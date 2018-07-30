25 Years Later

Looking back at the anti-abortion terrorism that shook Pensacola to its core

By C.S. Satterwhite

“I heard the sirens, and I opened my eyes, and I could see his blood dripping down between the seats there, and I said ‘Doc, Doctor, are you OK?” said June Barrett.

“Of course, there was no answer. I turned my head a little bit, and I could see this terrible wound there, so I said ‘No, my God, he’s not ok.’”

June Barrett was featured in the 2000 HBO documentary “Soldiers in the Army of God,” which focused on the 1993 and 1994 murders of abortion providers David Gunn and John Britton. Her husband, Jim Barrett, was a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and a clinic escort. He drove Dr. Britton to the Pensacola Ladies Center the day of his murder. Sitting beside Britton in his pickup truck, her husband was shot to death while she was in the backseat.

June Barrett survived the attack but was wounded in the shooting.

With the 25th anniversary of Dr. David Gunn’s assassination just passing and the anniversary of Dr. John Britton and Jim Barrett’s assassinations approaching, many of the most infamous actors are dead or in prison. Today, the grounds where the two men were shot to death is an empty lot on 9th Avenue, devoid of patients, doctors, clinic escorts and protesters.

The Pensacola Ladies Center—a non-descript women’s health clinic whose staff provided various services, including legal abortions—is gone, but the memories of that day remain vivid nearly a quarter-century later.

“We’re literally in a war between good and evil”

The murders of two abortion providers, Drs. David Gunn and John Britton, as well as clinic escort Jim Barrett, put Pensacola in the center of the national debate over legal abortion. Yet these acts of domestic terrorism were not the first signs that the anti-abortion movement in Pensacola was willing to turn to violence.

Nearly a decade before the murders, Pensacola witnessed terroristic attacks from the anti-abortion movement’s most extreme elements. The first and most significant came when anti-abortion terrorists bombed the Pensacola Ladies Center on Christmas Day 1984.

Four people later confessed to the Christmas Day bombing, as well as a previous one in June of 1984. That year alone, 24 abortion-related facilities across the country were bombed or set afire. The increasingly violent actions in Pensacola and across the country forced then-President Ronald Reagan, who himself opposed abortion, to make a public statement, “I condemn, in the strongest terms, those individuals who perpetrate these and all such violent, anarchist activities.”

Unfortunately, Reagan’s statement did little to slow down the violent wing of the anti-abortion movement.

Locally, protests continued unabated. John Burt, a former addict and bad check writer who later claimed to be a born-again Christian, became one of the most infamous activists in the anti-abortion movement. A former Marine and member of the Ku Klux Klan, Burt told People magazine in 1985 that he did not approve of the bombings but was happy the clinics closed. Burt saw his crusade as nothing short of a holy war.

“We’re literally in a war between good and evil,” said Burt.

Nearly two years later, Burt was charged with burglary and assault for invading an abortion clinic and physically attacking two women. He was given four years probation for the crime. Two years later, Burt was implicated in an attempted bombing of another abortion clinic and sentenced to two years house arrest.

Despite the court’s limited actions to restrain him, Burt remained prominent in the increasingly violent movement, which was now setting its sights on human targets.

“They’ve motivated this kid to shoot a doctor”

On March 10, 1993, Pensacola made national headlines after anti-abortion activist Michael Griffin murdered Dr. David Gunn outside of the clinic where he worked.

Gunn was an OB-GYN physician who lived in Brewton, Ala., and performed abortions, among other medical procedures. His murder sent shockwaves across the country and put Pensacola right back in the middle of the national argument over abortion rights.

Bill Caplinger, a Pensacola abortion rights activist, said that he decided to become an escort the evening Dr. Gunn was murdered.

In 1993, Caplinger was about to be named president of the Pensacola Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, a local religious group supporting liberal views on abortion and women’s rights. Many of the clinic escorts came from this group.

Once it was clear the situation was out of control, Caplinger wanted to find ways to prevent more violence and possibly protect the lives of the escorts and staff at the Pensacola Ladies Center.

“I decided to look at this from a troubleshooting perspective,” he said. “I drove around the place to find out all the ways people could get in and out of the property or the property adjoining the clinic.”

Caplinger knew several of the escorts but quickly realized he needed to know the anti-abortion protesters too.

“They were organized,” said Caplinger of the anti-abortion protesters.

“I could tell they were very active, so this is dangerous because they’ve motivated this kid [Michael Griffin] to shoot a doctor.”

