Setting Things Straight

Even Dogs Need Adjusting

By Sarah Mc Wilson

Like any decent dog owner, there is a shortlist of daily basic needs I make sure are met for my buddy’s wellbeing—including food, water and outside time. Then there are the countless extras—outdoor adventures, car rides, runs, treats and cuddles.

Recently, as I sat on the floor of a chiropractic office with my 70-pound Doberman, Escher, while he received K-laser treatment and a spinal adjustment, I had a realization. I am officially that person who would do anything for their dog, including take him to the chiropractor.

While some might find this over the top, others, like myself, might be willing to travel miles to help bring relief to their pet. Thankfully, here in Pensacola, I only had to drive a few minutes to meet Dr. Ellen Neal at the Neal Clinic. Dr. Ellen was able to work on Escher and help get him running on his leg again.

Dr. Ellen is no newbie to chiropractic care. She and her husband founded Neal Clinic in the 1980s, where they have been working with humans for more than 30 years. In 2010, Dr. Ellen became certified by the American Veterinary Chiropractic Association and expanded her care to serving animals with veterinary spinal manipulative therapy.

It was a personal experience that led Dr. Ellen into this service. While raising guide dog puppies, she discovered one, Stevie, did not exhibit normal behavior. “While training with other dogs one day, she hurt herself and her back ‘roached’ up. Upon X-ray examination at the vet, it was found she had congenital hip dysplasia. I scheduled an appointment with an orthopedic surgeon. Meanwhile, one of the people I trained dogs with asked me if I had tried taking her to a chiropractor. I laughed and said, ‘No, but I am one,’” said Dr. Ellen.

This encouraged Dr. Ellen to take Stevie to receive chiropractic care that ultimately got her back on her feet. “Chiropractic cannot change the architecture of her dysplastic hips, but it has kept her spinal alignment healthy,” explained Dr. Ellen. “At 9 years old, she still has excellent function with minimal pain and limitation. She continues to be one of my best teachers.”

Ultimately, Stevie inspired Dr. Ellen to earn her board certification and begin her journey of bringing the same relief to others’ pets. Dr. Ellen commonly sees animals in pain from degenerative joint disease (arthritis), sports injuries, falls or trauma, neurological conditions, lameness, sudden back leg paresis, abnormal gait and changes in behavior signifying pain.

While vets perform a wide range of care for our pets, Dr. Ellen’s focus is specific.

“I assess the structure and movement limitations in the legs, hips and spine and treat deficits in spinal ranges of motion. Orthopedic problems are often disguised, so my challenge is to discover where it is coming from. Plus, it could be neurological in origin, from central nervous system to spine. Often, there are multiple causes, especially when there has been an injury. Often, these patients have been through every test and are coming out normal, when the dog or cat most definitely is not,” she said.

All of the therapies and tools Dr. Ellen and her husband use in their work with humans are available for pets. Though, unlike humans, her dog patients receive treats when they behave.

While in our case we were referred by our vet, any owner can bring their dog to see Dr. Ellen, with a vet’s authorization. The work Dr. Ellen does is not an alternative to working with a vet, but rather a complement. “I love working with the animal’s veterinarian because together we can discover if that rear leg lameness, for instance, is from a torn cruciate ligament in the knee that needs surgery and rehab or an inflamed spinal nerve that can be helped with chiropractic,” Dr. Ellen explained.

It’s not just the sudden injuries or chronic conditions that need adjusting and care. “I love teaching owners how they can help improve the quality of their dog’s life by teaching them the importance of keeping their dog fit and lean and active, especially as they move into their senior years. Older dogs still need movement and exercise, and it’s rewarding to see them able to get up and out,” said Dr. Ellen.

Though she most commonly sees dogs, she can work on any animal with a spine, including those as large as horses. She’s previously cared for a pot-bellied pig, a baby bull and his mom who had just given birth, chickens and a bearded lizard.

In her years practicing on animals, Dr. Ellen has had a great number of success stories, including offering healing to animals in grave states and restoring hope to owners who were hopeless.

“I try to approach every case with cautious optimism, but sometimes I am amazed by an animal’s return to health, especially when it’s a case I took on as a last resort request by the owner or the veterinarian,” said Dr. Ellen. “I continue to be moved by the resilience of animals and their response to the work we do.”

Learn more about Dr. Ellen Neal and her services at bestfriendchiropractic.com or facebook.com/pensacolachiropractor.