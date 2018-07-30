Calendar 7/26/18

THURSDAY 7.26

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

“13” SCREENING 5:30 p.m. Free. Bring finger foods to share. Discussion to follow film. Hosted by Northwest Florida Move to Amend and Movement for Change, Inc. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St.

COREY SMITH IN CONCERT 6 p.m. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com

PENSACOLA BEER WEEK: ART NIGHT 6-9 p.m. Free admission; participation in art events are $10 and up. Art of floral arranging and hand lettering with Chrissy Helvenston of Chrissy Helvenston Floral Designs, HatchMark Studio’s Veronique Zayas and glassblowing demonstrations from Joe Hobbs Glass and First City Art Center. Perfect Plain, 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

PRANIC HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 315 W. Garden St. everman.org

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

SUGARLAND 7 p.m. $30 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

FRIDAY 7.27

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 6 p.m. Southtowne Apartments, 101 E. Romana St. facebook.com/bikepensacola

FULL MOON PARTY 6 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

FORTIS GRADUATION 7 p.m. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

HEALTHY FRENCH COOKING 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 315 W. Garden St. everman.org

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MARY POPPINS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

PENSACOLA BEER WEEK: UNICORN WRANGLERS ALBUM RELEASE PARTY 8:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/uwranglers

SATURDAY 7.28

PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. National Seashore – Fort Pickens area. Specific sites TBA. oceanhourfl.com

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.

PENSACOLA BEER WEEK: BEER SCHOOL 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For tickets, call 712-7379 or email bb@perfectplain.com. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com

‘HEARTS BEAT LOUD’1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com

NATURAL HEALING 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 315 W. Garden St. everman.org

PUP-PAW-LOOZA 3-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 315 W. Garden St. everman.org

SUMMER BREWFEST 2018 5-7 p.m. $20. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. everman.org

JESSIE RITTER ALBUM RELEASE PARTY 5:30 p.m. Five Flags RV Park, 2605 Wilde Lake Blvd. facebook.com/jessielynnritter

JUKEBOX GALA: A TOAST TO KYLE MARRERO 6-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

SUMMER CLASSIC SERIES ‘JEZEBEL’ 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

ISLAND FIGHTS 49 7 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country, and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MARY POPPINS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 7.29

PENSACOLA BEER WEEK All-you-can-eat oysters with Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. $20 wristbands. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

JAZZ FILM SERIES 1:30 p.m. “Paris Blues.” Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

SKOPELOS WINE SPIRIT & FOOD FESTIVAL 3-6 p.m. $55 and up. Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

MARY POPPINS 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 5:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

THE EMOTRON AND CUT THROAT FREAK SHOW 7 p.m. $7. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND 8 p.m. $85. The Wharf, 23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach, Ala. alwharf.com

MONDAY 7.30

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 7.31

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

JULY SOCIAL & NETWORKING 5:30-7:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FLIGHTS AND BITES WITH UINTA BREWING 6 p.m. Hopjack’s Pizza Kitchen and Taproom, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: FRIED GREEN TOMATOES 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

LES MOINEAUX FRENCH BOYS CHOIR 7 p.m. Free. Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1212 E. Moreno St. shc.ptdiocese.org

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).

WEDNESDAY 8.1

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: CAST IRON BACON-WRAPPED STUFFED SHRIMP 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 7-10 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture

Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

NEW EXHIBITS RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 26. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

OPEN STUDIO: POSTER ART 11:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28. $5; free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ART ON TAP 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 28. $25; $15 for PMA members. Drinks, snacks, beer-making demo from A Little Madness Brewing Company and pop-up shop from Workweek Design and Print Company. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

PROJECTIONS: A COLLECTION OF CREATIVITY On view through Aug. 4. Tammy Caspersen, Suzanne Tuzzeo. Blue Morning Gallery, 221 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

HUSTLE: MUSEUM OF SPECTACLE WITH MATTY JANKOWSKI, JIMBO EASTER AND JULIA GORTON On view through Aug. 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ON THE PASSAGE OF A BRIEF PERIOD OF TIME On view through Aug. 13. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

HAVANA On view through Aug. 29. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

LIFE IS BUT A DREAM On view through Aug. 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

HEY JUPITER On view through Aug. 30. Artwork from Marilyn Garrett. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

FOREST OF THE MIND On view through Aug. 30. Artwork from Will Crane. Artel Gallery, 226 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER On view through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for films

Kite Film Festival The third annual Kite Film Fest will take place Saturday, November 10 at Club LA in Destin. Submissions are currently open for the short film event. The submission process is open until September 1. Kite Film Fest prides itself on simple, inclusive rules that can be viewed on their official website, kitefilmfest.com. Further inquiries can be directed to kitefilmfest@gmail.com.

Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 7.26

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

MICKEY B3 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

ADAM HOLT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

UNDER PRESSURE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 7.27

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

UNDER PRESSURE Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BROOKS HUBER, JR. 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

CYNTHIA DOMULOT 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

MICKEY B3 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

BEYOND THE BREAK 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BEN LOFTIN BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 7.28

MIKE NORRIS & THE NASHVILLE POODLES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

FREEWAY 98 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TOP CELEBRITY CREW 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 7.29

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

CODY COLLINS Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

SAM PRICE AND THE TRUE BELIEVERS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

ULTRA VIOLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

3 BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JOEY COLLINS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 7.30

BEN AND DANICA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ JAM 6:30 p.m. Roger Villines on trumpet, Steve Gilmore on bass, Gino Rosaria on keys and Jimmy Roebuck on drums. The Vineyard Restaurant, 1010 N. 12th Ave.

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with True Blue Band at Lili Marlene’s. Smokehouse Porter and Miss Mamie & the Gutbucket. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 7.31

MIKE VANESS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

CORPORATE AMERICA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Isabelle Peterson. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

GREG LYON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 8.1

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

T BIRD AND THE FAT CATS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com