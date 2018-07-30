Calendar 7/26/18

THURSDAY 7.26
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
“13” SCREENING 5:30 p.m. Free. Bring finger foods to share. Discussion to follow film. Hosted by Northwest Florida Move to Amend and Movement for Change, Inc. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St.
COREY SMITH IN CONCERT 6 p.m. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com
PENSACOLA BEER WEEK: ART NIGHT 6-9 p.m. Free admission; participation in art events are $10 and up. Art of floral arranging and hand lettering with Chrissy Helvenston of Chrissy Helvenston Floral Designs, HatchMark Studio’s Veronique Zayas and glassblowing demonstrations from Joe Hobbs Glass and First City Art Center. Perfect Plain, 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
PRANIC HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 315 W. Garden St. everman.org
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
SUGARLAND 7 p.m. $30 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
FRIDAY 7.27
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
FLIGHT NIGHTS 5-7 p.m. $9 for three 3-ounce pours. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. aragonwinemarket.com
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 6 p.m. Southtowne Apartments, 101 E. Romana St. facebook.com/bikepensacola
FULL MOON PARTY 6 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
FORTIS GRADUATION 7 p.m. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
HEALTHY FRENCH COOKING 7-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 315 W. Garden St. everman.org
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
MARY POPPINS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
PENSACOLA BEER WEEK: UNICORN WRANGLERS ALBUM RELEASE PARTY 8:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/uwranglers
SATURDAY 7.28
PALAFOX MARKET 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. National Seashore – Fort Pickens area. Specific sites TBA. oceanhourfl.com
COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
STORYTIME SATURDAYS 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $5. Through Nov. 10. Pensacola Children’s Museum, 115 Zaragoza St.
PENSACOLA BEER WEEK: BEER SCHOOL 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For tickets, call 712-7379 or email bb@perfectplain.com. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
COMPUTER BASICS Noon. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
JUNIOR HUMANE SOCIETY ADOPTION Noon-4 p.m. PetSmart, 6251 N. Davis Highway. juniorhumanesociety.com
‘HEARTS BEAT LOUD’1 p.m. $5. Pensacola Cinema Art, 117 E. Government St. pensacolacinemaart.com
NATURAL HEALING 2-4 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 315 W. Garden St. everman.org
PUP-PAW-LOOZA 3-6 p.m. Free. Ever’man, 315 W. Garden St. everman.org
SUMMER BREWFEST 2018 5-7 p.m. $20. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. everman.org
JESSIE RITTER ALBUM RELEASE PARTY 5:30 p.m. Five Flags RV Park, 2605 Wilde Lake Blvd. facebook.com/jessielynnritter
JUKEBOX GALA: A TOAST TO KYLE MARRERO 6-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
SUMMER CLASSIC SERIES ‘JEZEBEL’ 7 p.m. $5. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
ISLAND FIGHTS 49 7 p.m. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country, and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
MARY POPPINS 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SUNDAY 7.29
PENSACOLA BEER WEEK All-you-can-eat oysters with Pensacola Bay Oyster Co. $20 wristbands. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
JAZZ FILM SERIES 1:30 p.m. “Paris Blues.” Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
YAPPY HOUR AT PERFECT PLAIN 2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
SKOPELOS WINE SPIRIT & FOOD FESTIVAL 3-6 p.m. $55 and up. Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com
MARY POPPINS 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 5:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
THE EMOTRON AND CUT THROAT FREAK SHOW 7 p.m. $7. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND 8 p.m. $85. The Wharf, 23101 Canal Road, Orange Beach, Ala. alwharf.com
MONDAY 7.30
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 5:30 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
SONGWRITERS AND POETS OPEN MIC 7-9 p.m. Goat Lips, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
TUESDAY 7.31
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1750 Radford Blvd. navalaviationmuseum.org
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON 4:30 p.m. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
JULY SOCIAL & NETWORKING 5:30-7:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
FLIGHTS AND BITES WITH UINTA BREWING 6 p.m. Hopjack’s Pizza Kitchen and Taproom, 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: FRIED GREEN TOMATOES 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
LES MOINEAUX FRENCH BOYS CHOIR 7 p.m. Free. Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, 1212 E. Moreno St. shc.ptdiocese.org
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters. Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
OVER-50 BALLROOM DANCE CLUB 7-9:30 p.m. $5-$10. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Center, 913 S. I St. Dressy attire (no jeans).