Among the many regular anti-abortion protesters was Burt. Recently released from house arrest, Burt started a non-profit for unwed mothers named Our Father’s House. He was one of the most vocal anti-abortion protesters and later claimed to be Griffin’s spiritual adviser.

“John Burt bated this poor kid,” said Caplinger of Dr. Gunn’s killer.

During Griffin’s trial for the murder of Dr. Gunn, defense attorney Robert Kerrigan used an unusual defense—claiming Griffin was brainwashed by Burt into killing the doctor. To convert Griffin, Burt allegedly barraged him with anti-abortion literature and videos, going so far as to show him an effigy of Dr. Gunn and have him participate in a funeral for two aborted fetuses.

According to Kerrigan, Griffin was close to a “nervous breakdown” caused largely by Burt’s propaganda when he murdered Dr. Gunn. Despite Griffin being sentenced to life in prison, this did little to stop or scare the protesters, especially Burt.

“The whole thing was run by fear,” said Caplinger. “I looked at the cops and evaluated how they worked. They were all scared to death. Everybody was scared to death. The only people that had any calm in their eyes were the bad guys who figured that they had things very much under control.”

“And they in fact did,” said Caplinger. “But they did it through fear.”

“This was the epicenter”

According to a 1994 New York Times article, “Abortion rights groups [in Pensacola] have suggested that Mr. Burt is merely applying the tactics of harassment, threats, intimidation and insults that he learned during his days in the Ku Klux Klan.”

Wherever Burt learned his tactics, the murder of Dr. Gunn only heightened the tension outside of the Pensacola Ladies Center.

Caplinger said radical anti-abortion activists sent appeals throughout the country to help shut down the clinic in Pensacola.

“This was the epicenter,” he remembered.

While the anti-abortion movement kept showing up at the Pensacola Ladies Center, national abortion rights groups quickly moved to the scene too.

The National Organization for Women (NOW) and Feminist Majority Foundation created a ground presence to determine what legal actions could protect women and the clinic employees in Pensacola and throughout the country. Abortion rights groups organized clinic defender trainings. Local members of these organizations continued to volunteer as clinic escorts, along with a host of others throughout the community.

As the anti-abortion moment converged on Pensacola, supporters of reproductive rights did as well.

For example, Pearl Jam, along with feminist punk band L7, opened their national tour in Pensacola with a “Rock For Choice” concert. Nearly one year to the day after the first doctor was murdered, the rockers brought the family of Dr. Gunn on stage to show their support.

Most of the local front-line support, however, came from the Unitarian Universalists, Feminist Majority and NOW, along with a collection of other abortion rights groups.

Clinicians and escorts braved a barrage of protesters as they continued their mission to protect patients. Among those clinic escorts were Jim and June Barrett.

“She was an activist and he was in love”

“They had a whirlwind romance,” said Caplinger of his friends.

Jim met his future wife, June, at a dance and quickly fell in love. Friends describe them as short in stature but full of life.

When the two met, June was a retired nurse and commissioned officer in the U.S. Public Health Service and Jim was an Air Force officer working in military intelligence. In his last years before retirement, one of his jobs was to investigate service members under what later became known as the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. One thing that made this job difficult for him was that his new love, June, had a son who was gay. June was very supportive of her son and helped form the Pensacola chapter of PFLAG, while Jim “tried to wrap his mind around her gay son,” according to Caplinger.

“He was a tough guy… She was an activist and he was in love,” Caplinger recalled.

Coming from very different backgrounds, different spiritual places and different worldviews, the two found a welcoming home with the Pensacola Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Nonetheless, Jim was still a military man at heart. He fought in World War II and allegedly worked on a number of covert operations, often carrying weapons when he felt danger. His experience volunteering as an escort, especially after the murder of the first doctor, reaffirmed his belief that maybe having a gun wasn’t a bad idea.

“He kept weapons in his car,” said Caplinger.

Caplinger described this as a particular point of contention between the couple, as well as the majority of the escorts.

“We [the escorts] made a point … to be sure that everyone knew we were coming at this from the standpoint of nonviolence,” said Caplinger. “That was central to everything.”

Having seen war firsthand, Jim had a unique perspective that most of the escorts did not possess.

“He knew these people were killers before the rest of us totally understood it.”

While Barrett was hesitant to leave his weapons behind, the nonviolent stance of the clinic escorts was both ethical and practical. The concern with the escorts was that if there were shootings, when the police returned fire, they would know the clinic escorts were not an armed threat.

“Jim was a feisty guy. He understood that we were dealing with killers,” said Caplinger. “Everybody knew that [Jim] would not be happy to be told he could not be an escort unless he lost the weapons. He could not have weapons in the car,” said Caplinger.

