milton-grown girl dreams of qualifying for the 2024 games, and with her coach’s help, it could be possible.

“The coach, Joey Buran, picks people to go to scout trainings, and he asked me to go to one in Cocoa Beach and one in California, then put me on his team,” she said. “He was watching the ESA (Eastern Surfing Association) results, then the ASSA (National Scholastic Surfing Association) results, and found me.”

Doors flung open for Green after she competed in the 2017 National Scholastic Surfing Association’s regional finals, placing second in her division. This past April, Green competed in the Eastern Surfing Association’s 2018 Southeast Regional Surfing Championship and placed first.

The April win put her on the radar and transformed her passion into a future athletic career. Green could not be more excited.

“It means a lot because you get to go to these trainings with a bunch of other girls my age who support each other and encourage each other,” Green said. “We go out and practice some; then the coach gives us scores and tells us what we did wrong and what we need to work on. I never thought I’d be here today.”

The founder of the Professional Surfing Association of America, who also won the 1984 Pipeline Masters, Joey Buran, is coaching the girls’ development team. Buran has been Green’s first and only coach, and his encouragement the past few months has been integral to her training.

“Basically, they have a development team and a junior team,” Kathleen Green, Taylor’s mom, said. “She’s on the development team, which is basically for her age group, so that’s what she starts out on.”

She continued, “Basically, he (Buran) is training them up. Taylor probably won’t be at the 2020 Olympics because of her age because then she’ll still only be 15, but she’ll have had a lot of good training to hopefully go to the 2024 or even 2028 Olympics.”

Triumph Funds for Whiting The Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors gave unanimous support of $8.5 million for infrastructure improvements to Whiting Aviation Park in Santa Rosa County on July 18.

“This project will create hundreds of new aviation-related jobs not only for our citizens but for employment throughout the region,” said Commissioner Don Salter, District 3. “As important, Whiting Aviation Park provides for sustained compatible development on a 267-acre parcel on the fence line of NAS Whiting Field, enhances military value and improves the overall efficiency of operations as maintenance of the many aircraft can be performed adjacent to the base, meaning less downtime for the aircraft.”

Salter added, “This has been one of our county’s number one economic development projects for many years, and it would not have been possible without the support of the Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors.”

The next step for the Whiting project is agreement on a term sheet that will be brought back to the Triumph board for approval. The site development at Whiting Aviation Park is expected to create over 200 high-paying jobs. The total project cost is $17.7 million with Triumph contributing 48 percent of those costs.

ST Engineering Expansion The Triumph Gulf Coast Board of Directors also approved a $56 million grant to the City of Pensacola for the development of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Aviation campus at Pensacola International Airport.

The grant is subject to the acquisition of additional funding to complete this transformative project, which at full employment will add nearly 2,000 high-paying jobs to the City of Pensacola, Escambia County and all of Northwest Florida.

ST Engineering, the global leader in providing MRO services, began operations on June 8 with UPS as its launch client. When fully developed, the MRO Aviation campus will include four new MRO hangars, administrative headquarters and warehouse/shop buildings, all owned by the City.

The total project cost is estimated to about $335 million, and the MRO Aviation campus will have the capacity to service all wide and narrow-body aircraft, such as 777s, 737s, A320s and the like.

“I am very thankful to the Triumph Board for the confidence they have shown in our City by making this significant grant,” Mayor Ashton Hayward said. “The creation of approximately 2,000 jobs in the aviation industry will not only provide an opportunity for families in our community for years to come but will also be a magnet to attract talent to our great city and region.”

Voter Registration Deadline

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, David H. Stafford, reminds voters that Monday, July 30, is the last day to register to vote or change party affiliation for those who wish to cast a ballot in the Aug. 28 Primary Election.

Florida law mandates that registration books close 29 days before an election. New registrations and party changes must be completed and received or postmarked no later than July 30 for them to be effective for the Aug. 28 election. Address changes can be made after the books close. If you are unsure of your registration status, visit escambiavotes.com and click “Am I Registered?” to check.

Florida holds closed primary elections. In primary elections, you are only eligible to vote in primary contests for the party in which you are registered unless it is a universal primary or nonpartisan contest.

Escambia County citizens have several ways to register or update their record:

Online: Online voter registration is now offered in Escambia County. Simply go to escambiavotes.com to register to vote or to update or change your current registration, including your address or party affiliation. It’s a quick and secure way to make sure you are ready to vote.

In Person: You can register at the Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in downtown Pensacola, at any Florida Driver’s License Office, public library, and several other government offices and public assistance centers. Registration forms are also available to pick up at many locations countywide. For a complete list of locations throughout Escambia County, visit escambiavotes.com, or call or email the Elections Office.

