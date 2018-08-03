Eat, Sleep, Rescue, Repeat

With Jessika Coker and her Snaggle Nation

By Stephanie Sharp

We all know the only Instagram celebrities worth following are the beloved Insta-famous pets.

Most of the well-known accounts are focused on cats and dogs, but there are a few unusual companions that have captured the hearts of Instagram users across the world. And one of them lives in our collective backyard, right here in the Panhandle.

Jessika Coker is an artist, entrepreneur and the owner of Juniper the Fox (aka @juniperfoxx), her fox brother Fig, canine boyfriend Moose (a very handsome and patient Australian shepherd/malamute mix), two sugar gliders named Peach and Petunia, plus a crew of wildly photogenic reptiles.

Juniper and Fig are domestic foxes, meaning that they come from a long line of foxes bred in captivity for their fur and cannot be released back into the wild.

Inweekly spoke with Coker about her ongoing rescue work, caring for her pack of animal companions, sharing their lives to more than two million Instagram followers and her new book “Juniper: The Happiest Fox.”

INWEEKLY: Can you tell me what a “day-in-the-life” of Snaggle Nation (aka you, Juniper and the rest of the gang) is like?

JESSIKA COKER: A regular day for myself and all of the animals starts with chores and ends with chores. To keep things from getting hectic, we are all on a set routine—wake up, play, clean enclosures, work, spend time with any of the animals that need a little one-on-one. Most of the animals here are nocturnal, so by the time evening rolls around, the house comes alive. I prepare everyone’s meals, do a routine check to make sure they are all doing well and then let them do what’s natural for them while I sleep.

INWEEKLY: How has your life changed since starting Juniper’s account? How many years have you been sharing content about her on that platform?

COKER: I originally started Juniper’s Instagram as a way to keep up with her progress and share her daily life with my personal friends and family. Almost a year after I began the account, a video of her went viral, and I started getting so many questions about her story, her life and her care. I felt morally responsible to begin educating people about the difficulties I faced raising her as well as showing that foxes have a sweet and loving nature that not many people get to witness. I think now, after three years, I’ve found a good balance between the two.

INWEEKLY: Can you tell us more about your goal of opening a sanctuary for mistreated, neglected and/or abused exotic animals?

COKER: We are in the very early stages of creating our sanctuary and are currently looking for the right property to begin building. I plan to start with native wildlife by focusing on wildlife rehabilitation as well as taking in small mammals and reptiles that are common among the exotic pet trade, like foxes, wolf dogs, raccoons, skunks, sugar gliders and many more. There are many exotic animals that people originally purchase intending for them to be household pets, and when they turn out to act true to their species, many people seek to re-home them. This is where our sanctuary will step in. I plan to house unwanted animals and make sure that they receive proper care before finding them a forever home or giving them a place in the sanctuary to live peacefully for the rest of their lives. My main goal is to ensure that every animal we are able to take in is safe, loved and properly cared for.

INWEEKLY: What do you think is the most valuable lesson the public can learn about caring for and preventing exotic animals from being mistreated, neglected or abused?

COKER: The most valuable thing the public can learn is that if you want an animal that acts like a dog—something loyal, trainable, friendly; something you can take out on walks in public and travel with—get a dog. I think most of us grew up watching our favorite fictional characters walking around with their exotic animal companions, and we have this notion that if we raise an animal “the right way” it will act like a domestic house pet, and that just isn’t the case. Each animal is an individual, and every species will always be true to its own nature.

INWEEKLY: How can people who love Juniper, Fig, Moose and the rest of the gang get involved with improving the lives of animals?

COKER: Volunteer or donate. There are so many rescue organizations that need help and would love to take in people who want to learn about wildlife rehabilitation or conservation. Just reach out to an animal sanctuary and let them know you want to help.

INWEEKLY: Can you tell us about the process of writing/publishing a book about your “Instagram famous” furry companion?

COKER: Not long after Juniper began getting a lot of online attention, I was reached out to by a literary agent who suggested we start writing a proposal for a book highlighting her life with me. After a few months, the story was picked up by a publisher. It was the most thrilling call I ever received. I have always had an affinity for writing, and to be able to write about something so close to my heart made the opportunity that much better. It took a little over a year to write “Juniper: The Happiest Fox.” There were a lot of revisions before it was perfect, and now it’s almost surreal to see it on shelves.

INWEEKLY: What’s your favorite part about living with Juniper?

COKER: The best part about living with Juniper is waking up to her every morning. She developed a habit of sleeping with me every night this past year, and even though she can roam most of the house at night, she chooses to spend her time in bed with me. Most mornings, when I open my eyes, she’s cuddled up to me, and I could never be more thankful to have such a special companion.

For more on Coker and her “Snuggle Nation,” visit juniperfoxx.com. And if you don’t already follow them on Instagram, fix that ASAP: @juniperfoxx.