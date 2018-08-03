Shades That Do Good

By Toria Clarke

Pura Vida Sunglasses aren’t just sunglasses. They’re eco- and animal-friendly sunglasses that just happen to be created by a couple of cool, local entrepreneurs.

Brian and Jami Duncan, owners of the Pensacola-based business, spent some time in Costa Rica for their wedding and honeymoon, and that’s where the idea of Pure Vida Sunglasses was born.

The couple wanted to create a product that was eco-friendly and made with materials that were renewable or recycled, but they knew they couldn’t stop there.

Brian and Jami were so inspired by the wildlife that surrounded them in Costa Rica that they decided their products had to help benefit animals too.

With their combined backgrounds in business and zoology, the couple set out to create a business plan that combined sustainability and charity with fashion. Through the creation of their eco-friendly sunglasses, the couple has been able to donate to charities like the Jaguar Rescue Center Foundation and the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida.

“Every pair of sunglasses sold means helping out animals in need,” Brian told Inweekly.

One of their biggest donations yet has gone to the Loggerhead Marine Life Center in Juno Beach, Fla., where they were able to lend a hand in the rescue of 700-plus sea turtles.

The Duncans have already made an impact on a variety of wildlife charities, but they’re always sure to remember their Pensacola roots too.

The couple spends their free time fostering pets in their home, and they’re always looking for responsible owners for them. The Duncans used to foster through the Pensacola Humane Society, but since the founding of Pura Vida, they’ve used some of the profits to help them foster animals independently.

“I’ll go to homes and do inspections to make sure that they [the animals] are going to a good place with a good family,” said Jami.

The couple stated that the main issue people have with fostering animals themselves is that they don’t want to get attached. But they think if you’ve ever considered fostering, you shouldn’t be afraid to put your love into something.

“One of the best parts of fostering animals is seeing the happiness they bring to their new family,” said Brian.

To learn more about the brand, their products and the charities they support, visit puravidasunglasses.com.