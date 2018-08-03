By Sammi Sontag

If you’re thinking about getting a new pet, make sure you mark your calendar for Saturday, Sept. 22.

Animal Allies Florida is hosting another one of their mega adoption events that day. Once again, over 20 rescue organizations will be participating. That means all types of domesticated animals will be at the event—cats, dogs, puppies, pigs, bunnies and even horses.

“This event was so successful in the spring, we decided to start doing it twice a year,” Mary Nolan, a coordinator for the event told Inweekly.

“Last year, one of the dog rescue centers had to go back to their facility and get more dogs,” Nolan said.

At the spring event, there were 200 animals available, and more than 75 were adopted. The goal for September is to increase that adoption number to 100.

It’s a free event to attend, including parking. They will have activities for kids too, including educational opportunities and, hopefully, a petting zoo.

Fall In Love Mega Adoption Event

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22

WHERE: Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway

DETAILS: facebook.com/animalalliesflorida