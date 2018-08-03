Adoption Options

If you’re in the market for a new pet or just looking to volunteer, here’s a round-up of local and regional shelters, rescue groups and non-profits.

Alaqua Animal Refuge

914 Whitfield Road (Freeport, Fla.)

alaquaanimalrefuge.org

Animal Allies Florida

aaflorida.org

Escambia County Animal Shelter

200 W. Fairfield Drive

myescambia.com/community/adoptable-animals

Feline Friends of Destin

felinefriendsofdestin.org

Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter

ecasfriends.com

Hotel For Dogs & Cats

4110 Creighton Road

h4dc.org

Junior Humane Society

juniorhumanesociety.com

Northwest Florida Great Dane Rescue

nwflgdr.com

PAWS (Panhandle Animal Welfare Society)

752 Lovejoy Road (Fort Walton Beach)

paws-shelter.com

Pensacola Humane Society

5 N. Q St.

pensacolahumane.org

Phoenix Rising Rescue (Pit Bull Rescue)

40 W. Nine Mile Road

phoenixrisingrescue.com

Redfox’s Animal Rescue

redfoxsrescue.rescueme.org

Santa Rosa County Animal Shelter

4451 Pine Forest Road (Milton)

santarosa.fl.gov/animals

Save Underdogs Rescue (Perdido Key)

saveunderdogs.com

SOCKS (Save Our Cats & Kittens)

498 Carmel Drive (Fort Walton Beach)

saveourcatsandkittens.com

SouthBARK

southbarkanimalrescue.org

The Southern Dog

thesoutherndog.com