By Mail: Visit escambiavotes.com and complete, print and sign the online application. Be sure to include a valid Florida driver’s license number, a valid Florida ID number or, if you have neither, the last four digits of your Social Security number in the appropriate space. Completed applications must be received or postmarked no later than July 30. Send to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, PO Box 12601, Pensacola, FL 32591-2601, or take the completed application to the Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in downtown Pensacola. To have a form mailed to you, call 595-3900 or e-mail soe@escambiavotes.com.

For voters who wish to cast a ballot by mail, go to escambiavotes.com and complete the online request form, or call or email the elections office.

Congressional Field Hearing On Monday, July 30, Congressman Matt Gaetz will host a Congressional Field Hearing, “Preserving the Mission: NAS Whiting Field,” at 2 p.m. in the Santa Rosa County Commission Board Room, 6495 Caroline St., Milton. The focus of the event will be to highlight the mission of Whiting Field and why it is vital to the national defense architecture. The event is open to the press and public.

Rep. Gaetz will also give a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) overview as it specifically relates to Whiting Field. All Santa Rosa County officials have been invited to attend. There will be presentations by panel members including the Florida Defense Support Task Force, the Haas Center, Commissioner Don Salter and retired Navy Capt. Keith Hoskins.

United Way Annual Meeting United Way of Escambia County invites the community to join them at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center for its 2018 annual meeting.

The program will highlight United Way’s successes over the past year in the fight for the health, education and financial stability of Escambia County. Local philanthropic leaders and volunteers will be honored, and there will be special recognition for top workplace campaigns, sponsors and media partners. New board members will also be introduced. The program will conclude with awards for outstanding businesses, organizations and community members.

“We are grateful to the many individuals and organizations that support United Way of Escambia County’s work,” said United Way President and CEO Laura Gilliam. “We welcome this opportunity to recognize their outstanding efforts.”

Nancy’s Haute Affairs will cater the annual meeting. Individual tickets are $15 per person or $100 for an eight-person table. Visit unitedwayescambia.org/annualmeetingregistration to reserve your seat by Aug. 2.

ADA Awareness Day Center For Independent Living Disability Resource Center is hosting a “Sidewalks: A Civil Right” presentation and walking tour at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Pensacola City Hall, 2nd Floor, Hagler Mason Meeting Room, 222 W. Main St.

The event will focus on sidewalks and access for people with disabilities and will begin with a presentation at city hall. The group will then walk as a community from city hall to the Tanyards neighborhood to look at and assess sidewalks and then return to city hall for a wrap-up discussion.

The center invites citizens with all abilities, elected officials and candidates running for public offices to attend and celebrate the 28th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. For more details, visit cil-drc.org.

Mark Your Calendars The next Heroes Among Us program speakers will be the commanding officer of the USCGC Cypress, Cdr. Ben Keffer, and the officer in charge of the USCG Station Pensacola, Senior Chief Petty Officer Marco Cowley. The program is at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Wall South on Bayfront Parkway. The rain venue will be at Rosie O’Grady’s in Seville Quarter.

The Escambia County Corrections-Jail Division is hosting a job information fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Escambia County Jail, 2935 N. L St. The correctional facility is currently accepting applications for corrections officer trainees, certified corrections officers and medical professionals. For more information, please contact Lt. Shawn Hankins at sphankins@myescambia.com.

The Pensacola News Journal will host a mayoral candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 30 at the Pensacola Little Theatre. Executive Editor Lisa Nellessen Savage will moderate the forum.

Grover Robinson, Drew Buchanan, David Mayo, Lawrence Powell, Jonathan Green and Brian Spencer have confirmed they will attend the forum. The forum will be broadcast on the News Journal’s Facebook page.

Sheila Green of It’s Personal by Sheila is hosting a District 2 Community Commission debate at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at the It’s Personal event venue at 2608 W. Cervantes St. Robert Hill of WRNE AM980/Choice106.9 will serve as the moderator. A panel of small business owners in the Brownsville community will be selecting and asking the questions.

The Florida SBDC at UWF is presenting a workshop 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, “Grow Your Circle: Use Social Media to Reach Customers.” The fee is $25. Attendees may bring a lunch. The workshop will be held at Florida SBDC, Greater Pensacola Chamber, 890 S. Palafox, Ste. 202. Pre-registration with payment online is required; no walk-ins. Register at sbdc.uwf.edu under “Training Opportunities.” UWF employees or students can call 474-2528 to register at no charge.