WEDNESDAY 8.1
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP Noon. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES ON PALAFOX WITH WILD LEMON Noon. Cowork Annex, 13 S. Palafox. beawildlemon.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WATERBOYZ SLOW SKATE 6-7 p.m. Every Wednesday. Skate starts and ends at Waterboyz, 380 N. 9th Ave. waterboyz.com
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
HANDS-ON COOKING CLASS: CAST IRON BACON-WRAPPED STUFFED SHRIMP 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS 7-10 p.m. Free. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
MEDITATION 7:15-8:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
NEW EXHIBITS RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 26. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
OPEN STUDIO: POSTER ART 11:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28. $5; free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ART ON TAP 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 28. $25; $15 for PMA members. Drinks, snacks, beer-making demo from A Little Madness Brewing Company and pop-up shop from Workweek Design and Print Company. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
PROJECTIONS: A COLLECTION OF CREATIVITY On view through Aug. 4. Tammy Caspersen, Suzanne Tuzzeo. Blue Morning Gallery, 221 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
HUSTLE: MUSEUM OF SPECTACLE WITH MATTY JANKOWSKI, JIMBO EASTER AND JULIA GORTON On view through Aug. 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ON THE PASSAGE OF A BRIEF PERIOD OF TIME On view through Aug. 13. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
HAVANA On view through Aug. 29. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org
LIFE IS BUT A DREAM On view through Aug. 30. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
HEY JUPITER On view through Aug. 30. Artwork from Marilyn Garrett. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
FOREST OF THE MIND On view through Aug. 30. Artwork from Will Crane. Artel Gallery, 226 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
ANDY WARHOL MYTH/MAKER On view through Sept. 2. Pensacola Museum, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for films
Kite Film Festival The third annual Kite Film Fest will take place Saturday, November 10 at Club LA in Destin. Submissions are currently open for the short film event. The submission process is open until September 1. Kite Film Fest prides itself on simple, inclusive rules that can be viewed on their official website, kitefilmfest.com. Further inquiries can be directed to kitefilmfest@gmail.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
WAY BACK WEDNESDAYS 4 p.m. Free admission for ladies, $1 beers, $5 pizza. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 7.26
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
MICKEY B3 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
ADAM HOLT 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
UNDER PRESSURE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
PAXTON NORRIS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
TYLER MAC BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 7.27
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
UNDER PRESSURE Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BROOKS HUBER, JR. 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.
CYNTHIA DOMULOT 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
MICKEY B3 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8-11 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
BEYOND THE BREAK 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEN LOFTIN BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 7.28
MIKE NORRIS & THE NASHVILLE POODLES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
FREEWAY 98 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew And Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 8 p.m. Jazz and Flow Cafe’, 4238 W. Fairfield Drive.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TOP CELEBRITY CREW 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BANANA REPUBLIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 7.29
KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
CODY COLLINS Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
SAM PRICE AND THE TRUE BELIEVERS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
ULTRA VIOLET 4 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
3 BEAN SOUP 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
KARAOKE 8 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JOEY COLLINS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 7.30
BEN AND DANICA 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JAZZ JAM 6:30 p.m. Roger Villines on trumpet, Steve Gilmore on bass, Gino Rosaria on keys and Jimmy Roebuck on drums. The Vineyard Restaurant, 1010 N. 12th Ave.
JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with True Blue Band at Lili Marlene’s. Smokehouse Porter and Miss Mamie & the Gutbucket. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SCOOT AND JEREMY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 7.31
MIKE VANESS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
CORPORATE AMERICA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
AN EVENING OF GREAT JAZZ 6:30-10 p.m. Isabelle Peterson. Lili Marlene’s in Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
GREG LYON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 8.1
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
T BIRD AND THE FAT CATS 8:30 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
COLM KELLY 7 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com