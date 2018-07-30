Two For One

Multi-instrumentalist Mean Mary releases soundtrack with latest novel

By Savannah Evanoff

Mean Mary (aka Mary James) uses songs like a bookmark in her latest novel.

The folk musician co-authored “Hell is Naked” with her mother, Jean James, and gave it its own soundtrack, “Blazing.”

But she typically creates only one theme song per novel.

“It was one of those brilliant ideas you have while you’re driving on the road, ‘Hey, we’ve got free time. Let’s write some more songs,’” Mary said. “I thought it was a great idea to write a soundtrack to the novel, so that meant I had to make time to work out a whole brand new set of songs that fit the book, which was actually a lot of fun.”

Each song has a nook inside the novel that fits that part of the story.

“Hell is Naked” follows a 6-foot-6-inch man who retired from SWAT. He also not so coincidentally resembles one of Mary’s older brothers. She is the youngest of six children.

In many ways, the book is based on real life—Mary’s and her brother’s experiences. She lived in California for three years, so the book is set in Hollywood.

“During that time, I did stunt doubling, photo doubling, stand-in and background actor work,” Mary said. “We had a lot of experiences from that. It was fun, but I was happy to come back to where people are more normal.”

The genre is a combination of mystery, action and humor.

“We thought it would be fun to have this bungling, big ex-SWAT guy have to follow a case where he has to work as the lowly extra on the movie set, messing up everything—something completely different from his character,” Mary said. “We had a lot of fun taking his stories from old experiences.”

Her brother doesn’t mind his similarities to the protagonist.

“I think he’s kind of proud of it,” Mary said. “We compliment him quite a bit, because this guy’s kind of a big bruiser, so he likes that part.”

Writing with her mother was no problem. Mary has co-written songs with her since she was a child, and the two co-wrote the novel “Wherefore Art Thou, Jane” in 2013.

“My mom and I work very well together,” Mary said. “Family always works pretty good, because you can be honest with each other when you get on each other’s nerves or you don’t like something the other one’s doing.”

The two co-wrote some of the lyrics for “Blazing,” but Mary wrote all the music. In the scope of her musical body of work, the album has a more “folky” sound, she said.

“I feel every album I do has its own personality,” Mary said. “The music isn’t always quite the same sound. This book had a lot of tongue-in-cheek humor, making fun of Hollywood. The album had more of that fun feel, that dramatic Hollywood vibe to it that I hope comes across.”

Audiences always want to hear “Blazing,” Mary said, but many appreciate “Lights, Gun, Action” and “La La Hoopla La.” At performances, Mary will perform many of those songs, but she also mixes in tracks from her 15-album repertoire.

Much of the album has lyrics, but it includes three banjo instrumental tunes. Mary is a multi-instrumentalist, so all her albums include a track with no vocals.

Mary started playing music when she was 4 while living with her family in a log cabin in Minnesota that had no electricity. Her parents noticed her inclination toward music, so they bought an old, beat-up guitar from a pawnshop.

“All of us kids that were still at the home tried to learn how to play guitar,” Mary said.

“The strings were about two inches from the fret. Me and my brother Frank were the only ones who really continued with it. Later, I wanted to play more instruments because I kind of got the bug.”

Mary started the violin at age 6 and the banjo later. She declared her stage name “Mean Mary” at a young age, too.

“That’s from my first original song I wrote when I was about 5,” Mary said. “It was called ‘Mean Mary from Alabam.’ I was officially born in Alabama, and all my other siblings were born in Florida, so I guess I felt I was special. It kind of caught on and stuck after that.”

Mary occasionally regrets the song and nickname, she said amid a heap of laughter.

As far as listening to the album or reading the book first, there is no magic recipe. Mary won’t be disappointed, however, if you listen to the album repeatedly until you finish the book, she said jokingly.

“I had a fan who actually got an early copy of the book, and he was excited when the album came out,” Mary said. “He was like, ‘Oh, now I listen to the album and I can reread the book again and picture where the songs fall.’ Either way works. It’s kind of an exciting thing to listen to the album and get excited to read the book or vice versa. As the author and as the musician, either one makes me happy.”

MEAN MARY

WHAT: Mean Mary at WUWF’s RadioLive with Pierce Pettis and Roman Street

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2

WHERE: Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St.

COST: $10

DETAILS: meanmary.com