10 Petiquette Tips

By Sarah Mc Wilson

Whether you find yourself on a neighborhood sidewalk or wooded trail, at a dog park or pet-friendly patio, close to home or on the open road, here are a list of friendly reminders to take with you when you leave the house and head out with your dog. We’re calling them “petiquette” tips for fun. But let’s be honest, they are as much for you as they are for your pooch.

1. Travel with water and treats

No matter what time of year, here in Florida, having water and a bowl on hand will help keep your dog hydrated wherever your outing takes you. And treats not only can be a great reward for good behavior, but they can get your pet’s behavior back on track if needed or provide a snack to curb your pet’s appetite.

2. Rock a collar

If a dog is outside the house, they should be rocking a collar with tags, period. Even if your outing is just a ride in the car, having a collar with visible tags helps ensure your pet’s safe return to you should they get separated. Plus, it helps other people feel more comfortable when interacting with your pet.

3. Ask before approaching other dogs

Whether on- or off-leash, as harmless as it may seem, getting in another animal’s space without asking could cause some serious harm. No matter how nice your dog is, always ask before you let your dog approach other dogs, not while it’s already happening. And by asking we do mean asking, not hollering “incoming!” while your pet’s leash is already extended all the way out.

4. Also ask before approaching other humans

As cute as you might think it is for your pet to jump on or lick someone else, not everyone is as comfortable with dogs as you are, especially a stranger’s dog. Just as you would hope people ask before petting your dog, this rule works both ways.

5. Pay attention

We’re not saying no scrolling on your phone at the dog park or while walking your dog. Actually, maybe we are. It’s important to be present with your pet. For their safety, and yours for that matter, you should know what your pet is up to at all times when out in a public space.

6. Notice body language

Just like humans have body language that tells others we are uncomfortable, so do pets. Some dogs might be at ease around a group of humans or animals, while others may see this as an unsettling experience. Be aware of signs your pet is becoming tired, anxious or uncomfortable in their surroundings.

7. Respect rules

I know, I know. I have a dog who loves to be free and off-leash, and sometimes rules feel made just to squash our fun. While in some places running wild and free is okay (like wide-open fields where there is not a single human in sight), most times rules and restraints are in place for good reason, like safety and respect for others. Especially if you’re at a pet-friendly business, honoring the rules is important so you don’t mess things up for everyone.

8. Know when to go

Just like you probably wouldn’t let your small child scream and shout and let it all out in a public space without some level of intervention, with dogs, excessive barking, growling, instigating or knocking humans down are all non-desirable and unacceptable pet behaviors. If your dog is disrupting the vibe, treats may come in handy and help you positively redirect them. Though sometimes you just gotta know when it’s time to go.

9. Keep things clean

By all means, always (and we do mean always) clean up after your pet wherever you are. No one would ever step in dog poop and curse dogs if no one ever left their dog poop where it didn’t belong. Fact. Don’t be that person.

10. Give plenty of pets and praise

Perhaps the most important part of every outing—praising what went right. Offer your dog plenty of positive feedback for their good behavior. Chances are the more you respond to them positively, the better they’ll be for the next time.