“I was the one who had to give him that news.”

Jim Barrett complied.

“Paul Hill is killing us”

In a home video from a month before the second shootings, anti-abortion activist Paul Hill is seen holding bed sheet sized protest signs reading “Abortion is Dangerous” and yelling across a fence next to the clinic, “God hates murder and murderers.”

According to Hill, the idea of shooting an abortion provider hadn’t come to him until a week prior to the murder. Hill said that he thought he’d be full of “righteous zeal to carry out the shooting, but I wasn’t,” he told documentarians for the 2000 film “Soldiers in the Army of God.”

Sitting in a Florida State Prison, Hill spoke calmly about his thoughts before carrying out the double homicide.

“That normal zest and zeal I have for life was just missing. It was very difficult,” Hill said with a smile on his face. “I’m smiling about it now, but I wasn’t smiling then. It was a very grim task,” he said.

Originally from the Miami area, Hill was a minister ordained through various Presbyterian denominations in the mid-1980s. He was excommunicated in 1993 after claiming to speak for those who advocated violence against abortion providers and claimed to be affiliated with a Christian terrorist organization, later known as the Army of God.

The night before the murders of Jim Barrett and Dr. John Britton, Barrett called Caplinger. “I want to pick the doctor up,” he told Caplinger over the phone. Before hanging up, Barrett wanted to reassure Caplinger about his gun. “And, Bill, I’m not packing.”

Reassured that Barrett was unarmed, Caplinger hung up the phone. That was the last time the two friends spoke to each other.

On the day of the murders, Caplinger was supposed to get to the Pensacola Ladies Center early to clean the cameras but was momentarily held up by a family member. As he was about to leave, the phone rang. There had been a shooting at the clinic.

As planned, Jim was driving with Dr. Britton in the passenger seat of Jim’s truck. June was in the backseat as they drove into the entrance to the Pensacola Ladies Center.

“As we pulled in [to the entrance], Paul Hill was standing in the middle,” she said.

After volunteering several times, she knew the routine and knew no one was supposed to block the entrance.

Hill then approached the truck as Jim parked, pulled out a shotgun and fired three times.

June fell to the floor of the truck.

“I could immediately hear the shots hitting the metal, and I was crunching myself down as small as I could. I kept saying, ‘That goddamned son of a bitch Paul Hill is killing us.’”

The first three shots killed Jim.

Hill then reloaded. Although Dr. Britton was wearing a bulletproof vest, nothing could protect his head. June survived but was wounded in the shooting.

At the hospital, Caplinger spoke with her, and she told him what happened.

“After the first shots were fired, Dr. Britton kept asking her, ‘Where is the gun?’ because he knew that Jim usually had a gun,” Caplinger said.

“She said, ‘We don’t have a gun.’” Britton did the only thing he could do and moved his head back and forth to avoid the aim of Hill’s shotgun. Hill pulled the trigger, the windows exploded and then there was silence.

“She said, ‘Doc, doc, are you alright?’” Caplinger said, recounting her story. “She could look under the seat and see his heels … when all of a sudden she sees all of this blood.”

After killing both men, Hill dropped his weapon, raised his hands and walked out on 9th Avenue toward the fire station a block south of the Pensacola Ladies Center. He was arrested immediately.

Recounting his talk with June after the shooting, Caplinger said, “So, she’s telling Dr. Britton that there’s no gun, and I didn’t know what to say.”

Caplinger paused for a long time in retelling the story, took a deep breath and resumed.

“Then she said, ‘Let me tell you something. I am so glad that the gun was not in the car because I would hate to think that he would spend the last few moments of his life scrambling for a gun.’”

A big man with a gentle nature, Caplinger closed his eyes and let out a deep sigh.

“That’s an interesting thing,” he said, “when you beat your head against a concrete column to understand what has just happened.”

“Jim could’ve ignored me [about the gun], and he would’ve had enough support to do so. I can’t say that I didn’t have any regretful thoughts of some sort,” said Caplinger. “But whatever my worst fear would be, she took all of it away. That’s pretty amazing.”

“Everyone involved is participating in a fight”

In many ways, access to abortion, across the country and in the region, is more difficult today than it was in the mid-1990s, before the attacks on the Pensacola’s abortion providers.

Emma Lee [name changed to respect privacy] had an abortion in Pensacola several years after the clinic attacks.

“What struck me about the experience was that there was so much tension in the air,” said Lee.

