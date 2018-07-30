Flying High

By Jennie McKeon

Pensacola Little Theatre has taken its latest production to new heights with “Mary Poppins.”

The beloved story of the nanny who was “practically perfect in every way” has been cherished since author P.L. Travers first introduced the character in her 1934 book “Mary Poppins.” She would publish seven more books in the series over the next five decades.

In 1964, the Disney film of the same name was released with Julie Andrews playing the role of Mary Poppins. And in 2004, a mix of the book and film were produced into a musical in London’s West End and later on Broadway.

The Broadway production features the same classic songs from Robert and Richard Sherman, otherwise known as the Sherman Brothers, with some additional tunes. And the talents at PLT have been working to bring that same enchantment to Pensacola.

“We always want to pick shows we’ve never done before,” said Sid Williams-Heath, executive director of Pensacola Little Theatre. “This is such a technically challenging production, so we needed a lot of community support and fundraising to make the magic happen.”

It’s a misconception that community theatre is low budget. While the talent is volunteer-based, the costumes, stage design and rights to the play all come at a cost. Williams-Heath estimates the show costs at around $50,000—about $9,000 alone for the flying apparatus for the title character. It goes to show that PLT’s “Mary Poppins” is comparable to the shows in neighboring cities.

“You don’t have to travel far to see some of the major shows,” said Williams-Heath. “You can see it at your local theatre company with faces you recognize.”

Casting the role of Mary Poppins is no easy task. There has to be charisma, musical talent and a good British accent. Michaela Jacobs, who PLT fans may remember as Eliza from last year’s production of “My Fair Lady,” will play the title role. Garrett Summitt will play the role of Bert, the chimney sweep.

“They are two of our rock star actors,” said Williams-Heath.

As for the flying apparatus, Williams-Heath said it was a big decision for the theatre staff considering the cost and technical design to incorporate it into the show. Ultimately, they knew Mary Poppins couldn’t stay grounded. Not only did they make it work for the production, but they also found a way to share the experience.

“When we started the rigging, we all said, ‘What if we could give someone else the chance to physically fly across the stage?’” Williams-Heath said.

As a fundraiser, PLT sold raffle tickets for the chance to fly with Mary Poppins. The winner got the chance to fly across the stage.

Being a community theatre, you often have to be creative when it comes to fundraising.

Alongside the chance to fly, PLT is hosting a silent auction displaying artwork inspired by “Mary Poppins.” On opening night, the silent auction site will go live, and folks can begin to bid on various pieces from local artists. You can also catch the display at the Pensacola Cultural Center through Aug. 12.

“It allows us to really hit all of the cultural points,” said Williams-Heath. “All of the pieces are inspired by ‘Mary Poppins.’ Some are interpretations. It’s the chance to take some of the show home with you.”

Broadway’s “Mary Poppins” also has a local connection. Gulf Breeze native Ashley Brown was a staple in the Pensacola theatre community before she landed the title role on Broadway. Brown will be coming back to the PLT for a special ticketed event.

“Mary Poppins” was the perfect show for the PLT stage, not just for its music, but because it’s a story that resonates with just about everyone, said Williams-Heath. Who hasn’t hummed “A Spoonful of Sugar” or tried to spell Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious?

“It’s recognizable and a feel-good part of your childhood,” said Williams-Heath. “And the quality of the film and the quality of the live production are two different things.”

It’s also the perfect time to revisit the story since Disney will be releasing “Mary Poppins Returns” starring Emily Blunt in December. Although popular opinion is that it will be hard to fill the shoes of Julie Andrews, fans like Williams-Heath are willing to watch the new movie with an open mind.

“And the play is the perfect way to prepare for the film,” he said. “I hope people take away some of that magic and see the talent and professional quality this theatre produces. There’s that ‘wow factor.’”

MARY POPPINS

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. July 27-28, Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 9-10; 3 p.m. July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 11-12.

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $33; Tickets are 1/2 price Aug. 2 and Aug. 9

DETAILS: pensacolalittletheatre.com

AN EVENING WITH ASHLEY BROWN

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2

WHERE: Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St.

COST: $50

DETAILS: pensacolalittletheatre.com