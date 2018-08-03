Adoption Options

If you’re in the market for a new pet or just looking to volunteer, here’s a round-up of local and regional shelters, rescue groups and non-profits.
Alaqua Animal Refuge
914 Whitfield Road (Freeport, Fla.)
alaquaanimalrefuge.org
Animal Allies Florida
aaflorida.org
Escambia County Animal Shelter
200 W. Fairfield Drive
myescambia.com/community/adoptable-animals
Feline Friends of Destin
felinefriendsofdestin.org
Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter
ecasfriends.com
Hotel For Dogs & Cats
4110 Creighton Road
h4dc.org
Junior Humane Society
juniorhumanesociety.com
Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue
nwflgdr.com
PAWS (Panhandle Animal Welfare Society)
752 Lovejoy Road (Fort Walton Beach)
paws-shelter.com
Pensacola Humane Society
5 N. Q St.
pensacolahumane.org
Phoenix Rising Rescue (Pit Bull Rescue)
40 W. Nine Mile Road
phoenixrisingrescue.com
Redfox’s Animal Rescue
redfoxsrescue.rescueme.org
Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter
4451 Pine Forest Road (Milton)
santarosa.fl.gov/animals
Save Underdogs Rescue (Perdido Key)
saveunderdogs.com
SOCKS (Save Our Cats & Kittens)
498 Carmel Drive (Fort Walton Beach)
saveourcatsandkittens.com
SouthBARK
southbarkanimalrescue.org
The Southern Dog
thesoutherndog.com