Lee described her experience to Inweekly, “We were to arrive at 5 a.m., and there were protesters holding gruesome signs. There were armed escorts, and our partners were not allowed to stay, only parents of those under 18. The procedure was only performed a few days a month, so there were many women there, and the procedures were done back-to-back.”

“It was surreal,” she continued. “I was grateful for the procedure, but due to the political climate in this region, it was nothing short of traumatic.”

“That part [the trauma] seemed unnecessary,” Lee said. “In the South, it feels like everyone involved is participating in a fight.”

But it’s not just an issue in the South. National trends indicate, at both the state and federal level, that the fight is in full swing as access to legal abortion continues to become that much more difficult.

For example, nearby Mississippi recently passed possibly the most restrictive anti-abortion legislation in the country, prohibiting abortion services after 15 weeks of gestation.

Also, in May, the Trump administration largely reinstated a Reagan-era policy, a so-called “gag rule,” which prohibits any entity receiving cash from the federal government from providing, supporting or even referring patients for abortion services. This law hits states such as Texas, which has a high number of uninsured residents, the hardest.

How much of this trend can be linked to the clinic violence is unclear, but the anti-abortion movement having powerful advocates has certainly emboldened their efforts.

In the immediate aftermath of the Pensacola attacks, former UWF professor and author of “The Anti-Abortion Movement and the Rise of the Religious Right” Dallas Blanchard used his expertise on the subject to help consult numerous organizations on the danger of these violent extremists. Blanchard noticed more mainstream anti-abortion groups moved to distance themselves from the murders and those who advocated violence, as their rhetoric and tactics brought unwanted attention.

In his history of the anti-abortion movement, Blanchard wrote, “The more moderate organization leaders find benefits in at least some kind of violence but feel a necessity to distance themselves from it. It appears they are seeking to claim the benefits of radical action while disavowing responsibility for it.”

At the local level, the City of Pensacola responded with the mayor’s Taskforce on Violence and worked to create ordinances with the express purpose of mitigating the potential for violence. Although domestic terrorists continue to target abortion providers to this day, there were no more abortion-related killings in Pensacola after the murders of Gunn, Britton and Barrett.

After the murders, the Pensacola Unitarian Universalist Fellowship worked to bring healing to the community by hosting memorials for the victims, helping organize various community forums and continuing their escort duties. Today, there is a large memorial to the victims of anti-abortion terrorism at the entrance to their current location on Highway 29. James Barrett, as well as Dr. David Gunn and Dr. John Britton, are memorialized on this wall. A large piano at the front of the sanctuary is dedicated to Jim Barrett.

As for the murderers, Michael Griffin is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Dr. David Gunn. The State of Florida recently denied Griffin parole in 2017 and stated he cannot be released from prison until the year 2043.

Paul Hill was sentenced to death by lethal injection for the double homicide of Jim Barrett and John Britton. After eating a meal of steak, baked potato, orange sherbet and sweet tea, Hill gave an unrepentant statement for the murder he committed. Governor Jeb Bush signed his death warrant, and the State of Florida executed him on Sept. 3, 2003.

John Burt continued to protest the Pensacola Ladies Center and other abortion providers and was arrested for disorderly conduct, noise ordinance violations and resisting arrest in 2001. In 2003, Burt was accused of child molestation at his home for unwed mothers, “Our Father’s House.” In 2004, he was sentenced to an 18-year prison term for sexual molestation. He died in prison in 2013.

June Barrett, wife of James Barrett, recovered from her wounds and died in 2011 at the age of 85.

Bill Caplinger worked as an escort until the Pensacola Ladies Center was burned to the ground on New Year’s Day 2012 by a homeless man who torched the clinic with a Molotov cocktail. While nothing remains in the building itself, the Pensacola Ladies Center continues to provide legal abortions under a different name and in a different location in Pensacola.

Nearly a quarter-century later, Caplinger reflected back on these events, looking at what happened and what was accomplished in the aftermath of arguably the nation’s most notorious anti-abortion violence.

“The big takeaway from this is to realize that you are a part of a community,” he said.

“If you want to find common ground, look where your feet are. All these people you’re calling names, they’re walking on the same ground as you are. We all want a peaceful place to live,” said Caplinger. “What’s important is the peace of our community.”

25 Years Later: Film and Forum on Anti-Abortion Terrorism and Pensacola

WHAT: Film screening of “Soldiers and the Army of God” followed by a discussion

WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8

WHERE: Unitarian Universalist Church of Pensacola, 9888 Pensacola Blvd.

COST: Free

DETAILS: uupensacola.org